The winningest college basketball coaches of all time

In the history of Division I men’s college basketball, just 120 coaches have amassed at least 500 wins.
Only one has ever passed the millennium mark — Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, who has 1,132 wins in 44 seasons. That’s an average of 25.7 wins, every year, for more than four decades.
And only three other active coaches at the Division I level have picked up 800 wins in their careers:
- Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim is 946-385. Boeheim — a 1966 graduate of Syracuse — has coached every single one of his wins at his alma mater.
- North Carolina’s Roy Williams is 871-234 and is the only Division I coach to have won 400 games at two different schools (Kansas, UNC). Williams is also just nine wins from passing his mentor, Dean Smith, who earned all 879 of his wins in Chapel Hill.
- West Virginia’s Bob Huggins is 860-362 in his career, which saw stops at Walsh, Karon, Cincinnati, and Kansas State.
Here is the full list of the 120 Division I men's basketball coaches over 500 wins before the start of the 2019-20 season. Of the 120, only 28 are still active. Those coaches are marked with an asterisk.
(All stats were taken from the NCAA’s official records, which can be found here)
|Rank
|Coach
|Seasons
|Wins
|Losses
|Ties
|WL%
|School(s)
|1
|Mike Krzyzewski*
|44
|1132
|344
|0
|0.767
|Army West Point (1975-76 - 1979-80); Duke (1980-81 - 2019-20)
|2
|Jim Boeheim*
|43
|946
|385
|0
|0.711
|Syracuse (1976-77 - 2019-20)
|3
|Bob Knight
|42
|902
|371
|0
|0.709
|Army West Point (1965-66 - 1970-71); Indiana (1971-72 - 1999-00); Texas Tech (2001-02 - 2007-08)
|4
|Jim Calhoun*
|41
|889
|392
|0
|0.694
|Northeastern (1972-73 - 1985-86); UConn (1986-87 - 2011-12); St. Joseph (CT) (2018-19 - 2019-20)
|5
|Dean Smith
|36
|879
|254
|0
|0.776
|North Carolina (1961-62 - 1996-97)
|6
|Adolph Rupp
|41
|876
|190
|0
|0.822
|Kentucky (1930-31 - 1971-72)
|7
|Roy Williams*
|31
|871
|234
|0
|0.788
|Kansas (1988-89 - 2002-03); North Carolina (2003-04 - 2019-20)
|8
|Bob Huggins*
|37
|860
|362
|0
|0.704
|Walsh (1980-81 - 1982-83); Akron (1984-85 - 1988-89); Cincinnati (1989-90 - 2004-05); Kansas St. (2006-07 - 2006-07); West Virginia (2007-08 - 2019-20)
|9
|Jim Phelan
|49
|830
|524
|0
|0.613
|Mount St. Mary's (1954-55 - 2002-03)
|10
|Rollie Massimino
|41
|816
|462
|0
|0.638
|Stony Brook (1969-70 - 1970-71); Villanova (1973-74 - 1991-92); UNLV (1992-93 - 1993-94); Cleveland St. (1996-97 - 2002-03); Keiser (2006-07 - 2016-17)
|11
|Eddie Sutton
|37
|806
|326
|0
|0.712
|Arkansas (1974-75 - 1984-85); Creighton (1969-70 - 1973-74); Kentucky (1985-86 - 1988-89); Oklahoma St. (1990-91 - 2005-06); San Francisco (2007-08 - 2007-08)
|12
|Rick Byrd
|38
|805
|403
|0
|0.666
|Maryville (TN) (1978-79 - 1979-80); Lincoln Memorial (1983-84 - 1985-86); Belmont (1986-87 - 2018-19)
|13
|Lefty Driesell
|41
|786
|394
|0
|0.666
|Davidson (1960-61 - 1968-69); Georgia St. (1997-98 - 2002-03); James Madison (1988-89 - 1996-97); Maryland (1969-70 - 1985-86)
|14
|Lute Olson
|34
|781
|279
|0
|0.737
|Long Beach St. (1973-74 - 1973-74); Iowa (1974-75 - 1982-83); Arizona (1983-84 - 2006-07)
|15
|Lou Henson
|41
|779
|412
|0
|0.654
|Hardin-Simmons (1962-63 - 1965-66); Illinois (1975-76 - 1995-96); New Mexico St. (1966-67 - 2004-05)
|16
|Cliff Ellis*
|41
|764
|501
|0
|0.604
|South Alabama (1975-76 - 1983-84); Clemson (1984-85 - 1993-94); Auburn (1994-95 - 2003-04); Coastal Caro. (2007-08 - 2019-20)
|17
|Bo Ryan
|32
|762
|241
|0
|0.76
|Wis.-Platteville (1984-85 - 1998-99); Milwaukee (1999-00 - 2000-01); Wisconsin (2001-02 - 2015-16)
|18
|Ed Diddle
|42
|759
|302
|0
|0.715
|Western Ky. (1922-23 - 1963-64)
|19
|Henry Iba
|41
|755
|340
|0
|0.689
|Colorado (1933-34 - 1933-34); Northwest Mo. St. (1929-30 - 1932-33); Oklahoma St. (1934-35 - 1969-70)
|20
|John Beilein
|37
|753
|426
|0
|0.639
|Nazareth (1982-83 - 1982-83); Le Moyne (1983-84 - 1991-92); Canisius (1992-93 - 1996-97); Richmond (1997-98 - 2001-02); West Virginia (2002-03 - 2006-07); Michigan (2007-08 - 2018-19)
|21
|Phog Allen
|50
|746
|264
|0
|0.739
|Baker (1905-06 - 1907-08); Central Mo. (1912-13 - 1918-19); Haskell (1908-09 - 1908-09); Kansas (1907-08 - 1955-56)
|22
|John Chaney
|34
|741
|312
|0
|0.704
|Cheyney State (1972-73 - 1981-82); Temple (1982-83 - 2005-06)
|23
|Norm Stewart
|38
|729
|373
|0
|0.662
|Missouri (1967-68 - 1998-99); UNI (1961-62 - 1966-67)
|23
|Jerry Tarkanian
|31
|729
|201
|0
|0.784
|Fresno St. (1995-96 - 2001-02); Long Beach St. (1968-69 - 1972-73); UNLV (1973-74 - 1991-92)
|25
|Ray Meyer
|42
|724
|354
|0
|0.672
|DePaul (1942-43 - 1983-84)
|26
|Jerry Slocum
|42
|723
|556
|0
|0.565
|Nyack (1975-76 - 1986-87); Geneva (1987-88 - 1995-96); Gannon (1996-97 - 2004-05); Youngstown St. (2005-06 - 2016-17)
|27
|Don Haskins
|38
|719
|353
|0
|0.671
|UTEP (1961-62 - 1998-99)
|28
|Richard Schmidt*
|38
|708
|396
|0
|0.641
|Vanderbilt (1979-80 - 1980-81); Tampa (1983-84 - 2019-20)
|28
|John Calipari*
|27
|708
|209
|0
|0.772
|Massachusetts (1988-89 - 1995-96); Memphis (2000-01 - 2008-09); Kentucky (2009-10 - 2019-20)
|30
|Larry Hunter
|38
|702
|453
|0
|0.608
|Wittenberg (1976-77 - 1988-89); Ohio (1989-90 - 2000-01); Western Caro. (2005-06 - 2017-18)
|31
|Rick Barnes*
|32
|692
|364
|0
|0.655
|George Mason (1987-88 - 1987-88); Providence (1988-89 - 1993-94); Clemson (1994-95 - 1997-98); Texas (1998-99 - 2014-15); Tennessee (2015-16 - 2019-20)
|32
|Bill Self*
|26
|680
|211
|0
|0.763
|Oral Roberts (1993-94 - 1996-97); Tulsa (1997-98 - 1999-00); Illinois (2000-01 - 2002-03); Kansas (2003-04 - 2019-20)
|33
|Mike Montgomery
|32
|677
|317
|0
|0.681
|California (2008-09 - 2013-14); Montana (1978-79 - 1985-86); Stanford (1986-87 - 2003-04)
|34
|Denny Crum
|30
|675
|295
|0
|0.696
|Louisville (1971-72 - 2000-01)
|35
|Gary Williams
|33
|668
|380
|0
|0.637
|American (1978-79 - 1981-82); Boston College (1982-83 - 1985-86); Maryland (1989-90 - 2010-11); Ohio St. (1986-87 - 1988-89)
|36
|John Wooden
|29
|664
|162
|0
|0.804
|Indiana St. (1946-47 - 1947-48); UCLA (1948-49 - 1974-75)
|37
|Ralph Miller
|38
|657
|382
|0
|0.632
|Iowa (1964-65 - 1969-70); Oregon St. (1970-71 - 1988-89); Wichita St. (1951-52 - 1963-64)
|38
|Tom Penders
|36
|649
|437
|0
|0.598
|Columbia (1974-75 - 1977-78); Fordham (1978-79 - 1985-86); George Washington (1998-99 - 2000-01); Houston (2004-05 - 2009-10); Rhode Island (1986-87 - 1987-88); Texas (1988-89 - 1997-98); Tufts (1971-72 - 1973-74)
|39
|Rick Pitino
|32
|647
|268
|0
|0.707
|Hawaii (1975-76 - 1975-76); Boston U. (1978-79 - 1982-83); Providence (1985-86 - 1986-87); Kentucky (1989-90 - 1996-97); Louisville (2001-02 - 2016-17)
|39
|Gene Bartow
|34
|647
|353
|0
|0.647
|Central Mo. (1961-62 - 1963-64); Illinois (1974-75 - 1974-75); Memphis (1970-71 - 1973-74); UAB (1978-79 - 1995-96); UCLA (1975-76 - 1976-77); Valparaiso (1964-65 - 1969-70)
|41
|Dana Altman*
|30
|645
|339
|0
|0.655
|Marshall (1989-90 - 1989-90); Kansas St. (1990-91 - 1993-94); Creighton (1994-95 - 2009-10); Oregon (2010-11 - 2019-20)
|41
|Jim Larranaga*
|35
|645
|431
|0
|0.599
|American Int'l (1977-78 - 1978-79); Bowling Green (1986-87 - 1996-97); George Mason (1997-98 - 2010-11); Miami (FL) (2011-12 - 2019-20)
|43
|Billy Tubbs
|31
|641
|340
|0
|0.653
|Lamar University (1976-77 - 2005-06); Oklahoma (1980-81 - 1993-94); Southwestern (TX) (1971-72 - 1972-73); TCU (1994-95 - 2001-02)
|44
|Homer Drew
|34
|640
|427
|0
|0.6
|Bethel (IN) (1976-77 - 1986-87); Ind.-South Bend (1987-88 - 1987-88); Valparaiso (1988-89 - 2010-11)
|45
|Lon Kruger
|33
|639
|409
|0
|0.61
|UTRGV (1982-83 - 1985-86); Kansas St. (1986-87 - 1989-90); Florida (1990-91 - 1995-96); Illinois (1996-97 - 1999-00); UNLV (2004-05 - 2010-11); Oklahoma (2011-12 - 2018-19)
|46
|Marv Harshman
|40
|637
|444
|0
|0.589
|Pacific Lutheran (1945-46 - 1957-58); Washington (1971-72 - 1984-85); Washington St. (1958-59 - 1970-71)
|47
|Hugh Durham
|37
|633
|429
|0
|0.596
|Florida St. (1966-67 - 1977-78); Georgia (1978-79 - 1994-95); Jacksonville (1997-98 - 2004-05)
|48
|Cam Henderson
|36
|631
|242
|0
|0.723
|Muskingum (1919-20 - 1922-23); Davis & Elkins (1923-24 - 1934-35); Marshall (1935-36 - 1954-55)
|49
|Norm Sloan
|37
|624
|393
|0
|0.614
|Florida (1960-61 - 1988-89); NC State (1966-67 - 1979-80); Presbyterian (1951-52 - 1954-55); The Citadel (1956-57 - 1959-60)
|50
|Stew Morrill
|29
|620
|294
|0
|0.678
|Colorado St. (1991-92 - 1997-98); Montana (1986-87 - 1990-91); Utah St. (1998-99 - 2014-15)
|51
|Tom Smith
|38
|618
|463
|0
|0.572
|Central Mo. (1975-76 - 1979-80); Missouri Western (1988-89 - 2012-13); Valparaiso (1980-81 - 1987-88)
|52
|Kelvin Sampson*
|30
|616
|322
|0
|0.657
|Montana Tech (1981-82 - 1984-85); Washington St. (1987-88 - 1993-94); Oklahoma (1994-95 - 2005-06); Indiana (2006-07 - 2007-08); Houston (2014-15 - 2019-20)
|52
|Greg Kampe*
|35
|616
|457
|0
|0.574
|Oakland (1984-85 - 2019-20)
|54
|Ben Braun
|37
|615
|517
|0
|0.543
|California (1996-97 - 2007-08); Eastern Mich. (1985-86 - 1995-96); Rice (2008-09 - 2013-14); Siena Heights (1977-78 - 1984-85)
|55
|Tubby Smith*
|28
|613
|317
|0
|0.659
|Tulsa (1991-92 - 1994-95); Georgia (1995-96 - 1996-97); Kentucky (1997-98 - 2006-07); Minnesota (2007-08 - 2012-13); Texas Tech (2013-14 - 2015-16); Memphis (2016-17 - 2017-18); High Point (2018-19 - 2019-20)
|56
|Jerry Steele*
|39
|609
|486
|0
|0.556
|Guilford (1962-63 - 1969-70); High Point (1972-73 - 2002-03)
|57
|Tom Izzo
|24
|606
|232
|0
|0.723
|Michigan St. (1995-96 - 2019-20)
|58
|David Boots
|31
|603
|291
|0
|0.674
|Augsburg (1982-83 - 1987-88); South Dakota (1988-89 - 2012-13)
|59
|Slats Gill
|36
|599
|393
|0
|0.604
|Oregon St. (1928-29 - 1963-64)
|60
|Tom Davis
|32
|598
|355
|0
|0.627
|Boston College (1977-78 - 1981-82); Drake (2003-04 - 2006-07); Iowa (1986-87 - 1998-99); Lafayette (1971-72 - 1976-77); Stanford (1982-83 - 1985-86)
|61
|Abe Lemons
|34
|597
|344
|0
|0.634
|Oklahoma City (1955-56 - 1989-90); Texas (1976-77 - 1981-82); UTRGV (1973-74 - 1975-76)
|62
|John Thompson
|27
|596
|239
|0
|0.714
|Georgetown (1972-73 - 1998-99)
|63
|Guy Lewis
|30
|592
|279
|0
|0.68
|Houston (1956-57 - 1985-86)
|64
|Joe Hutton
|34
|591
|207
|0
|0.741
|Hamline (1931-32 - 1964-65)
|65
|Dom Rosselli
|38
|589
|388
|0
|0.603
|Youngstown St. (1940-41 - 1981-82)
|66
|Steve Alford
|28
|587
|298
|0
|0.663
|Manchester (1991-92 - 1994-95); Missouri St. (1995-96 - 1998-99); Iowa (1999-00 - 2006-07); New Mexico (2007-08 - 2012-13); UCLA (2013-14 - 2018-19)
|67
|Tony Shaver*
|33
|584
|389
|0
|0.6
|Hampden-Sydney (1986-87 - 2002-03); William & Mary (2003-04 - 2019-20)
|68
|Greg Walcavich
|32
|582
|324
|0
|0.642
|Birmingham-So. (1978-79 - 1982-83); Edinboro (1989-90 - 2012-13); Rice (1986-87 - 1986-87); West Va. Wesleyan (1987-88 - 1988-89)
|69
|Fran Dunphy*
|30
|580
|325
|0
|0.641
|Penn (1989-90 - 2005-06); Temple (2006-07 - 2019-20)
|70
|Bobby Cremins
|31
|579
|375
|0
|0.607
|Appalachian St. (1975-76 - 1980-81); Col. of Charleston (2006-07 - 2011-12); Georgia Tech (1981-82 - 1999-00)
|71
|Bob McKillop*
|30
|578
|350
|0
|0.623
|Davidson (1989-90 - 2019-20)
|72
|Gary Edwards*
|35
|574
|435
|0
|0.569
|Barton (1984-85 - 1986-87); Charleston So. (1987-88 - 1995-96); Indiana (PA) (1996-97 - 2005-06); Francis Marion (2006-07 - 2019-20)
|73
|Pat Douglass
|29
|573
|310
|0
|0.649
|CSU Bakersfield (1987-88 - 1996-97); Mont. St. Billings (1981-82 - 1986-87); UC Irvine (1997-98 - 2009-10)
|74
|Fred Hobdy
|30
|571
|287
|0
|0.666
|Grambling (1956-57 - 1985-86)
|75
|Jay Wright*
|25
|570
|260
|0
|0.687
|Hofstra (1994-95 - 2000-01); Villanova (2001-02 - 2019-20)
|76
|Mark Few*
|20
|568
|122
|0
|0.823
|Gonzaga (1999-00 - 2019-20)
|76
|Eldon Miller
|36
|568
|419
|0
|0.575
|Ohio St. (1976-77 - 1985-86); UNI (1986-87 - 1997-98); Western Mich. (1970-71 - 1975-76); Wittenberg (1962-63 - 1969-70)
|78
|Davey Whitney
|32
|566
|356
|0
|0.614
|Alcorn (1969-70 - 2002-03); Texas Southern (1964-65 - 1968-69)
|78
|Dave Bliss
|30
|566
|356
|0
|0.614
|Oklahoma (1975-76 - 1979-80); SMU (1980-81 - 1987-88); New Mexico (1988-89 - 1998-99); Baylor (1999-00 - 2002-03); Southwestern Christ. (2015-16 - 2016-17)
|80
|Gale Catlett
|30
|565
|325
|0
|0.635
|Cincinnati (1972-73 - 1977-78); West Virginia (1978-79 - 2001-02)
|81
|Gary Colson
|34
|563
|385
|0
|0.594
|Fresno St. (1990-91 - 1994-95); New Mexico (1980-81 - 1987-88); Pepperdine (1968-69 - 1978-79); Valdosta St. (1958-59 - 1967-68)
|81
|Danny Kaspar*
|28
|563
|291
|0
|0.659
|UIW (1991-92 - 1999-00); SFA (2000-01 - 2012-13); Texas St. (2013-14 - 2019-20)
|83
|Bruce Pearl*
|24
|562
|217
|0
|0.721
|Southern Ind. (1992-93 - 2000-01); Milwaukee (2001-02 - 2004-05); Tennessee (2005-06 - 2010-11); Auburn (2014-15 - 2019-20)
|84
|Ed Douma
|32
|561
|296
|0
|0.655
|Alma (1973-74 - 1973-74); Calvin (1984-85 - 1995-96); Hillsdale (1998-99 - 2006-07); Kent St. (1978-79 - 1981-82); Lake Superior St. (1974-75 - 1977-78); UNC Greensboro (1982-83 - 1983-84)
|85
|John Kresse
|23
|560
|143
|0
|0.797
|Col. of Charleston (1979-80 - 2001-02)
|86
|Tony Hinkle
|41
|558
|394
|0
|0.586
|Butler (1926-27 - 1941-42); Butler (1945-46 - 1969-70)
|86
|Jim Boone*
|33
|558
|413
|0
|0.575
|Cal U (PA) (1986-87 - 1995-96); Robert Morris (1996-97 - 1999-00); Eastern Mich. (2000-01 - 2004-05); Tusculum (2005-06 - 2010-11); West Va. Wesleyan (2011-12 - 2011-12); Delta St. (2012-13 - 2019-20)
|88
|Glenn Wilkes
|36
|551
|436
|0
|0.558
|Stetson (1957-58 - 1992-93)
|89
|Frank McGuire
|30
|549
|236
|0
|0.699
|North Carolina (1952-53 - 1960-61); South Carolina (1964-65 - 1979-80); St. John's (NY) (1947-48 - 1951-52)
|90
|Bob Davis
|28
|538
|277
|0
|0.66
|Auburn (1973-74 - 1977-78); Georgetown (KY) (1953-54 - 1972-73); High Point (1950-51 - 1952-53)
|91
|Harry Miller
|34
|537
|374
|0
|0.589
|Eastern N.M. (1965-66 - 1969-70); Fresno St. (1960-61 - 1964-65); North Texas (1970-71 - 1970-71); SFA (1978-79 - 1987-88); Western Colo. (1952-53 - 1957-58); Wichita St. (1971-72 - 1977-78)
|92
|Leonard Hamilton*
|31
|534
|426
|0
|0.556
|Oklahoma St. (1986-87 - 1989-90); Miami (FL) (1990-91 - 1999-00); Florida St. (2002-03 - 2019-20)
|93
|Bill C. Foster
|30
|532
|327
|0
|0.619
|Charlotte (1970-71 - 1974-75); Clemson (1975-76 - 1983-84); Miami (FL) (1985-86 - 1989-90); Shorter (1962-63 - 1966-67); Virginia Tech (1991-92 - 1996-97)
|94
|Gene Keady
|27
|531
|306
|0
|0.634
|Purdue (1980-81 - 2004-05); Western Ky. (1978-79 - 1979-80)
|95
|Bob Gaillard
|30
|530
|282
|0
|0.653
|Lewis & Clark (1989-90 - 2010-11); San Francisco (1970-71 - 1977-78)
|96
|Dave Bike
|35
|528
|500
|0
|0.514
|Sacred Heart (1978-79 - 2012-13)
|97
|Lou Carnesecca
|24
|526
|200
|0
|0.725
|St. John's (NY) (1965-66 - 1991-92)
|98
|Pete Carril
|30
|525
|273
|0
|0.658
|Lehigh (1966-67 - 1966-67); Princeton (1967-68 - 1995-96)
|99
|Tom Young
|31
|524
|328
|0
|0.615
|American (1969-70 - 1972-73); Catholic (1958-59 - 1966-67); Old Dominion (1985-86 - 1990-91); Rutgers (1973-74 - 1984-85)
|99
|Ben Jobe
|31
|524
|334
|0
|0.611
|Alabama A&M (1982-83 - 1985-86); Alabama St. (1967-68 - 1967-68); Denver (1978-79 - 1979-80); South Carolina St. (1968-69 - 1972-73); Southern U. (1986-87 - 2002-03); Talladega (1964-65 - 1966-67); Tuskegee (1996-97 - 1999-00)
|101
|Larry Eustachy
|27
|523
|332
|0
|0.612
|Idaho (1990-91 - 1992-93); Utah St. (1993-94 - 1997-98); Iowa St. (1998-99 - 2002-03); Southern Miss. (2004-05 - 2011-12); Colorado St. (2012-13 - 2017-18)
|101
|Fred Enke
|38
|523
|344
|0
|0.603
|Arizona (1925-26 - 1960-61); Louisville (1923-24 - 1924-25)
|103
|Bob Hoffman*
|25
|519
|321
|0
|0.618
|Okla. Bapt. (1990-91 - 1998-99); UTRGV (1999-00 - 2003-04); Mercer (2008-09 - 2019-20)
|104
|Rick Majerus
|25
|517
|216
|0
|0.705
|Ball St. (1987-88 - 1988-89); Marquette (1983-84 - 1985-86); Saint Louis (2007-08 - 2011-12); Utah (1989-90 - 2003-04)
|105
|C.M. Newton
|34
|516
|402
|0
|0.562
|Alabama (1968-69 - 1979-80); Transylvania (1951-52 - 1967-68); Vanderbilt (1981-82 - 1988-89)
|105
|Mike Brey*
|24
|516
|273
|0
|0.654
|Delaware (1995-96 - 1999-00); Notre Dame (2000-01 - 2019-20)
|107
|Don DeVoe
|31
|512
|389
|0
|0.568
|Florida (1989-90 - 1989-90); Navy (1992-93 - 2003-04); Tennessee (1978-79 - 1988-89); Virginia Tech (1971-72 - 1975-76); Wyoming (1976-77 - 1977-78)
|108
|Paul Webb
|29
|511
|257
|0
|0.665
|Old Dominion (1975-76 - 1984-85); Randolph-Macon (1956-57 - 1974-75)
|109
|Nolan Richardson
|22
|509
|207
|0
|0.711
|Arkansas (1985-86 - 2001-02); Tulsa (1980-81 - 1984-85)
|110
|Hec Edmundson
|29
|508
|204
|0
|0.713
|Idaho (1916-17 - 1917-18); Washington (1920-21 - 1946-47)
|111
|John Giannini
|29
|505
|375
|0
|0.574
|Rowan (1989-90 - 1995-96); Maine (1996-97 - 2003-04); La Salle (2004-05 - 2017-18)
|112
|Harold Anderson
|29
|504
|226
|0
|0.69
|Bowling Green (1942-43 - 1962-63); Toledo (1934-35 - 1941-42)
|113
|Dave Loos
|31
|502
|463
|0
|0.52
|Christian Brothers (1982-83 - 1985-86); Austin Peay (1990-91 - 2016-17)
|113
|Jerry Welsh
|26
|502
|205
|0
|0.71
|Iona (1991-92 - 1994-95); SUNY Potsdam (1968-69 - 1990-91)
|113
|Billy Donovan
|21
|502
|206
|0
|0.709
|Florida (1996-97 - 2014-15); Marshall (1994-95 - 1995-96)
|113
|Don Maestri
|31
|502
|402
|0
|0.555
|Troy (1982-83 - 2012-13)
|113
|Gregg Marshall*
|21
|502
|196
|0
|0.719
|Winthrop (1998-99 - 2006-07); Wichita St. (2007-08 - 2019-20)
|118
|Ed Martin
|30
|501
|254
|0
|0.664
|South Carolina St. (1955-56 - 1967-68); Tennessee St. (1968-69 - 1984-85)
|119
|Bill Reinhart
|37
|500
|343
|0
|0.593
|George Washington (1935-36 - 1965-66); Maryland (1918-19 - 1918-19); Oregon (1923-24 - 1934-35)
|119
|Cal Luther
|39
|500
|489
|1
|0.506
|Bethel (TN) (1999-00 - 1999-00); DePauw (1954-55 - 1957-58); Longwood (1981-82 - 1989-90); Murray St. (1958-59 - 1973-74); UT Martin (1990-91 - 1998-99)