How to buy March Madness tickets

Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | July 12, 2019

Looking to buy March Madness tickets? We've got you covered. 

The 2020 NCAA tournament starts with Selection Sunday on March 15, 2020. Games will begin with the First Four on Tuesday, March 17.

Click here to sign up to be notified about official ticket sales and event information. 

The 2020 Final Four will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on April 4 and 6. 

The semifinals are set for Saturday, April 4 and the national championship game will be Monday, April 6. 

Below is a full schedule for the 2020 NCAA tournament:

DATES ROUND CITY, STATE HOST(S) FACILITY
March 15 Selection Sunday N/A N/A N/A
March 17-18 First Four Dayton, OH University of Dayton UD Arena
March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds Albany, NY Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Times Union Center
March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds Spokane, WA University of Idaho Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds St. Louis, MO Missouri Valley Conference Enterprise Center
March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds Tampa, FL University of South Florida Amalie Arena
March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Greensboro, NC Atlantic Coast Conference Greensboro Coliseum
March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Omaha, NE Creighton University CenturyLink Center Omaha
March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Sacramento, CA Sacramento State University Golden 1 Center
March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Cleveland, OH Mid-American Conference/Cleveland State Quicken Loans Arena
March 26/28 Midwest Regional Indianapolis, IN Horizon League/IUPUI Lucas Oil Stadium
March 26/28 West Regional Los Angeles, CA Pepperdine University STAPLES Center
March 27/29 South Regional Houston, TX University of Houston Toyota Center
March 27/29 East Regional New York, NY St. John’s University/Big East Conference Madison Square Garden
April 4/6 Final Four Atlanta, GA Georgia Institute of Technology Mercedes-Benz Stadium

For a complete schedule of events Final Four weekend click here.

The Division II and III championships will also be played in Atlanta this upcoming season. Those games are on April 5 at State Farm Arena. Tickets for those games can be purchased here

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

FINAL FOUR DATES HOSTS CITY, STATE FACILITY
April 3/5, 2021 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium
April 2/4, 2022 Tulane University New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
April 1/3, 2023 Rice University, University of Houston, 
Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University		 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
April 6/8, 2024 Arizona State University Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium
April 5/7, 2025 University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word San Antonio, TX Alamodome
April 4/6, 2026 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

