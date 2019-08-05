TRENDING:

basketball-men-d1 flag

Andy Katz, NCAA.com Correspondent | August 7, 2019

Vote for the college basketball team of the decade in this 64-deep bracket

Andy Katz makes his Final Four picks and more early predictions for 2019-20

College basketball has produced traditional power champions while also giving us plenty of new teams to track into the Final Four over the past decade.

That’s the beauty of the sport. The predictable teams have been in play, but the chase for the championship hasn’t been limited to multiple-bid conferences.

We wondered — who are the best teams over the past decade? We want you, the fans, to decide. I’ve got a 64-team bracket of programs from the past decade, starting with the 2010 NCAA tournament (won by Duke over Butler) and concluding with the 2019 champion Virginia Cavaliers.

I seeded the bracket with an emphasis on teams that won a title, reached one or multiple Final Fours and other NCAA tournament success. Each squad in my 64-team bracket will be represented by an all-star collection of players from this decade. Follow the voting on Twitter as the players and matchups are revealed. There will be plenty to debate over how the teams were seeded (isn’t there always!), which players were selected and how they were bracketed.

2020 PREDICTIONS: Andy Katz's 20 predictions for the upcoming NCAA tournament

Best team of the Decade bracket

That’s what we want — a bracket to digest and then help advance toward a champion. This can work only with your help. 

Just like March Madness, the winner will be decided after a six-round, single-elimination tournament. The primary voting will be conducted on the @MarchMadness Twitter account using 2-day polls beginning Monday, Aug. 5. The Final Four and national championship polls will be extended to three days. The team with the most fan votes in each poll will advance to the next round. Voting will also take place in March Madness Instagram & Facebook Stories. Those results will serve as a tiebreaker if the Twitter results are tied.

Voting schedule:
Aug. 5: Round 1 — 4 polls per day
Aug. 15: Round 2 — 4 polls per day
Aug. 21: Sweet 16 — 2 polls per day
Aug. 27: Elite 8 — 2 polls per day
Aug. 31: Final Four — 2 polls per day
Sept. 3: National Championship
Sept. 6: Winner Announced

Monday, Aug. 5

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 UMBC | Villanova advances
No. 8 Kansas State vs. No. 9 Tennessee | Tennessee advances
No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Saint Mary's | Ohio State advances
No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 BYU | Florida advances

Tuesday, Aug. 6

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 Creighton | Vote
No. 6 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 11 Arkansas | Vote
No. 7 VCU vs. No. 10 Indiana | Vote 
No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 UCF |Vote

Wednesday, Aug. 7

No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 16 New Mexico State | Vote
No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Texas | Vote
No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Dayton | Vote 
No. 4 Syracuse vs. No. 13 Seton Hall |Vote

 

