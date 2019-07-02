March Madness 365 with Andy Katz podcast

NCAA.com correspondent Andy Katz talks with college basketball newsmakers each week on the March Madness 365 podcast. New episodes drop every Tuesday wherever you get your podcasts.

Go back and listen to episodes from the archive below.

Follow Andy Katz on Twitter @TheAndyKatz. Watch Andy Katz video on NCAA.com.

July 2, 2019 | Florida coach Mike White and Clemson coach Brad Brownell

The Florida Gators jumped back into the top 10 on Andy's post-NBA draft Power 36, and Florida head coach Mike White explains why he's excited about his team, including returner Andrew Nembhard, transfer center Kerry Blackshear Jr. and incoming freshman Scottie Lewis. Coach White offers his opinion on the new 3-point line, the new scholastic recruiting system and why the NCAA tournament is the greatest event in all of sports. Then, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell joins on the eve of his team's departure to Italy to represent the United States in the World University Games. Coach Brownell provides analysis on his very young team featuring seven new players, speaks to the challenges of roster management in college basketball, and explains why he thinks the new 3-point line is going to effect the college game more than most people believe.

June 25, 2019 | Former UConn Head Coach Jim Calhoun & USA Men's Basketball U19 & Kansas State Head Coach Bruce Weber

UConn is returning to the Big East conference for the 2020-21 season, and former UConn head coach, who now coaches at St. Joseph's, Jim Calhoun, discusses what the move means for UConn basketball, football, other sports, and the University in general. Kansas State and USA Basketball U19 Head Coach, Bruce Weber, checks in before heading to Greece for World Cup play with a roster that includes Tyrese Haliburton from Iowa State, Reggie Perry from Mississippi State, Kira Lewis from Alabama, Trevion Williams from Purdue, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl who'll be playing for Villanova in the Fall. Coach Weber also talks about Kansas State's surprise loss to Irvine at the NCAA Tournament, and the hopes he has for his returning players in the upcoming season.

June 18, 2019 | Notre Dame's Mike Brey, and Maryland's Mark Turgeon

Notre Dame Head Coach and President of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, Mike Brey, talks about the recruiting changes that went into effect this off-season, and why it's so important for everyone to keep in mind that this is a work in progress and that tweaks will be made! He also speaks to the return of Notre Dame players Rex Pflueger (back from injury), and TJ Gibbs, and how they will impact the Fighting Irish next season. Then Maryland Head Coach Mark Turgeon joins to share his thoughts on Maryland's heart-breaking, final seconds loss to LSU in the NCAA Tournament, what he loves about his very young team (which includes 10 freshman and sophomores), his expectations for the Big 10 next year, and the draft process experience for Jalen Smith, Anthony Cowan Jr., and Bruno Fernando (who won't be returning to school).

June 11, 2019 | Gregg Marshall of Wichita State, and Brian Gregory from USF

Wichita State Head Coach Gregg Marshall checks in with an update on his recruiting class, and the status of his returning players including Dexter Dennis and Asbjorn Midtgaard. He also talks about the NBA hopes he has for former player Markis McDuffie, and the reason he's not surprised by the contribution that another former player, Fred VanVleet, is making to the Toronto Raptors bid for an NBA Championship. He also talks about playing games with the new, deeper 3-point shot line, and how he feels about USF being this season's UCF. Andy's driving the USF bandwagon bus, and explains why the Bulls are his sleeper pick this year (much like UCF from last season). USF Head Coach Brian Gregory weighs in on why he believes his players have the potential to take the team to an American title and the NCAA tournament. He speaks to their goals this year, the return of lone senior Laquincy Rideau, his expectations for both Alexis Yetna and David Collins, the effect of the deeper 3-point line on his offensive strategy, and how one year with the Spartans (between Georgia Tech and USF) changed his life.

June 4, 2019 | Kansas' Bill Self, Louisville's Chris Mack, and Andy's Preseason Power 36

Kansas Head Coach Bill Self talks about all the good news in the Jayhawks camp this spring including Silvio De Sousa winning his appeal, Udoka Azubuike return from injury, and Devon Dotson withdrawal from the NBA draft to come back to Kansas for his Junior year. Coach Self also talks about his "old college" offensive strategy in the current "small ball" world of basketball, why Devon Dotson has a legitimate shot at being Big 12 Player of the Year, and what the success of Chris Beard and Texas Tech has done for the Big 12 and basketball in general. Then Louisville Coach Chris Mack, who's going to have one of the best teams in the ACC, talks about the return of Jordan Nwora and Steven Enoch. Coach Mack speaks to Jordan's very mature decision to return to Louisville, what he hopes his entire team learned from that heartbreaking loss to Duke last year, and how the change to the college 3-point shooting line will likely affect his team. Plus, Andy reveals his preseason Top 10 of the Power 36!

May 28, 2019 | University of Tennessee's Grant Williams, Xavier's Travis Steele, and Brendan Quinn of The Athletic

University of Tennessee's Grant Williams has declared for the NBA draft and will not be returning to Tennessee next year. He talks to Andy about his decision to stay in the draft process, the most valuable lessons he learned from his 3 years at Tennessee, his advice to college players, and he offers his assessment of next year's Tennessee roster. Then Brendan Quinn of The Athletic joins to discuss Michigan's new head coach, Juwan Howard of The Fab Five, the reality of Michigan's existing culture, and the recruiting competition that exists given Penny Hardaway's gig at Memphis and John Stackhouse coaching at Vanderbilt. Plus, Xavier head coach Travis Steele talks about his team's dramatic turnaround last season, Naji Marshall's recent decision to return to Xavier next year, and how the roster looks for the upcoming season.

May 21, 2019 | Georgia's Tom Crean & the Chicago Combine with Adam Zagoria

Georgia Head Coach Tom Crean has one of the best recruiting classes in the country including top recruit Anthony Edwards. He speaks to the teaching philosophy of his program, and what he hopes to instill in all players that come to Georgia. He also weighs in on Nick Claxton's NBA prospects, and what it's going to take to return to the NCAA Tournament next year. Then, New York Times and Forbes contributing writer and founder of Zag's Blog, Adam Zagoria, offers his take from the Chicago Combine last week. He breaks down those who helped themselves (Tacko Fall, Grant Williams, Tremont Waters, and Shamorie Ponds), and those who should consider going back to school (Seton Hall's Myles Powell). Plus, Adam shares insight on John Beilein's jump to the NBA, and who may possibly replace him at Michigan.

May 14, 2019 | Auburn's Bruce Pearl, Purdue's Matt Painter, and John Beilein Jumps To Cleveland

Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter couldn't be prouder of the way his guys played in the NCAA Tournament, and says they'll use the Elite 8 loss as a building block for this coming season. He talks about the magic and talent of Carsen Edwards, and how he feels about returning players Matt Haarms, Trevion Williams, and Aaron Wheeler. He also addresses the 3-point line change and how it may impact his team and college basketball in general. Auburn's Bruce Pearl says Chuma Okeke and Jared Harper are committed to the NBA draft process and so he's planning accordingly for next season. He speaks to Auburn's incredible NCAA Tournament run, the importance of having depth and developing your bench, his team's biggest needs for next year, and why he believes that Kentucky was actually the best team in the 2019 tournament. Plus, Brendan Quinn from The Athletic joins to offer some insight into John Beilein's decision to leave Michigan for the head coaching gig with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

May 7, 2019 | Houston's Kelvin Sampson & Seton Hall's Kevin Willard

Houston Head Coach Kelvin Sampson chronicles the development of his program and culture from his first year in Houston to their recent incredible run in the NCAA Tournament. He speaks to his family's role in the team, the roster coming back next season, the schedule he's putting together, and what he thinks about the rules committee possibly moving the 3-point line. And Seton Hall has become a coaching destination gig, and that's due in large part to the efforts of current head coach Kevin Willard. Kevin talks about the growth of the program, and what's contributed to its success. He also speaks about his returning roster, upcoming schedule of games, and Myles Powell's NBA draft journey to date.

April 30, 2019 | Chris Beard of Texas Tech Exclusive, and Arkansas' Eric Musselman

Texas Tech Head Coach Chris Beard talks about his team's Championship game loss to Virginia in overtime earlier this month, and why he won't likely watch tape of that particular game for many years! He also speaks to his recent contract extension ($4.75 million per year through 2024-25), and the decision to stay Lubbock long term, his returning roster, why junior college recruiting is so important, and his summer vacay, music, and BBQ plans! Then new Arkansas Head Coach Eric Musselman shares his thoughts on his new Fayetteville home, the rich tradition that is Arkansas basketball, what's changed about his recruiting style and philosophy since taking this gig, and the importance that one single non-conference game can have when it comes to the NCAA tournament. Plus, Andy's 11 Rising Stars!

April 23, 2019 | Vanderbilt's Jerry Stackhouse, Nevada's Steve Alford, and Adam Zagoria on Top Incoming Recruits

Jerry Stackhouse is the new head coach at Vanderbilt and will be dealing with rebuilding a program that did not win a single game in the SEC last season. He explains how he plans to do that, and why his experience at the G League will be invaluable in helping him accomplish that goal. And Steve Alford will be leading Nevada and speaks to the return of both Jalen Harris and Lindsey Drew, and shares his plans to grow and elevate the program. Finally, Adam Zagoria from ZagsBlog.com and the New York Times breaks down St. John's new coaching hire, Mike Anderson, and also offers analysis on the upcoming season's biggest recruits including James Wiseman at Memphis, Anthony Edwards at Georgia, Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey, and Duke's incoming top recruiting class replacing Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish.

April 16, 2019 | UCLA Head Coach Mick Cronin, Belmont's Casey Alexander, and Fox Sports John Fanta

Mick Cronin is the new head coach at UCLA and shares his reaction to landing the gig, and breaking the news to his family and Cincinnati players. He recounts his recent conversations with UCLA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton, the difference between success and sustained success, and his plans to change the culture at the storied program. And Casey Alexander isn't changing a thing about his personal life except for the direction he turns out of his driveway as the new head coach at Belmont. He talks about replacing longtime coach Rick Byrd who retired at the end of this past season, what it means to return to his alma mater as a coach, what kind of changes he plans to make to the program, and how his experiences at Stetson and Lipscomb will impact his new job. Then John Fanta from the Big East Digital Network & Fox Sports checks in with news about Marquette losing the Hauser brothers but returning lead scorer Markus Howard.

April 2, 2019 | The Final Four with Steve Smith, Oklahoma's Lon Kruger, and Florida's Mike White

Oklahoma Head Coach Lon Kruger is being honored with the prestigious Legends of Coaching award later this month, and also faced both Texas Tech and Virginia during regular play. He explains what makes Texas Tech such a force, and how their stellar defense differs from that of Virginia. He also offers advice to both Coach Chris Beard and Coach Tony Bennett on how to handle the Final Four experience, and weighs in on the success that his former player (and current Atlanta Hawk) Trae Young is enjoying his rookie year in the NBA. Then Florida Head Coach Mike White joins to share thoughts on Final Four teams Michigan State and Auburn which his team faced during regular season play. He speaks to Auburn's underrated back court, and the best way to defend Jared Harper. Plus, Turner Spots NBA & NCAA analyst (and former Michigan State Spartan) Steve Smith returns to break down the Final Four bracket.

March 25, 2019 | LSU Interim Head Coach Tony Benford, Loyola Of Chicago's Porter Moser & Andy's Sweet 16 Rankings

The Sweet 16 has been decided, and LSU is among the teams advancing. Interim Head Coach Tony Benford speaks about the adversity the team has overcome in losing Wade Sims before the season began to losing head coach Will Wade to suspension just before tournament play started. Tony also recounts the strategy they used to beat Yale and take down Maryland, and how they plan to handle a tough Michigan State in the Sweet 16. Then Loyola of Chicago Head Coach Porter Moser weighs in on UCF's heartbreaking loss to Duke, what it's like to be the Cinderella of the NCAA tournament, and how he and Loyola of Chicago managed to defy the odds and make it to the Elite 8 last year. Porter also give props to UCI, and shares his plans to make NCAA tournament play a permanent part of Loyola of Chicago's legacy and culture.

March 18, 2019 | Selection Sunday Special with NCAA Selection Committee Chair Steve Muir, and Bracket Picks with Andy & Steve Smith

It's a Selection Sunday special with NCAA Men's Basketball Selection Committee Chair and Stanford Athletic Director, Bernard Muir, who explains why Greensboro, TCU, Indiana, and Alabama did not make the tournament cut! He also offers up the committee's reasons for including Belmont, the one circumstance that could have prevented Gonzaga from being a #1 seed, and the effect that Washington's loss to Oregon had on the selection process. Plus, Andy and his Turner Sports colleague, Steve Smith, break down the bracket, explain their picks, and choose a National Champion! Who's the Sweet 16 upset? Who's this year's Cinderella? And can Duke be beaten?

March 12, 2019 | Kansas State's Bruce Weber, Virginia's Tony Bennett, and Andy's Conference Tournament Picks

Virginia Head Coach Tony Bennett's team just won the ACC regular season Championship on Saturday, and enters the ACC tournament in Charlotte as the #1 seed. Tony explains what they have to do in order to take home that championship too, and what he expects from De'Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy, and Ty Jerome. He also speaks to their victory over Carolina, and loss to Duke. Then Kansas State Head Coach Bruce Weber joins with an update on Dean Wade and Cartier Diarra's status, what they learned from last year's trip to the Elite 8, and how this season's "Pursuit of Better" motto is paying off. Plus, Andy's conference tournament picks!

March 5, 2019 | Purdue's Matt Painter and Buffalo's CJ Massinburg

Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter's team is currently in first place in the Big 10 and is gearing up for tournament play. He speaks to the scheduling difficulties being a mid-major, grinding out wins, and key player Carsen Edwards. Then CJ Massinburg from Buffalo joins to talk about the crazy atmosphere of road games, the strength of the roster, and the confidence they gained from both last year's Arizona victory and the Kentucky loss.

Feb. 26, 2019 | Cincinnati's Mick Cronin, UCF's Tacko Fall, and SEC Analyst Andy Kennedy

Cincinnati Head Coach Mick Cronin doesn't mind flying under the radar heading into the NCAA tournament, says Central Florida is the best unknown team in the country right now, thinks Houston is going to surprise everyone come tournament time, and feels that the Bearcats' exceptional guard play is their best weapon. And speaking of Central Florida, big man Tacko Fall checks in on overcoming injury, why defense wins championships, and how being 7-foot-7-inches has its challenges in the classroom. And last Saturday, eight Ole Miss players took a knee during the National Anthem, and former Ole Miss Head Coach and current SEC Analyst, Andy Kennedy, comments on the players' message. He also explains why a historically weak Pac12 is a good thing for South Carolina, and why he's not surprised by LSU winning the SEC. Plus, Andy Katz has a new number one in his Power36!

Feb. 19, 2019 | UNC's Roy Williams, ESPN Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale, and Texas Tech's Chris Beard

It's North Carolina vs Duke on Wednesday, and UNC head coach Roy Williams explains why this might be the most talented Duke team he's faced in the last 16 years of his coaching career, and how he plans to ready his players to rise to the challenge. And legendary ESPN broadcaster and Hall of Famer, Dick Vitale, offers his take on the great UNC-Duke rivalry, and shares some of his favorite moments in rivalry history from his 35 years in the broadcast seat. Plus, Texas Tech's Chris Beard's team is playing Kansas at home on Saturday night, and he offers up the strategy he hopes will secure a win. He also speaks to the adversity the Red Raiders have faced this season, and how they're staying focused on getting back to tournament play.

Feb. 12, 2019 | Gonzaga's Mark Few and University of Tennessee's Grant Williams

Killian Tillie is injured again, and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few explains how Brandon Clarke and Jeremy Jones will help fill the void, and whether Killian will make it back in time for tournament play. Then, reigning SEC Player of The Year, University of Tennessee's Grant Williams, weighs in on the road to the NCAA tournament, getting through a tough SEC conference, the benefit of veteran players, and his respect for Zion Williamson.

Feb. 5, 2019 | Kansas State's Dean Wade, and Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski on Zion Williamson, Tre Jones & RJ Barrett

Duke's Coach K sits down to talk about weathering both an injury bug and an illness bug in the first half of ACC play. He speaks to this year's freshman class versus 2015's, the advantage that Tre Jones has at Duke that his brother Tyus did not, how Zion Williamson is handling the hype and attention, and the Duke brotherhood past, present, and future. And Kansas State's Dean Wade was perfect from the field last weekend against Oklahoma State, is looking forward to taking on Kansas and Baylor this week, and explains how his team has flipped the script on the season, improved on offense, and dealt with injury.