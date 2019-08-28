TRENDING:

Week 1 CFB guide

UPSET

Women's soccer: No. 4 UCLA tops No. 1 Florida State

Volleyball season preview

AVCA preseason rankings

basketball-men-d1 flag

Andy Katz | NCAA.com Correspondent | August 30, 2019

5 predictions on how the SEC will play out this year, according to Andy Katz

Andy Katz shares his predictions for the SEC this upcoming season

The SEC Player of the Year award doesn't pass through Gainseville too often. Since the award was given out in 1965, only two Florida Gators have obtained the honor, Chandler Parsons in 2011 and Scottie Wilbekin in 2014. 

Can Virginia Tech transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. be the third for Florida? That's what Andy Katz is predicting. Check that out and more as our expert dives into important non-conference games, freshman-phenom Anthony Edwards and all other things SEC prior to the 2019-2020 college basketball season. 

PRESEASON PREDICTIONS: Andy Katz's updated Power 36 Rankings20 predictions for March Madness

Andy Katz's 2019-20 SEC predictions

Player of the year: Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida
Freshman of the year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Underrated: Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Five important non-conference games:

  1. Louisville at Kentucky, Dec. 28
  2. Kentucky vs. Ohio State (Las Vegas), Dec. 21
  3. Florida vs. Providence (Brooklyn), Dec. 17
  4. LSU at USC, Dec. 21
  5. Florida State at Florida, Nov. 10

Bold prediction: South Carolina, behind guard AJ Lawson, will make the NCAA tournament after being the fourth seed a season ago and failing to earn a bid. 

When does the 2019 college football season start?

Since Clemson beat Alabama in January, we’ve all been wondering the same thing: When does the 2019 college football season start?
READ MORE

Florida vs. Miami: All-time series history, scores, notable games

Florida and Miami, in-state rivals who once played every year, will face off for the first time since 2013 on Aug. 24. Here is what you need to know about the programs' head-to-head history.
READ MORE

College football rankings: AP Poll preseason release date, Top 25 poll information

With the AP Top 25 preseason poll out, here is a look at some expectations for the 2019 season and the historical significance of the AP Preseason Poll.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners