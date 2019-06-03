Cassius Winston, Markus Howard and 9 more contenders for the 2019-20 Bob Cousy Award

Andy Katz breaks down the top point guards that could win the Bob Cousy Award

Andy Katz breaks down the top point guards that could win the Bob Cousy Award

Since the 2003-04 season — when Jameer Nelson won the inaugural honor — the Bob Cousy Award has been handed out annually to the best point guard in college basketball. Cousy played at Holy Cross, where he had his number retired and was an All-American, before going on to win six NBA titles with the Boston Celtics.

Ja Morant of Murray State won last year's Cousy Award, making him the first ever player from the Ohio Valley Conference to take the trophy.

But Morant won't be back to defend the award, as he's headed off to the NBA Draft.

WATCH: Ed Cooley chats with Andy Katz about why he stayed at Providence

Here's a few players that could be the sport's top point guard in 2019-20.

Favorites

1. Cassius Winston, Sr., Michigan State: Enters the season as the preseason favorite for Big Ten player of the year and a first-team all-American. Winston leads the likely preseason No. 1 team.

2. Markus Howard, Sr., Marquette: Howard is a prolific scorer who will have even more responsibility with the departures of Joey and Sam Hauser. He should be a preseason all-American.

NEXT SCORING CHAMP: Howard among 5 who could lead NCAA in scoring in 2019-20

3. Tre Jones, So., Duke: Jones could have left but decided to hang back and lead another talented freshmen class. Jones is the top defensive point guard and should shine even more as an experienced sophomore.

WATCH: Patrick Ewing on how the Hoyas can improve for next season

4. Ashton Hagans, So., Kentucky: The Wildcats won’t have to worry about the point with Hagans running the show. The experience should ease any concerns as the Wildcats mount another run at an SEC title and a Final Four appearance.

5. Anthony Cowan Jr., Sr., Maryland: Cowan is a big-shot maker and will be counted on to push the Terps toward a top two finish in the Big Ten.

Unfinished Business.



Anthony Cowan Jr. is officially back for his senior season! pic.twitter.com/YIP2ZRmMIf — Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) May 29, 2019

6. Nico Mannion, Fr., Arizona: Mannion enters college with a ton of hype and the expectation that he will lead the Wildcats back to the NCAA tournament.

7. Devon Dotson, So., Kansas: The Jayhawks have a long history of lead guards developing into Big 12 player of the year candidates. Dotson has a chance to be on that path.

SEASON PREVIEW: 11 rising stars to watch for in 2019-20 men's basketball season

8. Zavier Simpson, Sr., Michigan: Juwan Howard has the comfort knowing he will start his head coaching career with a lead guard who can score, distribute and lock down opponents. The Big Ten is loaded at this position.

9. Ayo Dosunmu, So., Illinois: Dosunmu flirted with leaving for the draft but ultimately chose not to go through the process. That’s great news for Brad Underwood, who returns a lead guard that can do a little bit of everything for him and lead the Illini to the NCAA tournament.

"A LITTLE STEAM AND THE BLOW BY!"



Raft likes what he sees from @IlliniMBB's Ayo Dosunmu 💪 pic.twitter.com/cwbyQrhjnn — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 11, 2019

10. Andrew Nembhard, So., Florida: Nembhard’s return means the Gators should challenge Kentucky for the top spot in the SEC. He doesn’t shy away from the decisive shot.

11. Payton Pritchard, Sr., Oregon: The responsibilities will be even greater for Pritchard with the departure of Louis King and Kenny Wooten. But Pritchard’s steadiness will help the Ducks stay in contention for a bid.

AWARD SEASON: Here are 7 early Naismith Trophy candidates for next season

Contenders

12. McKinley Wright IV,Jr., Colorado

13. Jordan Ford, Sr., Saint Mary’s

14. Kamar Baldwin, Sr., Butler

15. Kihei Clark, So., Virginia

16. A.J. Lawson, So., South Carolina

17. Lamonte Turner, Sr., Tennessee

18. Bryce Aiken, Sr., Harvard

19. DJ Carton, Fr, Ohio State

20. James Akinjo, So., Georgetown

21. Trent Forrest, Sr., Florida State

22. D’Mitrik Trice, Sr., Wisconsin

23. Javonte Smart, So., LSU

24. LaQuincy Rideau, Sr., South Florida

25. Jamarius Burton, So., Wichita State