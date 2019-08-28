5 predictions on how the SEC will play out this year, according to Andy Katz

Andy Katz shares his predictions for the SEC this upcoming season

The SEC Player of the Year award doesn't pass through Gainseville too often. Since the award was given out in 1965, only two Florida Gators have obtained the honor, Chandler Parsons in 2011 and Scottie Wilbekin in 2014.

Can Virginia Tech transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. be the third for Florida? That's what Andy Katz is predicting. Check that out and more as our expert dives into important non-conference games, freshman-phenom Anthony Edwards and all other things SEC prior to the 2019-2020 college basketball season.

Andy Katz's 2019-20 SEC predictions

Player of the year: Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida

Freshman of the year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Underrated: Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Five important non-conference games:

Louisville at Kentucky, Dec. 28 Kentucky vs. Ohio State (Las Vegas), Dec. 21 Florida vs. Providence (Brooklyn), Dec. 17 LSU at USC, Dec. 21 Florida State at Florida, Nov. 10

Bold prediction: South Carolina, behind guard AJ Lawson, will make the NCAA tournament after being the fourth seed a season ago and failing to earn a bid.