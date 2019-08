Team USA basketball: 2019 FIBA World Cup roster, schedule, TV info, where players went to college

The 2019 FIBA World Cup kicks off Saturday, Aug. 31, in Shanghai with eight first-round games. Team USA will play three more exhibition games before its tournament opener on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Team USA has won the previous two World Cup titles in 2010 and 2014. Its 13-man roster will be cut down to 12 before the first-round game. All 13 current members, as of Aug. 21, once played college basketball at an NCAA institution.

Below is information on Team USA basketball's roster, schedule and how to stream each remaining exhibition and World Cup tournament game.

2019 FIBA World Cup: Team USA roster and colleges

Here is the full Team USA roster heading into its final three exhibition games, including their current NBA teams and former colleges.

Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings) | North Carolina, 2010-12

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) | California, 2015-16

Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets) | Virginia, 2010-14

Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers) | Utah, 2014-17

Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) | Stanford, 2006-08

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks) | Texas A&M, 2009-12

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz) | Louisville, 2015-17

Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets) | Duke, 2009-13

Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics) | Oklahoma State, 2012-14

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) | Duke, 2016-17

Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers) | Texas, 2014-15

Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics) | Connecticut, 2008-11

Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs) | Colorado-Colorado Springs, 2012-15; Colorado, 2016-17

Thirteen different colleges are represented among Team USA's preliminary 13-man roster, as of Aug. 21. Duke leads the list with two representatives (Plumlee, Tatum) and the ACC paces all conferences with five former players. Derrick White, who played three years at Colorado-Colorado Springs before transferring to Colorado, is the only former DII student-athlete.

The group also includes three former Consensus All-Americans (Walker, 2010-11; Plumlee, 2012-13; Smart, 2012-13) and two national champions (Plumlee, 2010; Walker, 2011). Walker was the 2011 NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

2019 FIBA World Cup: Format, participating nations and groups

Thirty-two different countries will participate in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, split into eight four-team groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to a second stage of four four-team groups. The top two teams from each of those groups then advance to a final knockout stage.

First round action runs from Aug. 31-Sept. 5 while the second round goes from Sept. 6-9. The knockout stage begins Sept. 10 with quarterfinal games. The tournament champion will be decided Sept. 15. Click here for the full FIBA World Cup schedule.

Team USA will compete in Group E alongside Turkey, Czech Republic and Japan. All groups and participating countries can be found here.

2019 FIBA World Cup: Team USA schedule, TV times

Team USA scheduled five exhibition games before traveling to Shanghai, China to participate in the FIBA World Cup. Here is the full exhibition schedule and results:

Team USA then gets started in FIBA World Cup Group E play on Sunday, Sept. 1 against Czech Republic. Here is the team's tournament schedule for the first group stage:

Sept. 1: USA vs. Czech Republic (Shanghai, China) | 8:30 a.m. ET

USA vs. Czech Republic (Shanghai, China) | 8:30 a.m. ET Sept. 3: USA vs. Turkey (Shanghai, China) | 8:30 a.m. ET

USA vs. Turkey (Shanghai, China) | 8:30 a.m. ET Sept. 5: USA vs. Japan (Shanghai, China) | 8:30 a.m. ET

First round broadcast info has not been announced yet.

The dates for all subsequent rounds are as follows:

Sept. 6-9: Second Round (Foshan, Nanjing, Shenzhen and Wuhan, China)

Second Round (Foshan, Nanjing, Shenzhen and Wuhan, China) Sept. 10-11: Quarterfinals (Dongguan and Shanghai, China)

Quarterfinals (Dongguan and Shanghai, China) Sept. 13: Semifinals (Beijing, China)

Semifinals (Beijing, China) Sept. 15: Finals (Beijing, China)

2019 FIBA World Cup: Former college basketball stars representing other nations

Team USA isn't the only participating country starring former NCAA student-athletes. Here are just some of the other notable former college basketball players listed on preliminary FIBA World Cup rosters:

Aron Baynes (Australia) | Washington State, 2005-09

Andrew Bogut (Australia) | Utah, 2003-05

Matthew Dellavedova (Australia) | Saint Mary's, 2009-13

Oshae Brissett (Canada) | Syracuse, 2017-19

Brandon Clarke (Canada) | San Jose State, 2015-17; Gonzaga, 2018-19

Deon Marshall Thomspon (Ivory Coast) | North Carolina, 2006-10

Rui Hachimura (Japan) | Gonzaga, 2016-19

Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania) | Gonzaga, 2014-16

Al-Farouq Aminu (Nigeria) | Wake Forest, 2008-10

Jordan Nwora (Nigeria) | Louisville, 2017-present

Full team rosters for all 32 countries can be found here.