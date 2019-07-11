How to buy March Madness tickets

Relive Virginia basketball's redemption story to win its first hoops title

Relive Virginia basketball's redemption story to win its first hoops title

The 2020 NCAA tournament starts with Selection Sunday on March 15, 2020. Games will begin with the First Four on Tuesday, March 17.

The 2020 Final Four will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on April 4 and 6.

The semifinals are set for Saturday, April 4 and the national championship game will be Monday, April 6.

Below is a full schedule for the 2020 NCAA tournament:

DATES ROUND CITY, STATE HOST(S) FACILITY March 15 Selection Sunday N/A N/A N/A March 17-18 First Four Dayton, OH University of Dayton UD Arena March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds Albany, NY Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Times Union Center March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds Spokane, WA University of Idaho Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds St. Louis, MO Missouri Valley Conference Enterprise Center March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds Tampa, FL University of South Florida Amalie Arena March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Greensboro, NC Atlantic Coast Conference Greensboro Coliseum March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Omaha, NE Creighton University CenturyLink Center Omaha March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Sacramento, CA Sacramento State University Golden 1 Center March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Cleveland, OH Mid-American Conference/Cleveland State Quicken Loans Arena March 26/28 Midwest Regional Indianapolis, IN Horizon League/IUPUI Lucas Oil Stadium March 26/28 West Regional Los Angeles, CA Pepperdine University STAPLES Center March 27/29 South Regional Houston, TX University of Houston Toyota Center March 27/29 East Regional New York, NY St. John’s University/Big East Conference Madison Square Garden April 4/6 Final Four Atlanta, GA Georgia Institute of Technology Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Division II and III championships will also be played in Atlanta this upcoming season. Those games are on April 5 at State Farm Arena. Tickets for those games can be purchased here.

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four: