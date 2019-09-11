Team USA basketball: 2019 FIBA World Cup roster, schedule, TV info, where players went to college

Team USA basketball was defeated by France 89-79 in Wednesday's FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, ending the nation's bid for a third straight gold medal.

Team USA had won the previous two World Cup titles in 2010 and 2014. With its quarterfinals loss, USA's streak of 58 straight international wins comes to an end.

All 12 members of the 2019 roster once played college basketball at an NCAA institution. Below is information on Team USA basketball's roster and results from their World Cup tournament games.

2019 FIBA World Cup: Team USA roster and colleges

Here is the full Team USA roster, including their current NBA teams and former colleges.

Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings) | North Carolina, 2010-12

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) | California, 2015-16

Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets) | Virginia, 2010-14

Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) | Stanford, 2006-08

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks) | Texas A&M, 2009-12

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz) | Louisville, 2015-17

Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets) | Duke, 2009-13

Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics) | Oklahoma State, 2012-14

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) | Duke, 2016-17

Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers) | Texas, 2014-15

Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics) | Connecticut, 2008-11

Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs) | Colorado-Colorado Springs, 2012-15; Colorado, 2016-17

Twelve different colleges are represented among Team USA's 12-man roster. Duke leads the list with two representatives (Plumlee, Tatum) and the ACC paces all conferences with five former players. Derrick White, who played three years at Colorado-Colorado Springs before transferring to Colorado, is the only former DII student-athlete.

The group also included three former Consensus All-Americans (Walker, 2010-11; Plumlee, 2012-13; Smart, 2012-13) and two national champions (Plumlee, 2010; Walker, 2011). Walker was the 2011 NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

2019 FIBA World Cup: Team USA schedule, TV times

Team USA scheduled five exhibition games before traveling to Shanghai, China to participate in the FIBA World Cup. Here was the full exhibition schedule and results:

Team USA got started in FIBA World Cup Group E play on Sunday, Sept. 1 against Czech Republic. Here are the team's tournament results for the first group stage:

After starting play 3-0, Team USA advanced to the second round, in Group K. Here are the team's schedule and results for the second round:

Team USA advanced to the knockout stage, where it lost to France in the quarterfinals on Wednesday:

Sept. 11: Quarterfinals: France 89, USA 79 (Dongguan, China)

Quarterfinals: USA 79 (Dongguan, China) Sept. 13: Semifinals (Beijing, China)

Semifinals (Beijing, China) Sept. 15: Finals (Beijing, China)

2019 FIBA World Cup: Format, participating nations and groups

Thirty-two different countries participated in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, split into eight four-team groups. The top two teams from each group advanced to a second stage of four four-team groups. The top two teams from each of those groups then advanced to a final knockout stage.

First round action ran from Aug. 31-Sept. 5 while the second round went from Sept. 6-9. The knockout stage began Sept. 10 with quarterfinal games. The tournament champion will be decided Sept. 15. Click here for the full FIBA World Cup schedule.

Team USA started competition in Group E alongside Turkey, Czech Republic and Japan. All groups and participating countries can be found here.

2019 FIBA World Cup: Former college basketball stars representing other nations

Team USA wasn't the only participating country starring former NCAA student-athletes. Here are just some of the other notable former college basketball players who were listed on preliminary FIBA World Cup rosters:

Aron Baynes (Australia) | Washington State, 2005-09

Andrew Bogut (Australia) | Utah, 2003-05

Matthew Dellavedova (Australia) | Saint Mary's, 2009-13

Oshae Brissett (Canada) | Syracuse, 2017-19

Brandon Clarke (Canada) | San Jose State, 2015-17; Gonzaga, 2018-19

Deon Marshall Thomspon (Ivory Coast) | North Carolina, 2006-10

Rui Hachimura (Japan) | Gonzaga, 2016-19

Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania) | Gonzaga, 2014-16

Al-Farouq Aminu (Nigeria) | Wake Forest, 2008-10

Jordan Nwora (Nigeria) | Louisville, 2017-present

Full team rosters for all 32 countries can be found here.