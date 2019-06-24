COLLEGE WORLD SERIES:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | June 24, 2019

2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Schedule, matchups, teams

The 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups are here ahead of the event's 21st season of games. There are 14 games on the schedule, starting with two games on Monday, Dec. 2. The three-day event continues through Wednesday, Dec. 4. Find the ACC/Big Ten Challenge schedule, matchups and teams below.

The ACC leads 12-5-3 in the series against the Big Ten, though the conferences tied 7-7 last year. The ACC hasn't lost to the Big Ten in the challenge since 2015, when the Big Ten won 8-6. In 2017, the ACC posted the challenge's biggest margin of victory: 11-3.

2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Schedule, matchups, teams

All games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. Times and TV channel information for each game will be announced at a later date.

Monday, Dec. 2

Clemson at Minnesota
Miami at Illinois

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Northwestern at Boston College
Duke at Michigan State
Florida State at Indiana
Michigan at Louisville
Rutgers at Pitt
Iowa at Syracuse

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Nebraska at Georgia Tech
Ohio State at North Carolina
Wisconsin at N.C. State
Notre Dame at Maryland
Virginia at Purdue
Wake Forest at Penn State

ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Preview

Two of this upcoming season's games in the event feature Elite Eight rematches. First, Duke plays at Michigan State on Tuesday, Dec. 3. That will be a rematch of the East Regional final, where the No. 2 seed Spartans upset No. 1 Duke, the tournament's top overall seed, 68-67, in Washington, D.C.

In the other rematch, Virginia plays at Purdue on Wednesday, Dec. 4. In the teams' Elite Eight game in the South Regional in Louisville, Ky., the top-seeded Cavaliers beat No. 3 Purdue in a 80-75 overtime thriller.

The 2019 Challenge will feature 14 teams that reached the 2018 NCAA tournament, including national champion Virginia. Eleven of the 14 reached the Second Round and seven of the 14 reached the Sweet 16.

More than half of the 2019 games will be first-time meeting in the event: Boston College-Northwestern, Florida State-Indiana, Georgia Tech-Nebraska, Iowa-Syracuse, Louisville-Michigan, Maryland-Notre Dame, Penn State-Wake Forest and Rutgers-Pitt. One game is a rematch from last year, as Wisconsin is playing N.C. State for the second consecutive season. But this year's meeting will be in Raleigh, N.C.

There were three matchups between top 25 teams last season. No. 4 Virginia beat No. 24 Maryland, No. 15 Florida State defeated No. 19 Purdue and No. 7 Michigan routed No. 11 North Carolina. There were also a few upsets, as Penn State shocked No. 13 Virginia Tech, Louisville beat No. 9 Michigan State in overtime and Syracuse got by No. 16 Ohio State.

