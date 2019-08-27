5 predictions for how the Big Ten will play out this year, according to Andy Katz

5 things to watch for in the Big Ten this upcoming season

Since the Big Ten Player of the Year Award was first given out in 1985, only two players have won the award twice: Ohio State's Jim Jackson (1991-92) and Michigan State's Mateen Cleaves (1998-99).

Can Michigan State guard, and reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, Cassius Winston become the third? Andy Katz thinks so. And that's just one of his many predictions for the upcoming Big Ten men's basketball season. Here's some names to know and important early season games to watch in the Big Ten this upcoming season.

Andy Katz's 2019-20 Big Ten predictions

Player of the year: Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Freshman of the year: DJ Carton, Ohio State

Hidden gem: Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Top 5 most impactful non-conference games:

Michigan State vs. Kentucky (in New York City), Nov. 5 Michigan State at Seton Hall, Nov. 14 Maryland at Seton Hall, Dec. 19 Ohio State at North Carolina, Dec. 4 Michigan at Louisville, Dec. 3

Bold pick: Penn State will make the NCAA tournament for the first time under ninth-year head coach Pat Chambers.