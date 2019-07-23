TRENDING:

NCAA.com | July 23, 2019

Listen: Juwan Howard on why it's a 'thrill' to coach at Michigan

Top college basketball players: Ranking Nos. 5-1 for 2019-20 season

New Michigan coach Juwan Howard joined Andy Katz on the latest edition of March Madness 365 where he says, "it's a thrill," to get the chance to replace John Beilein. Howard also discusses why it was so important to him and his family to graduate on time and sheds some light on the 2019-20 team and new-look coaching staff. Oregon head coach Dana Altman also sits down with Katz looking back on the big 2019 Sweet 16 run and what to look forward to in 2020.

You can listen to the entire podcast below and subscribe here.

