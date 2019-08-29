TRENDING:

NCAA announces DI basketball seasons will start Nov. 25

DI Council approves FCS champ changes

Big Ten football season to start in late October
Brenden Welper | NCAA.com | September 16, 2020

When does the 2020-21 college basketball season start?

The NCAA announced that the 2020-21 Division I men's college basketball season will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Members of the NCAA DI Council approved the start date during a meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Originally, the season was scheduled to start on Thursday, Nov. 10. But it was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council also provided more specifics on the upcoming season: 

  • Teams can begin practicing on Wednesday, Oct. 14
  • No exhibitions or scrimmages will be played
  • The maximum number of contests was reduced by four
  • The Council recommended a minimum of four non-conference games
  • Teams may play no more than 27 regular-season games

Click here for the full release.

Conference and team schedules have not yet been released. This page will be updated as more information becomes available. Below are the current dates for the 2021 NCAA tournament.

COLLEGE HOOPS: When does the 2020-21 women's basketball season start?

2021 March Madness schedule 

Note: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all dates below are subject to change.

ROUND DATES
Selection Sunday March 14
First Four March 16-17
First Round March 18-19
Second Round March 20-21
Sweet 16 March 25-26
Elite Eight March 27-28
Final Four April 3
National Championship April 5

