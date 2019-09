Vote for the college basketball team of the decade in the Final Four

College basketball has produced traditional power champions while also giving us plenty of new teams to track into the Final Four over the past decade.

That’s the beauty of the sport. The predictable teams have been in play, but the chase for the championship hasn’t been limited to multiple-bid conferences.

Jump to vote | Latest results

We wondered — who are the best teams over the past decade? Over the past few weeks, you have helped us decide. Like any NCAA tournament, there have been upsets and matchups that come down to the wire across social media. But the task is not complete just yet.

After the Elite Eight, Michigan State, Kentucky, Purdue and UConn have advanced to the Final Four.

Final Four voting is now underway as Michigan State faces Kentucky and Purdue goes up against UConn.

#MMToD Final Four:



(1) - @UConnMBB

(7) - @BoilerBall



Pick the top Team of the Decade all-star squad! — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) August 31, 2019

#MMToD Final Four:



(1) - @KentuckyMBB

(2) - @MSU_Basketball



Vote for the top Team of the Decade all-star squad! — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) August 31, 2019

2020 PREDICTIONS: Andy Katz's 20 predictions for the upcoming NCAA tournament

To crown a champion, your help is needed.

Continue voting on the @MarchMadness Twitter account. Primary tallies are calculated there. Two polls will be released daily for the Elite Eight and remain active for two days. The Final Four and national championship polls will be extended to three days. Voting also takes place in March Madness Instagram & Facebook Stories. Those results will serve as a tiebreaker if the Twitter results are tied.

Voting schedule:

Aug. 5: Round 1 — 4 polls per day

Aug. 15: Round 2 — 4 polls per day

Aug. 21: Sweet 16 — 2 polls per day

Aug. 27: Elite 8 — 2 polls per day

Aug. 31: Final Four — 2 polls per day

Sept. 3: National Championship

Sept. 6: Winner Announced

Monday, Aug. 5

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 UMBC | Villanova advances

No. 8 Kansas State vs. No. 9 Tennessee | Tennessee advances

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Saint Mary's | Ohio State advances

No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 BYU | Florida advances

Tuesday, Aug. 6

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 Creighton | Michigan advances

No. 6 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 11 Arkansas | Loyola Chicago advances

No. 7 VCU vs. No. 10 Indiana | Indiana advances

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 UCF |Michigan State advances

Wednesday, Aug. 7

No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 16 New Mexico State | Kentucky advances

No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Texas | Texas Advances

No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Dayton | Oklahoma advances

No. 4 Syracuse vs. No. 13 Seton Hall |Syracuse advances

Thursday, Aug. 8

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Houston | Wisconsin advances

No. 6 Wichita State vs. No. 11 NC State | Wichita State advances

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 10 Maryland | Maryland advances

No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 15 Oklahoma State | North Carolina advances

Friday, Aug. 9

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Murray State | Duke advances

No. 8 Xavier vs. No. 9 Texas A&M | Xavier advances

No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 12 Providence | West Virginia advances

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 Marquette | Marquette advances

Saturday, Aug. 10

No. 3 Butler vs. No. 14 Northwestern | Butler advances

No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Iowa State | Iowa State advances

No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 10 Cincinnati | Purdue advances

No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Virginia Tech | Louisville advances

Sunday, Aug. 11

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Belmont | UConn advances

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 UCLA | UCLA advances

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 Pitt | Auburn advances

No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 Nevada | Gonzaga advances

Monday, Aug. 12

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 San Diego State | Kansas advances

No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 Miami | Oregon advances

No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 LSU | Arizona advances

No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 15 Washington | Virginia advances

Thursday, Aug. 15

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 9 Tennessee | Tennessee advances

No. 4 Florida vs. No. 5 Ohio State | Ohio State advances

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Loyola Chicago | Michigan advances

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Indiana | Michigan State advances

Friday, Aug. 16

No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Texas | Kentucky advances

No. 4 Syracuse vs. No. 5 Oklahoma | Oklahoma advances

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 6 Wichita State | Wisconsin advances

No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 10 Maryland | North Carolina advances

Saturday, Aug. 17

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 8 Xavier | Duke advances

No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Marquette | Marquette advances

No. 3 Butler vs. No. 11 Iowa State | Butler advances

No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 7 Purdue | Purdue advances

Sunday, Aug. 18

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 9 UCLA | UConn advances

No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Auburn | Gonzaga advances

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 Oregon | Kansas advances

No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 7 Arizona | Virginia advances

Wednesday, Aug. 21

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Tennessee | Tennessee advances

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Michigan | Michigan State advances

Thursday, Aug. 22

No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 5 Oklahoma | Kentucky advances

No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 3 Wisconsin | North Carolina advances

Friday, Aug. 23

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 13 Marquette | Duke advances

No. 3 Butler vs. No. 7 Purdue | Purdue advances

Saturday, Aug. 24

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 4 Gonzaga | UConn advances

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 2 Virginia | Kansas advances

Tuesday, Aug. 27

No. 9 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Michigan State | Michigan State advances

No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 2 North Carolina | Kentucky advances

Wednesday, Aug. 28

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 7 Purdue | Purdue advances

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 3 Kansas | UConn advances

Saturday, Aug. 31

No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Michigan State | Vote

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 7 Purdue | Vote