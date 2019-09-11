TRENDING:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | September 25, 2019

Here are the DII men's basketball schools taking on DI opponents this preseason

Northwest Missouri State claims the 2019 DII Men's Basketball Championship

Northwest Missouri State will open the 2019-20 DII men's basketball season on Nov. 1 against Daemen, looking to extend its 38-game winning streak and defend its national championship.

But first a trip to Durham, N.C. is in order.

2019-20 OPENING WEEKEND: Schedule, times for the top 25

The Bearcats will travel to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on the Blue Devils in an exhibition bout on Oct. 26. Duke finished the season No. 1 in the DI men's basketball AP poll, just as the Bearcats finished in the final DII NABC poll. But they aren't alone as DII programs across the nation take on some DI in-state rivals and March Madness teams before the regular season commences.

DII vs. DI: The complete history of Chaminade in the Maui Invitational

Cedarville gets the ball rolling on Oct. 19, traveling to Valparaiso, the first of three matchups against DI schools for the Yellow Jackets. Barry is the first DII school to take on a school that finished in the top 25 of the final NET rankings of the 2018-19 season, traveling to Tallahassee to take on No. 15 Florida State. North Carolina, Michigan, Kansas, Kentucky, Buffalo, Tennessee, and Kansas State are some of the other top 25 schools welcoming DII programs to their campus for a little exhibition fun.

2019 RECAP: Bearcats undefeated season one of many highlights in the DII Elite Eight

Let's not forget to keep an eye out for those upsets. Augusta made waves last year taking down South Carolina amongst a handful of DII schools that rose victorious. 

Below is the schedule as of Sept. 11, 2019. The entire exhibition schedule has not yet been finalized, so be sure to check back for updates as the season approaches.

 

The 2019 DII vs. DI men's basketball exhibition schedule (all times Eastern)

(BOLD GAMES: Matchups against Division I schools which finished in the top 25 last season)

Saturday, Oct. 19

  • Cedarville at Valparaiso, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

  • Barry at Florida State, TBA
  • Minnesota State at Southern Illinois, TBA
  • St. Martin's at Seattle, 10 p.m. 

Wednesday, Oct. 23

  • Truman at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

  • Daemen at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
  • Fort Hays State at Kansas, 8 p.m.
  • Union (TN) at Austin Peay, TBA

Friday, Oct. 25

  • Bloomfield at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
  • Emporia State at Kansas State, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 26

  • Northwest Missouri State at Duke, TBA
  • Daemen at Syracuse, TBA 

Sunday, Oct. 27

  • Findlay vs. Toledo, 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28

  • Southern Indiana at Evansville, 7 p.m. (tentative)

Tuesday, Oct. 29

  • Bellarmine at Louisville, TBA
  • Indianapolis at Loyola Chicago, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

  • Cedarville at Ohio State, TBA
  • Chaminade at Hawaii, 1 A.M. (7 p.m. local time)
  • Eastern New Mexico at Tennessee, TBD
  • Findlay at Bowling Green, TBA
  • Indianapolis at Xavier, 7 p.m.
  • Missouri-St. Louis at Eastern Illinois, TBA
  • Northwest Nazarene at Wyoming, TBA
  • St. Martin's at California, TBA
  • Saint Michael's at UConn, 7 p.m.
  • Washburn at Kansas State, TBA

Thursday, Oct. 31

  • Pittsburg State at Kansas, 8 p.m. 
  • St. Edwards at Rice, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1 

  • Bellarmine at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
  • Columbus State at Florida State, TBD
  • Eckerd at Auburn, TBA
  • Fayetteville State at Maryland, TBA
  • Indianapolis at Butler, 7 p.m.
  • Kentucky State at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
  • Lewis at Illinois, 8 p.m.
  • McKendree at Creighton, 8 p.m.
  • Morehouse at Alabama Birmingham, 8 p.m.
  • Saginaw Valley State at Michigan, 7 p.m. 
  • Southern Indiana at Purdue, 7 p.m.
  • UC San Diego at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
  • Winston-Salem State at North Carolina, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 2 

  • Cedarville at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3

  • Saint Michael's at Vermont, 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 4

  • Glenville State at Davidson, TBA

Tuesday, Nov. 5

  • Erskine at Wofford, TBA
  • Oklahoma Christian at North Texas, TBA
  • Spring Hill at New Orleans, 8:45 p.m.
  • Tiffin at Bowling Green, 8 p.m.
  • Western New Mexico at New Mexico State, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

  • Merrimack at Maine, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

  • Merrimack at Northwestern, TBD

Saturday, Nov. 9

  • Angelo State at Houston, TBA
  • Edinboro at Cleveland State, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

  • Palm Beach Atlantic at Florida Atlantic, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

  • Spring Hill at South Alabama, TBA

Sunday, Nov. 24

  • Caldwell vs. St. Peter's 2 p.m. 

Saturday, Nov. 30

  • Missouri-St. Louis at Indiana State, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1 

  • Hawaii Pacific @ Hawaii, TBA

Tuesday, Dec. 10

  • Maryville at Bradley, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

  • Texas-Permian Basin at Texas-San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17 

  • Maryville at St. Louis, TBA

Tuesday, February, 18

  • UTPB at UTRGV, TBA

(NOTE: Exhibition schedules are not final. This will be updated as those games are announced.)

