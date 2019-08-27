TRENDING:

Week 1 CFB guide

Vote

Elite Eight: Team of the Decade

Essential guide to volleyball season

Florida State leads latest women's soccer poll

basketball-men-d1 flag

Andy Katz | NCAA.com Correspondent | August 27, 2019

5 predictions for how the Big Ten will play out this year, according to Andy Katz

5 things to watch for in the Big Ten this upcoming season

Since the Big Ten Player of the Year Award was first given out in 1985, only two players have won the award twice: Ohio State's Jim Jackson (1991-92) and Michigan State's Mateen Cleaves (1998-99).

Can Michigan State guard, and reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, Cassius Winston become the third? Andy Katz thinks so. And that's just one of his many predictions for the upcoming Big Ten men's basketball season. Here's some names to know and important early season games to watch in the Big Ten this upcoming season. 

BIG DANCE: 20 predictions for the 2020 NCAA tournament | 5 ACC predictions

Andy Katz's 2019-20 Big Ten predictions

Player of the year: Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Freshman of the year: DJ Carton, Ohio State
Hidden gem: Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Top 5 most impactful non-conference games:

  1. Michigan State vs. Kentucky (in New York City), Nov. 5
  2. Michigan State at Seton Hall, Nov. 14
  3. Maryland at Seton Hall, Dec. 19
  4. Ohio State at North Carolina, Dec. 4
  5. Michigan at Louisville, Dec. 3

Bold pick: Penn State will make the NCAA tournament for the first time under ninth-year head coach Pat Chambers. 

What we learned from college wrestlers' summer 2019 freestyle seasons

Here's what you need to know about the country's best college wrestlers and their summer of 2019 success.
READ MORE

5 great DI field hockey matchups to kick off the 2019 season

Here are five matchups we're especially looking forward to when the 2019 NCAA DI field hockey season begins.
READ MORE

Listen: Juwan Howard on why it's a 'thrill' to coach at Michigan

New Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard joins the March Madness 365 podcast to talk about returning to Ann Arbor to replace the legendary John Beilein.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners