Every Final Four logo since 1985

The NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament has been played in its modern format of 64 teams since 1985.

Every year since then, the fifth round of the tournament has seen just four teams left: The Final Four. These four teams play in two semifinal games and one championship game in the same arena over three days.

In the 35 tournaments since 1985, 19 different cities have hosted the event, each one providing a different spin on the official logo.

2020 FINAL FOUR IN ATLANTA: Everything you need to know

Here's the logo from every Final Four since 1985:

1985: Lexington, Ky,

Villanova, Georgetown, Memphis State, St. John'sVillanovaGeorgetown

WHAT IS MARCH MADNESS: The NCAA tournament explained

1986: Dallas, Texas

Louisville, Duke, Kansas, LSULouisvilleDuke

1987: New Orleans, La.

Indiana, Syracuse, UNLV, ProvidenceIndianaSyracuse

MARCH MADNESS HIGHLIGHTS: Watch every ‘One Shining Moment’

1988: Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas, Oklahoma, Duke, ArizonaKansasOklahoma

1989: Seattle, Wash.

Michigan, Seton Hall, Illinois, DukeMichiganSeton Hall

1990: Denver, Colo.

UNLV, Duke, Arkansas, Georgia TechUNLVDuke

1991: Indianapolis, Ind.

Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, UNLVDukeKansas

1992: Minneapolis, Minn.

Duke, Michigan, Indiana, CincinnatiDukeMichigan*

1993: New Orleans, La.

North Carolina, Michigan, Kentucky, KansasNorth CarolinaMichigan*

1994: Charlotte, N.C.

Arkansas, Duke, Arizona, FloridaArkansasDuke

1995: Seattle, Wash.

UCLA, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma StateUCLAArkansas

1996: East Rutherford, N.J.

Kentucky, Syracuse, Massachusetts, Mississippi StateKentuckySyracuse

1997: Indianapolis, Ind.

Arizona, Kentucky, Minnesota, North CarolinaArizonaKentucky

1998: San Antonio, Texas

Kentucky, Utah, North Carolina, StanfordKentuckyUtah

1999: St. Petersburg, Fla.

Connecticut, Duke, Michigan State, Ohio StateConnecticutDuke

2000: Indianapolis, Ind.

Michigan State, Florida, North Carolina, WisconsinMichigan StateFlorida

2001: Minneapolis, Minn.

Duke, Arizona, Michigan State, MarylandDukeArizona

2002: Atlanta, Ga.

Maryland, Indiana, Kansas, OklahomaMarylandIndiana

2003: New Orleans, La.

Syracuse, Kansas, Texas, MarquetteSyracuseKansas

2004: San Antonio, Texas

Connecticut, Georgia Tech, Duke, Oklahoma StateConnecticutGeorgia Tech

2005: St. Louis, Mo.

North Carolina, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan StateNorth CarolinaIllinois

2006: Indianapolis, Ind.

Florida, UCLA, LSU, George MasonFloridaUCLA

2007: Atlanta, Ga.

Florida, Ohio State, UCLA, GeorgetownFloridaOhio State

2008: San Antonio, Texas

Kansas, Memphis, UCLA, North CarolinaKansasMemphis

2009: Detroit, Mich.

North Carolina, Michigan State, Connecticut, VillanovaNorth CarolinaMichigan State

2010: Indianapolis, Ind.

Duke, Butler, Michigan State, West VirginiaDukeButler

2011: Houston, Texas

Connecticut, Butler, Kentucky, VCUConnecticutButler

2012: New Orleans, La.

Kentucky, Kansas, Ohio State, LouisvilleKentuckyKansas

2013: Atlanta, Ga.

Louisville, Michigan, Syracuse, Wichita StateLouisville*Michigan

2014: Arlington, Texas

Connecticut, Kentucky, Florida, WisconsinConnecticutKentucky

2015: Indianapolis, Ind.

Duke, Wisconsin, Michigan State, KentuckyDukeWisconsin

2016: Houston, Texas

Villanova, North Carolina, Oklahoma, SyracuseVillanovaNorth Carolina

2017: Phoenix, Ariz.

North Carolina, Gonzaga, Oregon, South CarolinaNorth CarolinaGonzaga

2018: San Antonio, Tex.

Villanova, Michigan, Kansas, Loyola-ChicagoVillanovaMichigan

2019: Minneapolis, Minn.



Teams: Virginia, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Auburn

National champion: Virginia

Runner-up: Texas Tech

*Louisville’s participation in the 2013 tournament was later vacated by the Committee on Infractions.