5 predictions for the 2019-20 Big East men's basketball season

Four Big East teams (Villanova, Marquette, Seton Hall and St. John's) made the NCAA tournament in 2019. Andy Katz sees that number rising to six in 2020 and believes one of those schools could challenge for a No. 1 seed.

That's one of several predictions Katz has for the 2019-20 Big East men's basketball campaign. Here's what he has to say about some players to watch and important non-conference games this season.

Andy Katz's 2019-20 Big East predictions

Player of the Year: Myles Powell, Seton Hall

Freshman of the Year: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova

Underrated: Kamar Baldwin, Butler

Five important non-conference games:

Kansas at Villanova, Dec. 21 Oregon vs. Seton Hall, Nassau, Bahamas, Nov. 27 Villanova at Ohio State, Nov. 13 Marquette at Wisconsin, Nov. 17 Syracuse at Georgetown, Dec. 14

Bold pick: The NCAA tournament will include six of the 10 teams from the Big East, and one team, Seton Hall, will be in contention for a No. 1 seed.