The 2019 Maui Invitational bracket is set. Kansas, Michigan State and UCLA are among the teams playing in the event. Find the bracket, schedule, game times, TV information and teams below.

The event starts Monday, Nov. 25 and continues through Wednesday, Nov. 27. Last year, Gonzaga beat Duke in the final to win the Maui for the second time. The Bulldogs also won it in 2009.

2019 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, teams

NOTE: All times ET

Monday, Nov. 25

Game 1: Georgia vs. Dayton | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 2: Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State | 5 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 3: Kansas vs. Chaminade | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 4: BYU vs. UCLA | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | 5 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (Winner takes 5th place) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (Winner is champion) | 5 p.m. | ESPN

Game 11: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser (Winner takes 7th place) | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 12: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser (Winner takes 3rd place) | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2

2019 Maui Invitational: Champions, runners-up, scores

Duke has won the most Maui titles, winning the event five times: 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011. The Blue Devils lost to Gonzaga in the 2018 finals.

Duke was one of two programs to be undefeated in the tournament. Going into the 2018 event, the Blue Devils were 16-0. Syracuse is 10-0. But the loss to Gonzaga ended the perfect run.

DII Chaminade had been in every edition of the Maui Invitational until 2018. The Silverswords played in a "mainland bracket" in 2018 but will be in the Maui bracket in 2019 and in odd-numbered years going forward. Chaminade will play in a mainland bracket in even-numbered years. In 2017, Chaminade upset California 96-72.