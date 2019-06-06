2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups revealed

The matchups for the 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge, in its 21st year, are set and will be played across three days, beginning Monday, Dec. 2. The Challenge matches all 14 Big Ten teams against 14 ACC teams. Tip times and network assignments will be announced at a later date. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the event, matching top college basketball programs playing for the Commissioner's Cup. All games will also be available to stream via the ESPN App.
Challenge highlights:
• Two of the matchups are rematches from the 2019 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight with Michigan State hosting Duke on Dec. 3 and defending national champion Virginia travelling to Purdue on Dec. 4. The Blue Devils and Spartans have met four prior times in the Challenge, most recently in 2016 while the Cavaliers and Boilermakers last met in the Challenge in 2006.
• Fourteen teams competed in the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship: Final Four teams Michigan State and Virginia, Elite Eight teams Duke and Purdue, Sweet 16 teams Florida State, Michigan and North Carolina, as well as early-round teams Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Syracuse and Wisconsin.
• This year’s Challenge features eight games that will be first-time meetings in the event: Boston College-Northwestern, Florida State-Indiana, Georgia Tech-Nebraska, Iowa-Syracuse, Louisville-Michigan, Maryland-Notre Dame, Penn State-Wake Forest and Pitt-Rutgers.
• Several other games are rematches from prior Challenges: North Carolina-Ohio State (2007), Miami-Illinois (2014), Clemson-Minnesota (2015) and Wisconsin-NC State (2018).
2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge Schedule
Monday, December 2
Miami at Illinois
Clemson at Minnesota
Tuesday, December 3
Florida State at Indiana
Iowa at Syracuse
Michigan at Louisville
Duke at Michigan State
Northwestern at Boston College
Rutgers at Pitt
Wednesday, December 4
Notre Dame at Maryland
Nebraska at Georgia Tech
Ohio State at North Carolina
Wake Forest at Penn State
Virginia at Purdue
Wisconsin at NC State