Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | July 11, 2019

2019 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, teams

Top college basketball players: Ranking Nos. 15-11 for 2019-20 season

The 2019 Maui Invitational bracket is set. Kansas, Michigan State and UCLA are among the teams playing in the event. Find the bracket, schedule, game times, TV information and teams below.

The event starts Monday, Nov. 25 and continues through Wednesday, Nov. 27. Last year, Gonzaga beat Duke in the final to win the Maui for the second time. The Bulldogs also won it in 2009.

2019 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, teams

NOTE: All times ET

The 2019 Maui Invitational Bracket

Monday, Nov. 25

Game 1: Georgia vs. Dayton | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 2: Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State | 5 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 3: Kansas vs. Chaminade | 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 4: BYU vs. UCLA | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | 5 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (Winner takes 5th place) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (Winner is champion) | 5 p.m. | ESPN
Game 11: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser (Winner takes 7th place) | 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 12: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser (Winner takes 3rd place) | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2

2019 Maui Invitational: Champions, runners-up, scores

Duke has won the most Maui titles, winning the event five times: 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011. The Blue Devils lost to Gonzaga in the 2018 finals.

Duke was one of two programs to be undefeated in the tournament. Going into the 2018 event, the Blue Devils were 16-0. Syracuse is 10-0. But the loss to Gonzaga ended the perfect run.

DII Chaminade had been in every edition of the Maui Invitational until 2018. The Silverswords played in a "mainland bracket" in 2018 but will be in the Maui bracket in 2019 and in odd-numbered years going forward. Chaminade will play in a mainland bracket in even-numbered years. In 2017, Chaminade upset California 96-72.

YEAR CHAMPION RUNNER-UP SCORE
2018 Gonzaga Duke 89-87
2017 Notre Dame Wichita State 67-66
2016 North Carolina Wisconsin 71-56
2015 Kansas Vanderbilt 70-63
2014 Arizona San Diego State 61-59
2013 Syracuse Baylor 74-67
2012 Illinois Butler 78-61
2011 Duke Kansas 68-61
2010 UConn Kentucky 84-67
2009 Gonzaga Cincinnati 61-59
2008 North Carolina Notre Dame 102-87
2007 Duke Marquette 77-63
2006 UCLA Georgia Tech 65-63
2005 UConn Gonzaga 65-63
2004 North Carolina Iowa 106-92
2003 Dayton Hawaii 82-72
2002 Indiana Virginia 70-63
2001 Duke Ball State 83-71
2000 Arizona Illinois 79-76
1999 North Carolina Purdue 90-75
1998 Syracuse Indiana 76-63
1997 Duke Arizona 95-87
1996 Kansas Virginia 80-63
1995 Villanova North Carolina 77-75
1994 Arizona State Maryland 97-90
1993 Kentucky Arizona 93-92
1992 Duke BYU 89-66
1991 Michigan State Arkansas 86-71
1990 Syracuse Indiana 77-74
1989 Missouri North Carolina 80-73
1988 Michigan Oklahoma 91-80
1987 Iowa Villanova 97-74
1986 Vanderbilt New Mexico 87-71
1985 Michigan Kansas State 80-58
1984 Providence Chaminade 60-58

