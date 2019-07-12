The top 25 college basketball players for 2019-20, according to Andy Katz

For the second straight year on NCAA.com, Andy Katz revealed his top 25 players entering the new college basketball season. Here is his full list for 2019-20:

25. Isaiah Stewart, Fr., C, Washington: Stewart has a chance to be a dominant player in Mike Hopkins’ zone.

24. Andrew Nembhard, So., G, Florida: Nembhard has become a big-shot maker for the Gators.

23. Ashton Hagans, So., G, Kentucky: The Wildcats have the experience at the most important position to make a Final Four run.

POWER 36: Michigan State comes in at No. 1 in Katz's post-NBA Draft power rankings | Video breakdown

22. Ayo Dosunmu, So., G, Illinois: He’s easily one of the most underrated players in the country, but is a rising star.

21. Killian Tillie, Sr., F, Gonzaga: Tillie came back to play a healthy season and hopes to lead the Zags on a deep March Madness run once again.

Andy Katz breaks down Nos. 21-25 of his top players for the 2019-2020 season

20. Xavier Tillman, Jr., F, Michigan State: Tillman will be the rock inside the Spartans will need to propel them to another Final Four.

19. Trevion Williams, So., F, Purdue: Williams was sensational for Team USA in winning a gold medal in Greece. Look for him to do the same for the Boilers.

18. Jalen Smith, So., F, Maryland: Smith played well alongside Bruno Fernando but is ready to be a standout on his own.

17. Tristan Clark, Jr., F, Baylor: Remember his name. He was hurt for half of last year. He’ll be a dominant player again.

MOST IMPORTANT PLAYERS BY CONFERENCE: AAC | ACC | Big 12 | Big Ten | Pac-12 | SEC

16. Sam Merrill, Sr., G, Utah State: Nevada is rebuilding and Utah State is only getting stronger with Merrill likely becoming a two-time Mountain West player of the year.

Andy Katz breaks down Nos. 16-20 of his top players for the 2019-2020 NCAA men's basketball season

15. Kaleb Wesson, Jr., C, Ohio State: Wesson is the reason the Buckeyes made the NCAA tournament last season and he’ll be the answer for why they do it again.

14. Udoka Azubuike, Sr., C, Kansas: Azubuike is healthy and that means he can go back to anchoring the Jayhawks for a possible Final Four run.

13. Jarron Cumberland, Sr., G, Cincinnati: Cumberland returned to help John Brennan continue the tradition of the Bearcats in the NCAA tournament.

12. Devon Dotson, So., G, Kansas: Dotson is Bill Self’s latest guard who could compete for Big 12 player of the year.

PODCAST: Listen to the latest episodes of March Madness 365, featuring Andy Katz

11. Anthony Edwards, Fr., G, Georgia: Tom Crean has coached a superstar before, but this one may need to produce a bit quicker. And he can.

Top college basketball players: Ranking Nos. 15-11 for 2019-20 season

10. Lamar Stevens, Sr., F, Penn State: Stevens is one of the more unheralded studs in college basketball and should give the Nittany Lions a shot at a bid.

9. Anthony Cowan Jr., Sr., Maryland: Cowan is pumped for the chance to get the Terps to the Sweet 16 and beyond after Maryland's last possession loss in the second round in the 2018 NCAA tournament.

PRESEASON: Ranking the best non-conference tournaments for the upcoming season

8. Tre Jones, So., G, Duke: Jones returns to lead the latest set of elite Duke freshmen toward a run at an ACC title.

7. Kerry Blackshear Jr., Sr., Florida: Blackshear’s arrival via transfer means the Gators could be Final Four bound.

6. Jordan Nwora, Jr., F, Louisville: Nwora is the the likely preseason ACC player of the year.

Top college basketball players: Ranking Nos. 10-6 for 2019-20 season

5. Cole Anthony, Fr., G, North Carolina: Few players are as important to their teams as the Tar Heels' freshman point guard/lead guard.

4. James Wiseman, Fr., C, Memphis: The top big man and potential 2020 No. 1 pick leads a hype-filled roster in Memphis.

3. Myles Powell, Sr., G, Seton Hall: Powell never shies away from taking the big shot. He’s also the reason why the Pirates have as much hype as they’ve had in decades.

2. Markus Howard, Sr., G, Marquette: Howard is the one player in the country who can go for 50 on any given night.

1. Cassius Winston, Sr., G, Michigan State: Winston is the preseason player of the year here, not because he’s the most talented, but because he’s the best leader on the top team.

Honorable mention: McKinley Wright IV, Jr., G, Colorado; Yoeli Childs, Sr., F, BYU; Kamar Baldwin, Sr., G, Butler; Anthony Lamb, Sr., F, Vermont; Nathan Knight, Sr., C, William & Mary; Zavier Simpson, Sr., G, Michigan; Markell Johnson, Sr., G, NC State; Nico Mannion, Fr., G, Arizona; Davide Moretti, Jr., G, Texas Tech; Jordan Ford, Sr., G, Saint Mary’s; Tres Tinkle, Sr., F, Oregon State; Payton Pritchard, Sr., G, Oregon; Mamadi Diakite, Jr., Virginia; Xavier Sneed, Sr., Kansas State; Joe Wieskamp, Iowa.