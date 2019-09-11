Here are the DII men's basketball schools taking on DI opponents this preseason

Northwest Missouri State will open the 2019-20 DII men's basketball season on Nov. 1 against Daemen, looking to extend its 38-game winning streak and defend its national championship.

But first a trip to Durham, N.C. is in order.

The Bearcats will travel to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on the Blue Devils in an exhibition bout on Oct. 26. Duke finished the season No. 1 in the DI men's basketball AP poll, just as the Bearcats finished in the final DII NABC poll. But they aren't alone as DII programs across the nation take on some DI in-state rivals and March Madness teams before the regular season commences.

Cedarville gets the ball rolling on Oct. 19, traveling to Valparaiso, the first of three matchups against DI schools for the Yellow Jackets. Barry is the first DII school to take on a school that finished in the top 25 of the final NET rankings of the 2018-19 season, traveling to Tallahassee to take on No. 15 Florida State. North Carolina, Michigan, Kansas, Kentucky, Buffalo, Tennessee, and Kansas State are some of the other top 25 schools welcoming DII programs to their campus for a little exhibition fun.

Let's not forget to keep an eye out for those upsets. Augusta made waves last year taking down South Carolina amongst a handful of DII schools that rose victorious.

Below is the schedule as of Sept. 11, 2019. The entire exhibition schedule has not yet been finalized, so be sure to check back for updates as the season approaches.