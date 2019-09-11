TRENDING:

WATCH

Incredible 104-yard kick return

⚽️ Men's Plays of the Week

⚽️ Women's Plays of the Week

🏈 The 52 undefeated teams remaining

basketball-men-d1 flag

Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | September 11, 2019

Team USA basketball: 2019 FIBA World Cup roster, schedule, TV info, where players went to college

All-time players: UConn's Kemba Walker

Team USA basketball was defeated by France 89-79 in Wednesday's FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, ending the nation's bid for a third straight gold medal. 

Team USA had won the previous two World Cup titles in 2010 and 2014. With its quarterfinals loss, USA's streak of 58 straight international wins comes to an end.

All 12 members of the 2019 roster once played college basketball at an NCAA institution. Below is information on Team USA basketball's roster and results from their World Cup tournament games. 

2019 FIBA World Cup: Team USA roster and colleges

Here is the full Team USA roster, including their current NBA teams and former colleges. 

  • Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings) | North Carolina, 2010-12
  • Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) | California, 2015-16
  • Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets) | Virginia, 2010-14
  • Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) | Stanford, 2006-08
  • Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks) | Texas A&M, 2009-12
  • Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz) | Louisville, 2015-17
  • Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets) | Duke, 2009-13
  • Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics) | Oklahoma State, 2012-14
  • Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) | Duke, 2016-17
  • Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers) | Texas, 2014-15
  • Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics) | Connecticut, 2008-11
  • Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs) | Colorado-Colorado Springs, 2012-15; Colorado, 2016-17

Twelve different colleges are represented among Team USA's 12-man roster. Duke leads the list with two representatives (Plumlee, Tatum) and the ACC paces all conferences with five former players. Derrick White, who played three years at Colorado-Colorado Springs before transferring to Colorado, is the only former DII student-athlete.

The group also included three former Consensus All-Americans (Walker, 2010-11; Plumlee, 2012-13; Smart, 2012-13) and two national champions (Plumlee, 2010; Walker, 2011). Walker was the 2011 NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

2019 FIBA World Cup: Team USA schedule, TV times

Team USA scheduled five exhibition games before traveling to Shanghai, China to participate in the FIBA World Cup. Here was the full exhibition schedule and results:

Team USA got started in FIBA World Cup Group E play on Sunday, Sept. 1 against Czech Republic. Here are the team's tournament results for the first group stage:

After starting play 3-0, Team USA advanced to the second round, in Group K. Here are the team's schedule and results for the second round:

Team USA advanced to the knockout stage, where it lost to France in the quarterfinals on Wednesday:

  • Sept. 11: Quarterfinals: France 89, USA 79 (Dongguan, China) 
  • Sept. 13: Semifinals (Beijing, China)
  • Sept. 15: Finals (Beijing, China)

SEASON PREVIEW: Here are the 21 most entertaining players heading into 2019-20

2019 FIBA World Cup: Format, participating nations and groups

Thirty-two different countries participated in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, split into eight four-team groups. The top two teams from each group advanced to a second stage of four four-team groups. The top two teams from each of those groups then advanced to a final knockout stage.

First round action ran from Aug. 31-Sept. 5 while the second round went from Sept. 6-9. The knockout stage began Sept. 10 with quarterfinal games. The tournament champion will be decided Sept. 15. Click here for the full FIBA World Cup schedule.

Team USA started competition in Group E alongside Turkey, Czech Republic and Japan. All groups and participating countries can be found here.

2019 FIBA World Cup: Former college basketball stars representing other nations

Team USA wasn't the only participating country starring former NCAA student-athletes. Here are just some of the other notable former college basketball players who were listed on preliminary FIBA World Cup rosters:

  • Aron Baynes (Australia) | Washington State, 2005-09
  • Andrew Bogut (Australia) | Utah, 2003-05
  • Matthew Dellavedova (Australia) | Saint Mary's, 2009-13
  • Oshae Brissett (Canada) | Syracuse, 2017-19
  • Brandon Clarke (Canada) | San Jose State, 2015-17; Gonzaga, 2018-19 
  • Deon Marshall Thomspon (Ivory Coast) | North Carolina, 2006-10
  • Rui Hachimura (Japan) | Gonzaga, 2016-19
  • Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania) | Gonzaga, 2014-16
  • Al-Farouq Aminu (Nigeria) | Wake Forest, 2008-10
  • Jordan Nwora (Nigeria) | Louisville, 2017-present
Louisville's Nwora talks about returning to college


Full team rosters for all 32 countries can be found here.

March Madness bracketology: The ultimate guide

We take a deep dive into bracketology: What it is, what you need to know about the bracket itself, and updating predictions for the entire NCAA tournament field from NCAA.com basketball expert Andy Katz.
READ MORE

College field hockey: Duke shuts out Maryland for top-3 win at B1G/ACC Cup

Sixty minutes of stalwart defensive play propelled third-ranked Duke field hockey to a 1-0 shutout of No. 2 Maryland Sunday at the B1G/ACC Cup. Duke wrapped up the weekend in Evanston unbeaten at the annual event for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
READ MORE

Alabama vs. Duke: All-time series history, scores, notable games

Alabama and Duke will meet in Atlanta to kick off the 2019 college football season Saturday, Aug. 31. The Crimson Tide lead the all-time head-to-head series 2-1.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners