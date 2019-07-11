The 2019 Maui Invitational bracket is set. Kansas, Michigan State and UCLA are among the teams playing in the event. Find the bracket, schedule, game times, TV information and teams below.
The event starts Monday, Nov. 25 and continues through Wednesday, Nov. 27. Last year, Gonzaga beat Duke in the final to win the Maui for the second time. The Bulldogs also won it in 2009.
2019 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, teams
NOTE: All times ET
Monday, Nov. 25
Game 1: Georgia vs. Dayton | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 2: Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State | 5 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 3: Kansas vs. Chaminade | 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 4: BYU vs. UCLA | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | 5 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (Winner takes 5th place) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (Winner is champion) | 5 p.m. | ESPN
Game 11: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser (Winner takes 7th place) | 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 12: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser (Winner takes 3rd place) | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2
2019 Maui Invitational: Champions, runners-up, scores
Duke has won the most Maui titles, winning the event five times: 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011. The Blue Devils lost to Gonzaga in the 2018 finals.
Duke was one of two programs to be undefeated in the tournament. Going into the 2018 event, the Blue Devils were 16-0. Syracuse is 10-0. But the loss to Gonzaga ended the perfect run.
DII Chaminade had been in every edition of the Maui Invitational until 2018. The Silverswords played in a "mainland bracket" in 2018 but will be in the Maui bracket in 2019 and in odd-numbered years going forward. Chaminade will play in a mainland bracket in even-numbered years. In 2017, Chaminade upset California 96-72.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|2018
|Gonzaga
|Duke
|89-87
|2017
|Notre Dame
|Wichita State
|67-66
|2016
|North Carolina
|Wisconsin
|71-56
|2015
|Kansas
|Vanderbilt
|70-63
|2014
|Arizona
|San Diego State
|61-59
|2013
|Syracuse
|Baylor
|74-67
|2012
|Illinois
|Butler
|78-61
|2011
|Duke
|Kansas
|68-61
|2010
|UConn
|Kentucky
|84-67
|2009
|Gonzaga
|Cincinnati
|61-59
|2008
|North Carolina
|Notre Dame
|102-87
|2007
|Duke
|Marquette
|77-63
|2006
|UCLA
|Georgia Tech
|65-63
|2005
|UConn
|Gonzaga
|65-63
|2004
|North Carolina
|Iowa
|106-92
|2003
|Dayton
|Hawaii
|82-72
|2002
|Indiana
|Virginia
|70-63
|2001
|Duke
|Ball State
|83-71
|2000
|Arizona
|Illinois
|79-76
|1999
|North Carolina
|Purdue
|90-75
|1998
|Syracuse
|Indiana
|76-63
|1997
|Duke
|Arizona
|95-87
|1996
|Kansas
|Virginia
|80-63
|1995
|Villanova
|North Carolina
|77-75
|1994
|Arizona State
|Maryland
|97-90
|1993
|Kentucky
|Arizona
|93-92
|1992
|Duke
|BYU
|89-66
|1991
|Michigan State
|Arkansas
|86-71
|1990
|Syracuse
|Indiana
|77-74
|1989
|Missouri
|North Carolina
|80-73
|1988
|Michigan
|Oklahoma
|91-80
|1987
|Iowa
|Villanova
|97-74
|1986
|Vanderbilt
|New Mexico
|87-71
|1985
|Michigan
|Kansas State
|80-58
|1984
|Providence
|Chaminade
|60-58