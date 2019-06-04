Myles Powell headlines 11 favorites for the 2019-20 Jerry West Award

The Jerry West Award has been handed out to the top shooting guard in the nation each year since 2015. This past year, Duke's R.J. Barrett was honored. Here are the top 25 candidates for the 2020 Jerry West Award, according to Andy Katz.

The favorites

1. Myles Powell, Sr., Seton Hall: Powell’s return dramatically changes the fortunes of the Pirates. Seton Hall is a Big East favorite with Powell. He’s a Big East and national player of the year candidate. Expect something special this upcoming season.

2. Anthony Edwards, Fr., Georgia: Tom Crean has a lock for the lottery on his roster. Edwards alone can help raise the Bulldogs into bid-contending status next season. How he develops in this one season should be worth the watch.

3. Cole Anthony, Fr., North Carolina: Anthony chose UNC among countless suitors. The Tar Heels needed him to fill a void — another Carolina star on the perimeter. Anthony will likely be Mr. Everything for the Tar Heels this season.

4. Aaron Henry, So., Michigan State: Henry is on the verge of being a household name outside of the Big Ten. Cassius Winston will feed him often and Henry will respond by finishing from all over the floor.

5. Sam Merrill, Sr., Utah State: Merrill is the best player in the Mountain West. He won player of the year last season in the conference. He should win it again for a team that will be/should be in the top 25.

6. Markell Johnson, Sr., NC State: The Wolfpack got its stat stuffer back on the roster after Johnson decided to return to campus. He averaged a dozen points a game last season. Expect that number to climb as well as his overall production.

7. Jarron Cumberland, Sr., Cincinnati: Cumberland decided to come back after flirting with the NBA draft. He’s easily the best recruit for new coach John Brennan. He gives Brennan a shot to ensure the Bearcats are back in the NCAA tournament.

8. Alpha Diallo, Sr., Providence: Diallo was the most important player on the Friars last season. He will be again in the upcoming season. Diallo’s return means the Friars should be in the mix for an NCAA tournament bid. He’s also an exceptional leader for Ed Cooley’s crew.

9. Davide Moretti, Jr., Texas Tech: Moretti will benefit from the departure of Matt Mooney. Those shots should shift his way and expect him to knock them down. Chris Beard has immense confidence in Moretti and he has earned every bit of the attention he should receive.

10. Marcus Evans, Sr., VCU: Evans injured his knee in the A-10 tournament loss to Rhode Island and wasn’t able to be as effective in the NCAA tournament first round loss to UCF. Evans will be the main reason the Rams will be in contention with Davidson for the A-10 title.

11. Tyrese Maxey, Fr., Kentucky: Maxey should benefit greatly from an experienced point guard in Ashton Hagans. Maxey will be an all-around guard who can get buckets.

The contenders

12. Trent Frazier, Jr., Illinois

13. Remy Martin, Jr., Arizona State

14. Braxton Key, Sr., Virginia

15. Kellan Grady, Jr., Davidson

16. Ty-Shon Alexander, Jr., Creighton

17. David Collins, Jr., South Florida

18. Joe Wieskamp, So., Iowa

19. Fatts Russell, Jr., Rhode Island

20. Cartier Diarra Jr., Kansas State

21. TJ Gibbs, Sr., Notre Dame

22. Kyle Lofton, So., St. Bonaventure

23. Matt Coleman III., Jr., Texas

24. Quade Green, So, Washington

25. Dejon Jarreau, Jr., Houston