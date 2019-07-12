UNC basketball will return to the house that built Michael Jordan, James Worthy

The University of North Carolina men's basketball team will play host to Wofford on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Carmichael Arena, the first regular-season men's basketball game in that venue since 1986.



The game is being played in Carmichael because the Dean E. Smith Center will be hosting December Commencement that day.

AWARD WATCH LISTS: Karl Malone Award | Julius Erving | Jerry West | Kareem Abdul-Jabbar



"Due to Wofford's playing schedule and Carolina's travel schedule to Gonzaga, it was necessary to play the game on the 15th, but of course we knew that is the date of Commencement," says Senior Associate Director of Athletics Clint Gwaltney. "We appreciate both Coach (Roy) Williams' and Wofford's flexibility in agreeing to move the game to another venue. It should be an outstanding environment in which to play that game."



The Tar Heels will be departing for Spokane, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 16, in preparation for their game at Gonzaga on Dec. 18.

#TBT Throwing it back to the Carmichael era.



Carolina vs. Wofford Dec 15, 2019



Ticket details in early October pic.twitter.com/OqqB4hKwhw — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) July 11, 2019



"Carmichael brings back great memories of my first eight years as an assistant to Coach Smith and the exciting game we played against William and Mary in 2010," says UNC head coach Roy Williams. "Wofford will bring an outstanding team and the environment will be electric. I'm sure it will be a tough ticket to get and a special day for everyone who is lucky enough to be there for that game."



The UNC-Wofford game will not be included in the 2019-20 season ticket or Tar Heel ticket packages. Ticket information for the game will be announced in early October.

MAKING HISTORY: 7 college basketball records (we think) will never be broken



Carolina has played one game in Carmichael Arena since the Smith Center opened in January 1986. On March 16, 2010, the Tar Heels defeated William and Mary, 80-72, in the first round of the NIT.



The last regular-season men's game in Carmichael (then known as Carmichael Auditorium) was a 90-79 victory over NC State on Jan. 4, 1986.

We love a good bracket. The Battle 4 Atlantis is set!https://t.co/ZH6L2NSkAN pic.twitter.com/7SnKsguBXN — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) July 11, 2019

The Tar Heels have played 190 games in Carmichael, going 169-20 from Dec. 4, 1965, to Jan. 4, 1986, plus the win over William and Mary in 2010.Carmichael Arena was renovated in 2008-09. Capacity is 6,822.