The winningest college basketball coaches of all time

Andy Katz predicts how these 12 head coaches could impact their new programs

In the history of Division I men’s college basketball, just 120 coaches have amassed at least 500 wins.

Only one has ever passed the millennium mark — Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, who has 1,132 wins in 44 seasons. That’s an average of 25.7 wins, every year, for more than four decades.

And only three other active coaches at the Division I level have picked up 800 wins in their careers:

Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim is 946-385. Boeheim — a 1966 graduate of Syracuse — has coached every single one of his wins at his alma mater.

North Carolina’s Roy Williams is 871-234 and is the only Division I coach to have won 400 games at two different schools (Kansas, UNC). Williams is also just nine wins from passing his mentor, Dean Smith, who earned all 879 of his wins in Chapel Hill.

West Virginia’s Bob Huggins is 860-362 in his career, which saw stops at Walsh, Karon, Cincinnati, and Kansas State.

Here is the full list of the 120 Division I men's basketball coaches over 500 wins before the start of the 2019-20 season. Of the 120, only 28 are still active. Those coaches are marked with an asterisk.

(All stats were taken from the NCAA’s official records, which can be found here)

Rank Coach Seasons Wins Losses Ties WL% School(s) 1 Mike Krzyzewski* 44 1132 344 0 0.767 Army West Point (1975-76 - 1979-80); Duke (1980-81 - 2019-20) 2 Jim Boeheim* 43 946 385 0 0.711 Syracuse (1976-77 - 2019-20) 3 Bob Knight 42 902 371 0 0.709 Army West Point (1965-66 - 1970-71); Indiana (1971-72 - 1999-00); Texas Tech (2001-02 - 2007-08) 4 Jim Calhoun* 41 889 392 0 0.694 Northeastern (1972-73 - 1985-86); UConn (1986-87 - 2011-12); St. Joseph (CT) (2018-19 - 2019-20) 5 Dean Smith 36 879 254 0 0.776 North Carolina (1961-62 - 1996-97) 6 Adolph Rupp 41 876 190 0 0.822 Kentucky (1930-31 - 1971-72) 7 Roy Williams* 31 871 234 0 0.788 Kansas (1988-89 - 2002-03); North Carolina (2003-04 - 2019-20) 8 Bob Huggins* 37 860 362 0 0.704 Walsh (1980-81 - 1982-83); Akron (1984-85 - 1988-89); Cincinnati (1989-90 - 2004-05); Kansas St. (2006-07 - 2006-07); West Virginia (2007-08 - 2019-20) 9 Jim Phelan 49 830 524 0 0.613 Mount St. Mary's (1954-55 - 2002-03) 10 Rollie Massimino 41 816 462 0 0.638 Stony Brook (1969-70 - 1970-71); Villanova (1973-74 - 1991-92); UNLV (1992-93 - 1993-94); Cleveland St. (1996-97 - 2002-03); Keiser (2006-07 - 2016-17) 11 Eddie Sutton 37 806 326 0 0.712 Arkansas (1974-75 - 1984-85); Creighton (1969-70 - 1973-74); Kentucky (1985-86 - 1988-89); Oklahoma St. (1990-91 - 2005-06); San Francisco (2007-08 - 2007-08) 12 Rick Byrd 38 805 403 0 0.666 Maryville (TN) (1978-79 - 1979-80); Lincoln Memorial (1983-84 - 1985-86); Belmont (1986-87 - 2018-19) 13 Lefty Driesell 41 786 394 0 0.666 Davidson (1960-61 - 1968-69); Georgia St. (1997-98 - 2002-03); James Madison (1988-89 - 1996-97); Maryland (1969-70 - 1985-86) 14 Lute Olson 34 781 279 0 0.737 Long Beach St. (1973-74 - 1973-74); Iowa (1974-75 - 1982-83); Arizona (1983-84 - 2006-07) 15 Lou Henson 41 779 412 0 0.654 Hardin-Simmons (1962-63 - 1965-66); Illinois (1975-76 - 1995-96); New Mexico St. (1966-67 - 2004-05) 16 Cliff Ellis* 41 764 501 0 0.604 South Alabama (1975-76 - 1983-84); Clemson (1984-85 - 1993-94); Auburn (1994-95 - 2003-04); Coastal Caro. (2007-08 - 2019-20) 17 Bo Ryan 32 762 241 0 0.76 Wis.-Platteville (1984-85 - 1998-99); Milwaukee (1999-00 - 2000-01); Wisconsin (2001-02 - 2015-16) 18 Ed Diddle 42 759 302 0 0.715 Western Ky. (1922-23 - 1963-64) 19 Henry Iba 41 755 340 0 0.689 Colorado (1933-34 - 1933-34); Northwest Mo. St. (1929-30 - 1932-33); Oklahoma St. (1934-35 - 1969-70) 20 John Beilein 37 753 426 0 0.639 Nazareth (1982-83 - 1982-83); Le Moyne (1983-84 - 1991-92); Canisius (1992-93 - 1996-97); Richmond (1997-98 - 2001-02); West Virginia (2002-03 - 2006-07); Michigan (2007-08 - 2018-19) 21 Phog Allen 50 746 264 0 0.739 Baker (1905-06 - 1907-08); Central Mo. (1912-13 - 1918-19); Haskell (1908-09 - 1908-09); Kansas (1907-08 - 1955-56) 22 John Chaney 34 741 312 0 0.704 Cheyney State (1972-73 - 1981-82); Temple (1982-83 - 2005-06) 23 Norm Stewart 38 729 373 0 0.662 Missouri (1967-68 - 1998-99); UNI (1961-62 - 1966-67) 23 Jerry Tarkanian 31 729 201 0 0.784 Fresno St. (1995-96 - 2001-02); Long Beach St. (1968-69 - 1972-73); UNLV (1973-74 - 1991-92) 25 Ray Meyer 42 724 354 0 0.672 DePaul (1942-43 - 1983-84) 26 Jerry Slocum 42 723 556 0 0.565 Nyack (1975-76 - 1986-87); Geneva (1987-88 - 1995-96); Gannon (1996-97 - 2004-05); Youngstown St. (2005-06 - 2016-17) 27 Don Haskins 38 719 353 0 0.671 UTEP (1961-62 - 1998-99) 28 Richard Schmidt* 38 708 396 0 0.641 Vanderbilt (1979-80 - 1980-81); Tampa (1983-84 - 2019-20) 28 John Calipari* 27 708 209 0 0.772 Massachusetts (1988-89 - 1995-96); Memphis (2000-01 - 2008-09); Kentucky (2009-10 - 2019-20) 30 Larry Hunter 38 702 453 0 0.608 Wittenberg (1976-77 - 1988-89); Ohio (1989-90 - 2000-01); Western Caro. (2005-06 - 2017-18) 31 Rick Barnes* 32 692 364 0 0.655 George Mason (1987-88 - 1987-88); Providence (1988-89 - 1993-94); Clemson (1994-95 - 1997-98); Texas (1998-99 - 2014-15); Tennessee (2015-16 - 2019-20) 32 Bill Self* 26 680 211 0 0.763 Oral Roberts (1993-94 - 1996-97); Tulsa (1997-98 - 1999-00); Illinois (2000-01 - 2002-03); Kansas (2003-04 - 2019-20) 33 Mike Montgomery 32 677 317 0 0.681 California (2008-09 - 2013-14); Montana (1978-79 - 1985-86); Stanford (1986-87 - 2003-04) 34 Denny Crum 30 675 295 0 0.696 Louisville (1971-72 - 2000-01) 35 Gary Williams 33 668 380 0 0.637 American (1978-79 - 1981-82); Boston College (1982-83 - 1985-86); Maryland (1989-90 - 2010-11); Ohio St. (1986-87 - 1988-89) 36 John Wooden 29 664 162 0 0.804 Indiana St. (1946-47 - 1947-48); UCLA (1948-49 - 1974-75) 37 Ralph Miller 38 657 382 0 0.632 Iowa (1964-65 - 1969-70); Oregon St. (1970-71 - 1988-89); Wichita St. (1951-52 - 1963-64) 38 Tom Penders 36 649 437 0 0.598 Columbia (1974-75 - 1977-78); Fordham (1978-79 - 1985-86); George Washington (1998-99 - 2000-01); Houston (2004-05 - 2009-10); Rhode Island (1986-87 - 1987-88); Texas (1988-89 - 1997-98); Tufts (1971-72 - 1973-74) 39 Rick Pitino 32 647 268 0 0.707 Hawaii (1975-76 - 1975-76); Boston U. (1978-79 - 1982-83); Providence (1985-86 - 1986-87); Kentucky (1989-90 - 1996-97); Louisville (2001-02 - 2016-17) 39 Gene Bartow 34 647 353 0 0.647 Central Mo. (1961-62 - 1963-64); Illinois (1974-75 - 1974-75); Memphis (1970-71 - 1973-74); UAB (1978-79 - 1995-96); UCLA (1975-76 - 1976-77); Valparaiso (1964-65 - 1969-70) 41 Dana Altman* 30 645 339 0 0.655 Marshall (1989-90 - 1989-90); Kansas St. (1990-91 - 1993-94); Creighton (1994-95 - 2009-10); Oregon (2010-11 - 2019-20) 41 Jim Larranaga* 35 645 431 0 0.599 American Int'l (1977-78 - 1978-79); Bowling Green (1986-87 - 1996-97); George Mason (1997-98 - 2010-11); Miami (FL) (2011-12 - 2019-20) 43 Billy Tubbs 31 641 340 0 0.653 Lamar University (1976-77 - 2005-06); Oklahoma (1980-81 - 1993-94); Southwestern (TX) (1971-72 - 1972-73); TCU (1994-95 - 2001-02) 44 Homer Drew 34 640 427 0 0.6 Bethel (IN) (1976-77 - 1986-87); Ind.-South Bend (1987-88 - 1987-88); Valparaiso (1988-89 - 2010-11) 45 Lon Kruger 33 639 409 0 0.61 UTRGV (1982-83 - 1985-86); Kansas St. (1986-87 - 1989-90); Florida (1990-91 - 1995-96); Illinois (1996-97 - 1999-00); UNLV (2004-05 - 2010-11); Oklahoma (2011-12 - 2018-19) 46 Marv Harshman 40 637 444 0 0.589 Pacific Lutheran (1945-46 - 1957-58); Washington (1971-72 - 1984-85); Washington St. (1958-59 - 1970-71) 47 Hugh Durham 37 633 429 0 0.596 Florida St. (1966-67 - 1977-78); Georgia (1978-79 - 1994-95); Jacksonville (1997-98 - 2004-05) 48 Cam Henderson 36 631 242 0 0.723 Muskingum (1919-20 - 1922-23); Davis & Elkins (1923-24 - 1934-35); Marshall (1935-36 - 1954-55) 49 Norm Sloan 37 624 393 0 0.614 Florida (1960-61 - 1988-89); NC State (1966-67 - 1979-80); Presbyterian (1951-52 - 1954-55); The Citadel (1956-57 - 1959-60) 50 Stew Morrill 29 620 294 0 0.678 Colorado St. (1991-92 - 1997-98); Montana (1986-87 - 1990-91); Utah St. (1998-99 - 2014-15) 51 Tom Smith 38 618 463 0 0.572 Central Mo. (1975-76 - 1979-80); Missouri Western (1988-89 - 2012-13); Valparaiso (1980-81 - 1987-88) 52 Kelvin Sampson* 30 616 322 0 0.657 Montana Tech (1981-82 - 1984-85); Washington St. (1987-88 - 1993-94); Oklahoma (1994-95 - 2005-06); Indiana (2006-07 - 2007-08); Houston (2014-15 - 2019-20) 52 Greg Kampe* 35 616 457 0 0.574 Oakland (1984-85 - 2019-20) 54 Ben Braun 37 615 517 0 0.543 California (1996-97 - 2007-08); Eastern Mich. (1985-86 - 1995-96); Rice (2008-09 - 2013-14); Siena Heights (1977-78 - 1984-85) 55 Tubby Smith* 28 613 317 0 0.659 Tulsa (1991-92 - 1994-95); Georgia (1995-96 - 1996-97); Kentucky (1997-98 - 2006-07); Minnesota (2007-08 - 2012-13); Texas Tech (2013-14 - 2015-16); Memphis (2016-17 - 2017-18); High Point (2018-19 - 2019-20) 56 Jerry Steele* 39 609 486 0 0.556 Guilford (1962-63 - 1969-70); High Point (1972-73 - 2002-03) 57 Tom Izzo 24 606 232 0 0.723 Michigan St. (1995-96 - 2019-20) 58 David Boots 31 603 291 0 0.674 Augsburg (1982-83 - 1987-88); South Dakota (1988-89 - 2012-13) 59 Slats Gill 36 599 393 0 0.604 Oregon St. (1928-29 - 1963-64) 60 Tom Davis 32 598 355 0 0.627 Boston College (1977-78 - 1981-82); Drake (2003-04 - 2006-07); Iowa (1986-87 - 1998-99); Lafayette (1971-72 - 1976-77); Stanford (1982-83 - 1985-86) 61 Abe Lemons 34 597 344 0 0.634 Oklahoma City (1955-56 - 1989-90); Texas (1976-77 - 1981-82); UTRGV (1973-74 - 1975-76) 62 John Thompson 27 596 239 0 0.714 Georgetown (1972-73 - 1998-99) 63 Guy Lewis 30 592 279 0 0.68 Houston (1956-57 - 1985-86) 64 Joe Hutton 34 591 207 0 0.741 Hamline (1931-32 - 1964-65) 65 Dom Rosselli 38 589 388 0 0.603 Youngstown St. (1940-41 - 1981-82) 66 Steve Alford 28 587 298 0 0.663 Manchester (1991-92 - 1994-95); Missouri St. (1995-96 - 1998-99); Iowa (1999-00 - 2006-07); New Mexico (2007-08 - 2012-13); UCLA (2013-14 - 2018-19) 67 Tony Shaver* 33 584 389 0 0.6 Hampden-Sydney (1986-87 - 2002-03); William & Mary (2003-04 - 2019-20) 68 Greg Walcavich 32 582 324 0 0.642 Birmingham-So. (1978-79 - 1982-83); Edinboro (1989-90 - 2012-13); Rice (1986-87 - 1986-87); West Va. Wesleyan (1987-88 - 1988-89) 69 Fran Dunphy* 30 580 325 0 0.641 Penn (1989-90 - 2005-06); Temple (2006-07 - 2019-20) 70 Bobby Cremins 31 579 375 0 0.607 Appalachian St. (1975-76 - 1980-81); Col. of Charleston (2006-07 - 2011-12); Georgia Tech (1981-82 - 1999-00) 71 Bob McKillop* 30 578 350 0 0.623 Davidson (1989-90 - 2019-20) 72 Gary Edwards* 35 574 435 0 0.569 Barton (1984-85 - 1986-87); Charleston So. (1987-88 - 1995-96); Indiana (PA) (1996-97 - 2005-06); Francis Marion (2006-07 - 2019-20) 73 Pat Douglass 29 573 310 0 0.649 CSU Bakersfield (1987-88 - 1996-97); Mont. St. Billings (1981-82 - 1986-87); UC Irvine (1997-98 - 2009-10) 74 Fred Hobdy 30 571 287 0 0.666 Grambling (1956-57 - 1985-86) 75 Jay Wright* 25 570 260 0 0.687 Hofstra (1994-95 - 2000-01); Villanova (2001-02 - 2019-20) 76 Mark Few* 20 568 122 0 0.823 Gonzaga (1999-00 - 2019-20) 76 Eldon Miller 36 568 419 0 0.575 Ohio St. (1976-77 - 1985-86); UNI (1986-87 - 1997-98); Western Mich. (1970-71 - 1975-76); Wittenberg (1962-63 - 1969-70) 78 Davey Whitney 32 566 356 0 0.614 Alcorn (1969-70 - 2002-03); Texas Southern (1964-65 - 1968-69) 78 Dave Bliss 30 566 356 0 0.614 Oklahoma (1975-76 - 1979-80); SMU (1980-81 - 1987-88); New Mexico (1988-89 - 1998-99); Baylor (1999-00 - 2002-03); Southwestern Christ. (2015-16 - 2016-17) 80 Gale Catlett 30 565 325 0 0.635 Cincinnati (1972-73 - 1977-78); West Virginia (1978-79 - 2001-02) 81 Gary Colson 34 563 385 0 0.594 Fresno St. (1990-91 - 1994-95); New Mexico (1980-81 - 1987-88); Pepperdine (1968-69 - 1978-79); Valdosta St. (1958-59 - 1967-68) 81 Danny Kaspar* 28 563 291 0 0.659 UIW (1991-92 - 1999-00); SFA (2000-01 - 2012-13); Texas St. (2013-14 - 2019-20) 83 Bruce Pearl* 24 562 217 0 0.721 Southern Ind. (1992-93 - 2000-01); Milwaukee (2001-02 - 2004-05); Tennessee (2005-06 - 2010-11); Auburn (2014-15 - 2019-20) 84 Ed Douma 32 561 296 0 0.655 Alma (1973-74 - 1973-74); Calvin (1984-85 - 1995-96); Hillsdale (1998-99 - 2006-07); Kent St. (1978-79 - 1981-82); Lake Superior St. (1974-75 - 1977-78); UNC Greensboro (1982-83 - 1983-84) 85 John Kresse 23 560 143 0 0.797 Col. of Charleston (1979-80 - 2001-02) 86 Tony Hinkle 41 558 394 0 0.586 Butler (1926-27 - 1941-42); Butler (1945-46 - 1969-70) 86 Jim Boone* 33 558 413 0 0.575 Cal U (PA) (1986-87 - 1995-96); Robert Morris (1996-97 - 1999-00); Eastern Mich. (2000-01 - 2004-05); Tusculum (2005-06 - 2010-11); West Va. Wesleyan (2011-12 - 2011-12); Delta St. (2012-13 - 2019-20) 88 Glenn Wilkes 36 551 436 0 0.558 Stetson (1957-58 - 1992-93) 89 Frank McGuire 30 549 236 0 0.699 North Carolina (1952-53 - 1960-61); South Carolina (1964-65 - 1979-80); St. John's (NY) (1947-48 - 1951-52) 90 Bob Davis 28 538 277 0 0.66 Auburn (1973-74 - 1977-78); Georgetown (KY) (1953-54 - 1972-73); High Point (1950-51 - 1952-53) 91 Harry Miller 34 537 374 0 0.589 Eastern N.M. (1965-66 - 1969-70); Fresno St. (1960-61 - 1964-65); North Texas (1970-71 - 1970-71); SFA (1978-79 - 1987-88); Western Colo. (1952-53 - 1957-58); Wichita St. (1971-72 - 1977-78) 92 Leonard Hamilton* 31 534 426 0 0.556 Oklahoma St. (1986-87 - 1989-90); Miami (FL) (1990-91 - 1999-00); Florida St. (2002-03 - 2019-20) 93 Bill C. Foster 30 532 327 0 0.619 Charlotte (1970-71 - 1974-75); Clemson (1975-76 - 1983-84); Miami (FL) (1985-86 - 1989-90); Shorter (1962-63 - 1966-67); Virginia Tech (1991-92 - 1996-97) 94 Gene Keady 27 531 306 0 0.634 Purdue (1980-81 - 2004-05); Western Ky. (1978-79 - 1979-80) 95 Bob Gaillard 30 530 282 0 0.653 Lewis & Clark (1989-90 - 2010-11); San Francisco (1970-71 - 1977-78) 96 Dave Bike 35 528 500 0 0.514 Sacred Heart (1978-79 - 2012-13) 97 Lou Carnesecca 24 526 200 0 0.725 St. John's (NY) (1965-66 - 1991-92) 98 Pete Carril 30 525 273 0 0.658 Lehigh (1966-67 - 1966-67); Princeton (1967-68 - 1995-96) 99 Tom Young 31 524 328 0 0.615 American (1969-70 - 1972-73); Catholic (1958-59 - 1966-67); Old Dominion (1985-86 - 1990-91); Rutgers (1973-74 - 1984-85) 99 Ben Jobe 31 524 334 0 0.611 Alabama A&M (1982-83 - 1985-86); Alabama St. (1967-68 - 1967-68); Denver (1978-79 - 1979-80); South Carolina St. (1968-69 - 1972-73); Southern U. (1986-87 - 2002-03); Talladega (1964-65 - 1966-67); Tuskegee (1996-97 - 1999-00) 101 Larry Eustachy 27 523 332 0 0.612 Idaho (1990-91 - 1992-93); Utah St. (1993-94 - 1997-98); Iowa St. (1998-99 - 2002-03); Southern Miss. (2004-05 - 2011-12); Colorado St. (2012-13 - 2017-18) 101 Fred Enke 38 523 344 0 0.603 Arizona (1925-26 - 1960-61); Louisville (1923-24 - 1924-25) 103 Bob Hoffman* 25 519 321 0 0.618 Okla. Bapt. (1990-91 - 1998-99); UTRGV (1999-00 - 2003-04); Mercer (2008-09 - 2019-20) 104 Rick Majerus 25 517 216 0 0.705 Ball St. (1987-88 - 1988-89); Marquette (1983-84 - 1985-86); Saint Louis (2007-08 - 2011-12); Utah (1989-90 - 2003-04) 105 C.M. Newton 34 516 402 0 0.562 Alabama (1968-69 - 1979-80); Transylvania (1951-52 - 1967-68); Vanderbilt (1981-82 - 1988-89) 105 Mike Brey* 24 516 273 0 0.654 Delaware (1995-96 - 1999-00); Notre Dame (2000-01 - 2019-20) 107 Don DeVoe 31 512 389 0 0.568 Florida (1989-90 - 1989-90); Navy (1992-93 - 2003-04); Tennessee (1978-79 - 1988-89); Virginia Tech (1971-72 - 1975-76); Wyoming (1976-77 - 1977-78) 108 Paul Webb 29 511 257 0 0.665 Old Dominion (1975-76 - 1984-85); Randolph-Macon (1956-57 - 1974-75) 109 Nolan Richardson 22 509 207 0 0.711 Arkansas (1985-86 - 2001-02); Tulsa (1980-81 - 1984-85) 110 Hec Edmundson 29 508 204 0 0.713 Idaho (1916-17 - 1917-18); Washington (1920-21 - 1946-47) 111 John Giannini 29 505 375 0 0.574 Rowan (1989-90 - 1995-96); Maine (1996-97 - 2003-04); La Salle (2004-05 - 2017-18) 112 Harold Anderson 29 504 226 0 0.69 Bowling Green (1942-43 - 1962-63); Toledo (1934-35 - 1941-42) 113 Dave Loos 31 502 463 0 0.52 Christian Brothers (1982-83 - 1985-86); Austin Peay (1990-91 - 2016-17) 113 Jerry Welsh 26 502 205 0 0.71 Iona (1991-92 - 1994-95); SUNY Potsdam (1968-69 - 1990-91) 113 Billy Donovan 21 502 206 0 0.709 Florida (1996-97 - 2014-15); Marshall (1994-95 - 1995-96) 113 Don Maestri 31 502 402 0 0.555 Troy (1982-83 - 2012-13) 113 Gregg Marshall* 21 502 196 0 0.719 Winthrop (1998-99 - 2006-07); Wichita St. (2007-08 - 2019-20) 118 Ed Martin 30 501 254 0 0.664 South Carolina St. (1955-56 - 1967-68); Tennessee St. (1968-69 - 1984-85) 119 Bill Reinhart 37 500 343 0 0.593 George Washington (1935-36 - 1965-66); Maryland (1918-19 - 1918-19); Oregon (1923-24 - 1934-35) 119 Cal Luther 39 500 489 1 0.506 Bethel (TN) (1999-00 - 1999-00); DePauw (1954-55 - 1957-58); Longwood (1981-82 - 1989-90); Murray St. (1958-59 - 1973-74); UT Martin (1990-91 - 1998-99)

*Active as of 2019-20 season