Here is when the 2019-20 DII men's basketball season starts

The 2019-20 DII men’s basketball season begins Nov. 1 in St. Joseph, Missouri and opening day will be similar to the way the 2018-19 season ended: Northwest Missouri State looking to extend its winning streak, now at 38 games.

While the official start of the DII men’s basketball season begins the weekend of Nov. 8 through 10 with crossover challenges between conferences and regions, Northwest Missouri State and seven other teams get the season rolling first Nov. 1 in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic tournament.

The event began in 2016 and has featured some of the best DII men’s basketball has to offer. Northwest Missouri State began its season there last year with two wins.

The Bearcats haven’t lost since.

Freshman Trevor Hudgins was the MVP of last year’s tournament, and would later win the Most Outstanding Player honors when the Bearcats completed their 38-0 season — the fifth undefeated season in DII history — in Evansville, Indiana, hoisting their second national championship trophy in three years.

This year’s eight-team field includes two DII Men’s Elite Eight teams as well as six teams that finished the season in the NABC top 25.

The schedule for the SCB Hall of Fame Classic looks like this (all times Eastern):

Friday, November 1, 2019

1 p.m. Davenport vs. USC-Aiken

3:30 p.m. West Texas A&M vs. Lincoln Memorial

6 p.m. Northwest Missouri State vs. Daemen

8:30 p.m. Missouri Western vs. Southern Nazarene



Saturday, November 2, 2019

1 p.m. Davenport vs. Lincoln Memorial

3:30 p.m. West Texas A&M vs. USC-Aiken

6 p.m. Northwest Missouri State vs. Southern Nazarene

8:30 p.m. Missouri Western vs. Daemen

The majority of DII basketball gets rolling the following weekend as conferences and regional teams clash in early-season crossover showdowns. Here’s a look at when some of the teams who finished in the 2019 rankings begin their season.

Nov. 8 (all times ET)

Catawba vs. UNC Pembroke, 1 p.m.

St. Edwards vs. Colorado Mesa, 2 p.m.

Findlay vs. Truman, 5 p.m.

Colorado School of Mines vs. St. Mary’s (TX), 9 p.m.

Seattle Pacific vs. Chico State, 10:00 p.m.

Point Loma vs. Humboldt State, 10:30 p.m.

Northern State vs. Southeastern Oklahoma State, TBD

Nov. 9

West Liberty vs. Mansfield, 2 p.m.

Augusta vs. Mount Olive, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis vs. Michigan Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Florida Southern vs. Delta State, 7:00 p.m.

Indiana (Pa) vs. West Virginia Wesleyan, TBD

Nov. 11

Saint Martin's vs. UC San Diego, 10:00 p.m.

(Note: At publication not all DII men’s basketball teams had announced their schedules. We will update with the appropriate dates when those schedules are released.)