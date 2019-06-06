2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups revealed

Andy Katz breaks down the top point guards that could win the Bob Cousy Award

The matchups for the 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge, in its 21st year, are set and will be played across three days, beginning Monday, Dec. 2. The Challenge matches all 14 Big Ten teams against 14 ACC teams. Tip times and network assignments will be announced at a later date. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the event, matching top college basketball programs playing for the Commissioner's Cup. All games will also be available to stream via the ESPN App.

Challenge highlights:

• Two of the matchups are rematches from the 2019 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight with Michigan State hosting Duke on Dec. 3 and defending national champion Virginia travelling to Purdue on Dec. 4. The Blue Devils and Spartans have met four prior times in the Challenge, most recently in 2016 while the Cavaliers and Boilermakers last met in the Challenge in 2006.

• Fourteen teams competed in the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship: Final Four teams Michigan State and Virginia, Elite Eight teams Duke and Purdue, Sweet 16 teams Florida State, Michigan and North Carolina, as well as early-round teams Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Syracuse and Wisconsin.

• This year’s Challenge features eight games that will be first-time meetings in the event: Boston College-Northwestern, Florida State-Indiana, Georgia Tech-Nebraska, Iowa-Syracuse, Louisville-Michigan, Maryland-Notre Dame, Penn State-Wake Forest and Pitt-Rutgers.

• Several other games are rematches from prior Challenges: North Carolina-Ohio State (2007), Miami-Illinois (2014), Clemson-Minnesota (2015) and Wisconsin-NC State (2018).

Monday, December 2Miami at IllinoisClemson at MinnesotaTuesday, December 3Florida State at IndianaIowa at SyracuseMichigan at LouisvilleDuke at Michigan StateNorthwestern at Boston CollegeRutgers at PittWednesday, December 4Notre Dame at MarylandNebraska at Georgia TechOhio State at North CarolinaWake Forest at Penn StateVirginia at PurdueWisconsin at NC State