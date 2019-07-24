The 7 DI men’s basketball teams with the most NCAA tournament wins

Since 1985, the most NCAA tournament wins a team can amass in one season is six. So to be in the upper echelon of tournament performers requires some serious sustained success.

Here are the seven teams with the most NCAA tournament wins in history:

(We compiled this list from the official NCAA record book, which can be found here)

7. Indiana — 66 (1940-2016)

First appearance: 1940

Most recent appearance: 2016

Indiana has won five NCAA tournament championships, but none were as impressive as the third. In 1976, the Hoosiers went 32-0 and took home the title. No Division I championship team has gone undefeated since.

6. Michigan State — 69 (1957-2019)

First appearance: 1957

Most recent appearance: 2019

Michigan State leaped into the No. 6 spot after reaching its tenth Final Four in 2019. The Spartans would fall to Texas Tech in the semifinals, furthering a trend of stellar performance that falls off at the last moment. Of the 10 Final Fours Michigan State has been to, they have lost in seven, advancing to the championship in three, and winning two titles — 1979 and 2000.

5. UCLA — 101 (1950-2017)

First appearance: 1950

Most recent appearance: 2017

College basketball has never seen a dynasty as impressive as UCLA’s. Under coach John Wooden, the Bruins went 620-147, reached 10 national championships, and won them all (including seven straight from 1964-1975).

4. Kansas — 107 (1940-2019)

First appearance: 1940

Most recent appearance: 2019

Few teams are as dominant in their conference as Kansas. The Jayhawks have won the Big 12 regular season championship outright or shared in 18 of the 23 years in the conference’s history. They’ve also won 11 Big 12 tournament titles. And all that success leads to a lot of NCAA tournament appearances, where the Jayhawks continue to thrive, reaching 15 Final Fours, nine title games, and winning three championships.

3. Duke — 114 (1955-2019)

First appearance: 1955

Most recent appearance: 2019

Before Mike Krzyzewski arrived in Durham in 1980, Duke had been to just eight NCAA tournaments in the 42 years since the tournament’s inception. In the 39 years since, the Blue Devils have made 35 appearances, reached 12 Final Fours, and won all five of their championships.

2. North Carolina — 126

First appearance: 1941

Most recent appearance: 2019

No school in college basketball history has more Final Four appearances than North Carolina, which has been to the tournament’s semifinal 20 times. The Tar Heels have won 11 of those matchups, and have won six NCAA tournament championships in their history, spanning five different decades.

1. Kentucky — 129 (1942-2019)

First appearance: 1942

Most recent appearance: 2019

It’s only fitting that the winningest team in college basketball history is also the winningest in NCAA tournament history. Spurred by Adolph Rupp — who coached the Wildcats to 876 wins over 41 years — Kentucky became a dominant force in the 1940s, and has stayed that way ever since. Only the UCLA Bruins have more NCAA tournament championships than Kentucky, which boasts eight in its history.