March Madness bracketology: The ultimate guide

Everything you need to know about March Madness

Everything you need to know about March Madness

Every February and March, a certain area of study takes over basketball — bracketology.

On this page, we'll take a deep dive into bracketology: What it is, what you need to know about the bracket itself, and updating predictions for the entire NCAA tournament field from NCAA.com basketball expert Andy Katz.

TOURNAMENT EXPLAINED: What is the history of March Madness and how does it work?

What is bracketology?

Bracketology is the practice of predicting the field and seeding for all 68 teams in the NCAA tournament and/or the outcomes for all games in the tournament. It is a made-up "-ology", sadly, so don't change your major just yet.

How does the NCAA tournament bracket work?

The modern NCAA tournament consists of 68 teams, playing in a single-elimination tournament.

All 68 of these teams are seeded based on their skill level. Seeding is an official ranking compiled by the tournament's Selection Committee — a 10-member group of school and conference administrators responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing the field. The results of this process are revealed to the public on Selection Sunday, when the full bracket is announced.

SELECTION COMMITTEE: What is the committee's role, and who is on it?

There are two types of seeding in the modern tournament.

First is the region seed, which is most often what people are referring to when they mention a team's seed. The NCAA tournament bracket is split into four regions that correspond to the locations in the United States where the opening rounds are played: East, West, Midwest, and South. Each region has 16 teams, which are each ranked 1 (the highest) through 16 (the lowest).

Second is the overall seed, which ranks each of the 68 teams in the tournament 1 (the highest) through 68 (the lowest). This is used to help determine which seeds are placed in which regions. For fairness, the committee tries not to place the best 1 seed in the same region as the best 2 seed, and so on.

This process serves to reward better teams with easier routes to the championship and also spreads the best teams throughout the bracket so that no region is unfairly lopsided and competition is as fair as possible.

Bracketology usually involves college basketball analysts predicting how this seeding process will play out, creating a mock bracket.

What does this year’s bracket look like?

Here’s what this year’s bracket looks like (click or tap here to open it as a .PDF):

2020 NCAA Tournament Schedule And Venues

So, when does all this actually happen? Here is the full schedule for 2019's NCAA tournament:

2020 NCAA tournament schedule and locations: Dates Round City, STATE Host(s) Facility March 15 Selection Sunday N/A N/A N/A March 17-18 First Four Dayton, OH University of Dayton UD Arena March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds Albany, NY Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Times Union Center March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds Spokane, WA University of Idaho Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds St. Louis, MO Missouri Valley Conference Enterprise Center March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds Tampa, FL University of South Florida Amalie Arena March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Greensboro, NC Atlantic Coast Conference Greensboro Coliseum March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Omaha, NE Creighton University CenturyLink Center Omaha March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Sacramento, CA Sacramento State University Golden 1 Center March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Cleveland, OH Mid-American Conference/Cleveland State Quicken Loans Arena March 26/28 Midwest Regional Indianapolis, IN Horizon League/IUPUI Lucas Oil Stadium March 26/28 West Regional Los Angeles, CA Pepperdine University STAPLES Center March 27/29 South Regional Houston, TX University of Houston Toyota Center March 27/29 East Regional New York, NY St. John’s University/Big East Conference Madison Square Garden April 4/6 Final Four Atlanta, GA Georgia Institute of Technology Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How can you watch 2020 NCAA Tournament games?

Every single March Madness game will be broadcast on either TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS. You can also stream every game on March Madness Live.

How can you get involved in bracketology?

By filling out a bracket! Our Bracket Challenge Game, the official bracket game of the NCAA, opens immediately after the committee announces the field on Selection Sunday, and you can try your hand at predicting who will win each game of the tournament.

The brackets will lock on that Thursday, before the first game of the first round begins, so get your picks in before then. How hard is filling out a bracket? Well no one has ever gotten a perfect bracket, but that shouldn’t stop you from trying.

Latest bracketology predictions:

NCAA.com's Andy Katz filed almost a dozen bracket predictions throughout the 2018-19 season. In his final prediction before Selection Sunday, he got 67 of the 68 teams correct.

Katz will be filling out those predictions again this year. But before the season starts, he tried his hand at some extremely early predictions for the 2020 bracket:

20 predictions for the 2020 NCAA tournament

Summer predictions are to be saved so we can refer back to them at the end of the season, sometimes even asking ourselves, "What were we thinking?"

So much has changed since our first Power 36 after the Final Four. And of course we reserve the right to change again before the first game tips off and then again once the season is fully underway.

But in this case, I’m feeling pretty good that I will be in the ballpark with these 20 predictions for the 2020 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Let the debate begin!

4 teams bound for the Final Four in Atlanta

1. Michigan State: The Spartans should be the preseason No. 1 — or at least in the top two — with the most experience back at each key position.

2. Kansas: The return of Devon Dotson, Udoka Azubuike and Silvio De Sousa make the Jayhawks one of the most veteran teams in the country.

3. Florida: Love this Gators team. Florida added its missing piece in Kerry Blackshear Jr. The return of Andrew Nembhard gives the Gators one of the best lead guards.

4. Louisville: The Cardinals could have the ACC player of the year in Jordan Nwora. Chris Mack has been close before at Xavier. This could be the year he crosses the threshold to the Final Four.

are on the cusp of the Final Four.

6. Cassius Winston will be the player of the year. The Michigan State senior guard won’t be the No. 1 draft pick. He may not be drafted at all. But he will be the most important player to a potential title team.

NEW BLOOD: 12 predictions for the 12 new coaches at new programs this season

7. The freshman of the year will be North Carolina guard Cole Anthony. Yes, this point guard (we will move him to the Cousy list candidates) could have as much impact as any first-year player. The Tar Heels will need him to be Mr. Everything. He has the tools to do so.

8 teams out of the 2019 NCAA tournament who'll be in the 2020 tournament:

8. Illinois (Big Ten): Patience will pay off for Illinois fans. Brad Underwood has this team ready to make a move.

9. Colorado (Pac-12): McKinley Wright IV is ready to lead the Buffaloes to the tournament.

10. Davidson (A-10): Kellan Grady and Jon Axel Gudmundsson form one of the best backcourts in the country.

11. Georgetown (Big East): The Hoyas have the backcourt and now have the big man in NC State transfer Omer Yurtseven to make the move.

PLAYER WATCH: These are the top 25 players to watch for the 2019-20 season

12. Alabama (SEC): Guard Kira Lewis Jr. and coach Nate Oates will combine to lead the Tide to a bid.

13. Notre Dame (ACC): Rex Pflueger was one of the better scorers in the ACC before he was done for the season. He’s back and so are the Irish.

14. Wichita State (AAC): The Shockers have the backcourt in Dexter Dennis and Jamarius Burton and coach Gregg Marshall’s drive to push the Shockers to the tournament.

15. BYU (WCC): The Cougars have one of the top scorers in the country in Yoeli Childs back. New coach Mark Pope has re-energized the Cougars.

MOST IMPORTANT PLAYERS BY CONFERENCE: AAC | ACC | Big 12 | Big Ten | Pac-12 | SEC

5 teams who'll be on the brink of a NCAA bid

16. Penn State (Big Ten): Lamar Stevens will have the Nittany Lions in the mix.

17. USF (AAC): David Collins leads an experienced crew returning for Brian Gregory.

18. Pepperdine (WCC): Lorenzo Romar has the Waves in position to get a bid in large part because he has a great scorer in Colbey Ross.

POWER 36: Michigan State comes in at No. 1 in Katz's post-NBA Draft power rankings | Video breakdown

19. South Carolina (SEC): AJ Lawson’s return means Frank Martin has his lead guard to take the Gamecocks possibly into the tournament.

20. Oregon State (Pac-12): Tres Tinkle and his dad/coach Wayne have tirelessly worked to put the Beavers in this position. They are ready to make a push for a bid.