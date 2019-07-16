2020 Final Four in Atlanta: Everything you need to know

Here is everything you need to know about the 2020 Final Four, including dates, location, history, and how to get tickets:

What

The NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament has four regions: the South, East, West, and Midwest. The winner of each region advances to the penultimate round of the tournament and becomes one of the last four teams standing, joining the Final Four.

The Final Four is comprised of the final two rounds of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament — two semifinal games on Saturday, and the championship game on Monday, with all three games taking place in the same arena.

When

The 2020 Final Four will be played on the first weekend of April, with both semifinals on Saturday, April 4 and the national championship on Monday, April 6. Game times will be announced at a later date.

Where

In 2020, the Final Four will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be the fifth time the city has hosted the Final Four.

Atlanta Final Four history Year Location Teams Runner-up Champion 1977 Omni Coliseum Marquette, North Carolina, UNLV, UNC Charlotte North Carolina Marquette 2002 Georgia Dome Maryland, Indiana, Kansas, Oklahoma Indiana Maryland 2007 Georgia Dome Florida, Ohio State, UCLA, Georgetown Ohio State Florida 2013 Georgia Dome Louisville*, Michigan, Syracuse, Wichita State Michigan Louisville*

*Louisville’s participation in the 2013 tournament was later vacated by the Committee on Infractions.

Tickets:

2020 NCAA Final Four tickets, hospitality and travel packages are on sale with PRIMESPORT, the Official Ticket & Hospitality Provider of the NCAA.

Final Four events

The games aren't the only thing happening around the Final Four. There are a host of March Madness events taking place from Friday through Sunday, headlined by the Final Four Fan Fest, and including the DII and DIII national championship games on Sunday, April 5.

Full 2020 March Madness schedule:

The 2020 tournament will start with Selection Sunday — when the full field of 68, seeding, and bracket are released — on March 15, 2020.

Games will begin with the First Four that Tuesday, March 17, and continue until the Final Four on April 4 and national championship on April 6.

WHAT IS MARCH MADNESS: The NCAA tournament explained

Below is the full schedule. We will update it here with TV information and live streaming links as soon as those are available.

2020 NCAA tournament schedule and locations:

DATES ROUND CITY, STATE HOST(S) FACILITY March 15 Selection Sunday N/A N/A N/A March 17-18 First Four Dayton, OH University of Dayton UD Arena March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds Albany, NY Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Times Union Center March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds Spokane, WA University of Idaho Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds St. Louis, MO Missouri Valley Conference Enterprise Center March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds Tampa, FL University of South Florida Amalie Arena March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Greensboro, NC Atlantic Coast Conference Greensboro Coliseum March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Omaha, NE Creighton University CenturyLink Center Omaha March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Sacramento, CA Sacramento State University Golden 1 Center March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Cleveland, OH Mid-American Conference/Cleveland State Quicken Loans Arena March 26/28 Midwest Regional Indianapolis, IN Horizon League/IUPUI Lucas Oil Stadium March 26/28 West Regional Los Angeles, CA Pepperdine University STAPLES Center March 27/29 South Regional Houston, TX University of Houston Toyota Center March 27/29 East Regional New York, NY St. John’s University/Big East Conference Madison Square Garden April 4/6 Final Four Atlanta, GA Georgia Institute of Technology

HISTORY

How did the Final Four get its name?

The name is pretty self-explanatory, as the Final Four refers to the last four teams standing in the NCAA tournament.

The first known use of the term to refer to the penultimate round of the NCAA tournament came in 1975 when, according to Slate, Ed Chay wrote in the Cleveland Plain Dealer that Marquette was ”one of the final four” teams of the 1974 tournament.

In 1978, the NCAA ran with the phrase, referring to it as the “Final Four,” and later registering the trademark, meaning no one else in the U.S. can use the term for their tournaments.

MARCH MADNESS HIGHLIGHTS: Watch every ‘One Shining Moment’

Who are some notable Cinderellas who’ve made it to the Final Four?

Villanova — 1985 (the 8-seed Wildcats are the lowest seed ever to win the title.)

George Mason — 2006 (11-seed George Mason received an at-large bid, then beat Michigan State, UNC, and 1-seed UConn.)

VCU — 2011 (11-seed VCU remains the only team to reach the Final Four from the First Four.)

Butler — 2011 (The 8-seed Bulldogs weren’t expected to return to the Final Four after losing Gordon Hayward, but they willed themselves back to the championship game anyways before losing to Kemba Walker and UConn.)

Loyola Chicago — 2018 (The 11-seed Ramblers made the most of their first NCAA tournament appearance since 1985 before Michigan ended the run in the semifinal.)

WATCH: The greatest comebacks in March Madness history

Who has been to the most Final Fours?

North Carolina has been to 20 Final Fours — the most of any school. Kentucky and UCLA have both been to 17, Duke has 16, Kansas has 15, Ohio State and Michigan State have 10. No other schools have double-digit appearances.