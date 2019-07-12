The complete history of Chaminade men's basketball at the Maui Invitational

The Maui Invitational has been a favorite early-season college basketball tournament since its inception in 1984. And despite all the Division I powerhouses that have laid claim to a title, the host school was DII men's basketball's Chaminade from 1984 to 2017.

2019 MAUI INVITATIONAL: Teams, schedule, bracket, and history

Chaminade had appeared in every Maui Invitational from 1984 to 2017, but that changed in 2018. Moving forward, the Silverswords will play on the "Mainland" bracket in even years but return to the Maui bracket on odd years. Chaminade draws Kansas in the first round for 2019.

RELATED: Chaminade upsets Cal by 24 at the 2017 Maui Invitational

Though Chaminade is a mere 8-92 in Maui Invitational history, the Silverswords have certainly made their name known. Chaminade, of course, put itself on the map with an upset of top-ranked Virginia way back in 1982 prior to the tournament, and since 1984, it has had some upsets along the way in Maui as well.

The Silverswords actually won their first game ever in the Maui Invitational, defeating Davidson in 1984 before losing to Providence in the championship. They've only won games in back-to-back seasons once, and then had to wait 11 years for the next win. That's the longest span between upsets for Chaminade.

Here's every one of the Silverswords eight wins from Maui.

Year Opponent Final score 1984 Davidson 77-62 1991 Providence 111-108 1992 Stanford 71-63 (2OT) 2003 Villanova 52-49 2007 Princeton 74-70 2010 Oklahoma 68-64 2012 Texas 86-73 2017 Cal 96-72

Head coach Eric Bovaird took over the Silverswords in the 2011-12 season. In just his second year at the helm, he led Chaminade to an 86-73 opening round upset of Texas. It closed out its tenure as annual host by upsetting California 96-72.

That feeling when you just knocked off a Power 5 school! LET’S GOOOO!! @mauiinv @thepacwest… https://t.co/GUv4T4n2wj — Chaminade Athletics (@GoSwords) November 22, 2017

Chaminade's early-season schedule is thus second to none in difficulty at the DII level. The Silverswords have seen countless Hall of Fame coaches, national champions and Top 25 teams on an annual basis. Let's take a look at who they have faced in the tournament.

Year School (Ranking IF AVAILABLE) Final Score 1984 Davidson Won, 77-62 1984 Providence Lost, 60-58 1985 Kansas State Lost, 68-56 1985 Virginia Tech Lost, 70-66 1986 Long Beach State Lost, 70-67 1986 UNC-Charlotte Lost, 79-55 1986 Arkansas Lost, 69-54 1987 Kansas Lost, 89-62 1987 Stanford Lost, 93-82 1987 Nebraska Lost, 76-75 1988 Memphis State Lost, 88-44 1988 Vanderbilt Lost, 94-70 1988 DePaul Lost, 89-68 1989 Louisville Lost, 89-70 1989 Evansville Lost, 70-53 1989 San Diego State Lost, 63-49 1990 Iowa State Lost, 115-82 1990 Toledo Lost, 108-100 1990 Loyola Marymount Lost, 162-129 1991 Providence Won, 111-108 1991 Arkansas Lost, 99-84 1991 Rice Lost, 93-86 1992 Memphis State Lost, 64-56 1992 Oklahoma Lost, 105-88 1992 Stanford Won, 71-63 (2OT) 1993 Boston College Lost, 108-61 1993 Notre Dame Lost, 94-78 1993 Tennessee Tech Lost, 83-78 1994 Maryland Lost, 95-67 1994 Indiana Lost, 92-79 1994 Texas A&M Lost, 73-52 1995 Michigan State Lost, 69-65 1995 Vanderbilt Lost, 96-71 1995 Wisconsin Lost, 104-66 1996 UMass Lost, 59-48 1996 South Carolina Lost, 64-55 1996 Iowa Lost, 67-37 1997 Duke Lost, 96-70 1997 DePaul Lost, 57-55 1997 Boston College Lost, 81-72 1998 Syracuse Lost, 82-44 1998 Clemson Lost, 72-60 1998 Arizona State Lost, 78-64 1999 Purdue Lost, 96-78 1999 Utah State Lost, 70-48 1999 Memphis Lost, 88-65 2000 Arizona Lost, 97-57 2000 UConn Lost, 77-61 2000 UNLV Lost, 90-70 2001 South Carolina Lost, 74-61 2001 Seton Hall Lost, 74-62 2001 Houston Lost, 76-73 2002 Virginia Lost, 86-76 2002 Arizona State Lost, 101-71 2002 UMass Lost, 69-55 2003 Villanova Won, 52-49 2003 Hawaii Lost, 68-54 2003 San Diego State Lost, 75-67 2004 Texas Lost, 84-62 2004 Louisville Lost, 93-63 2004 BYU Lost, 77-56 2005 Michigan State Lost, 89-67 2005 Maryland Lost, 98-69 2005 Kansas Lost, 102-54 2006 UCLA Lost, 88-63 2006 DePaul Lost, 93-74 2006 Oklahoma Lost, 72-57 2007 Marquette Lost, 74-63 2007 LSU Lost, 78-72 2007 Princeton Won, 74-70 2008 North Carolina Lost, 115-70 2008 Alabama Lost, 78-56 2008 Indiana Lost, 81-79 2009 Maryland Lost, 79-51 2009 Vanderbilt Lost, 68-41 2009 Colorado Lost, 73-58 2010 Michigan State Lost, 82-74 2010 Wichita State Lost, 79-58 2010 Oklahoma Won, 68-64 2011 UCLA Lost 92-60 2011 Georgetown Lost 88-61 2011 Tennessee Lost 86-60 2012 Texas Won 86-73 2012 Illinois Lost 84-61 2012 North Carolina (No. 9) Lost 112-70 2013 Baylor (No. 13) Lost 93-77 2013 Gonzaga (No. 11) Lost 113-81 2013 Minnesota Lost 83-68 2014 Pittsburgh Lost 81-68 2014 BYU Lost 121-85 2014 Missouri Lost 74-60 2015 Kansas (No. 5) Lost 123-72 2015 UNLV Lost 93-73 2015 St. John's Lost 100-93 2016 North Carolina (No. 4) Lost 104-61 2016 Connecticut Lost 93-82 2016 Tennessee Lost 95-81 2017 Notre Dame Lost 83-56 2017 Michigan Lost 102-64 2017 California Won 96-72 2019 Kansas ???



