5 predictions for how the ACC will play out this year

5 things to watch for in the ACC this upcoming season, according to Andy Katz

Notre Dame hasn't been to the NCAA tournament since 2017. Andy Katz sees that drought coming to an end this year, with Irish guard Rex Pflueger set to return from injury.

The Fighting Irish's return to March Madness is just one of several predictions Andy Katz has for the coming ACC men's basketball 2019-20 season. Here's what he has to say about some players to watch and important early season games in the ACC.

Andy Katz's 2019-20 ACC predictions

Player of the year: Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Freshman of the year: Cole Anthony, North Carolina

Hidden gem: Markell Johnson, NC State

Top 5 most impactful non-conference games:

Duke vs. Kansas (in New York City), Nov. 5 Duke at Michigan State, Dec. 3 Virginia at Purdue, Dec. 4 North Carolina at Gonzaga, Dec. 18 Louisville vs. Texas Tech (in New York City), Dec. 10

Bold pick: Notre Dame will safely be in the NCAA tournament and will not sweat Selection Sunday, going from last to in the field.