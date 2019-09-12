2019-20 ACC men's basketball schedule: Dates, TV channels, games

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2019-20 men’s basketball conference schedule on Thursday. This season marks the ACC’s first-ever 20-game conference slate, including seven league matchups to open the regular season.

All 150 ACC regular-season league games will be available through the ESPN family of networks, including the new ACC Network, or the conference’s Regional Sports Networks (RSN). Sixty-eight regular-season league games are scheduled to be televised by ACC Network.

“There is always tremendous excitement surrounding ACC Basketball, and that’s no different as we look ahead to the 2019-20 season,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “The league is coming off its third national championship in the last five seasons, and the collective success by our programs is second-to-none. In addition to the anticipation for the season to begin, this year also marks the debut of ACC Basketball on ACC Network which will provide our fans with even more opportunities to follow all of our programs.”

The ACC tips off its regular season Tuesday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 6, with a total of seven conference matchups, four of which will air on ACC Network. Louisville travels to Miami, and Georgia Tech visits NC State on Nov. 5 in the first men’s basketball games on the network. The network also airs a doubleheader the following evening with Notre Dame at North Carolina and reigning national champion Virginia playing at Syracuse.

The conference schedule features 10 games in December, including a full complement of seven ACC games the first weekend (Dec. 6-8). The league schedule resumes on New Year’s Eve with a trio of games with Boston College at Duke, Georgia Tech at Florida State and Miami at Clemson. Every conference member will play at least one home and road league game prior to the start of the new year. The conference schedule concludes Saturday, March 7.

Greensboro Coliseum plays host to the 2020 New York Life ACC Tournament March 10-14, marking the 27th time the facility welcomes the conference tournament, and the first since 2014. Featuring all 15 ACC teams, the event begins with three first-round games on Tuesday, March 10, before concluding on Saturday, March 14 with the championship game. The entire tournament will air exclusively on the ESPN family of networks. Game times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

The full non-conference schedule for every team, including game times and television designations, also will be announced at a later date.

FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun, FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports Indiana, NESN, YES Network, AT&T SPORTSNET Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Washington are the regional television partners (RSN) for the 2019-20 ACC basketball season.

The ACC’s current 15 member schools have captured eight of the last 19 NCAA Championships and 17 overall, including Virginia’s first title in 2019. Current ACC member schools have combined for 64 Final Four appearances and a national-best 639 NCAA Tournament wins. League teams have combined to win an NCAA-record 74 NCAA Tournament games over the past five seasons, highlighted by a 68-29 mark versus teams from outside the conference.

Additionally, four of the top eight and six of the top 30 winningest programs in NCAA Division I basketball history currently reside in the ACC. Three of the six active Division I coaches currently in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame are competing in the ACC again this season – Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, North Carolina’s Roy Williams and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim.

2019-20 ACC men's basketball schedule: Dates, TV channels, games

Tuesday, November 5

Louisville at Miami, ACCN

Virginia Tech at Clemson, ESPNU

Georgia Tech at NC State, ACCN

Wednesday, November 6

Wake Forest at Boston College, ESPNU

Notre Dame at North Carolina, ACCN

Florida State at Pitt, ESPNU

Virginia at Syracuse, ACCN

Friday, December 6 or Saturday, December 7

Duke at Virginia Tech, ACCN

North Carolina at Virginia, ACCN

Friday, December 6

Pitt at Louisville, ACCN

Saturday, December 7

NC State at Wake Forest, ACCN

Boston College at Notre Dame, ESPN2/U

Sunday, December 8

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, ACCN

Clemson at Florida State, ACCN

Tuesday, December 31

Boston College at Duke, ACCN

Georgia Tech at Florida State, ESPN2/U

Miami at Clemson, ESPN2/U

Saturday, January 4

Wake Forest at Pitt, RSN

Virginia Tech at Virginia, RSN

Duke at Miami, ESPN

NC State at Clemson, ACCN

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, ACCN

Florida State at Louisville, ESPN2/U

Notre Dame at Syracuse, ESPN2/U

Tuesday, January 7

Virginia at Boston College, ESPN/2/U/ACCN

Miami at Louisville, ESPN/2/U/ACCN

Virginia Tech at Syracuse, ACCN

Wednesday, January 8

Pitt at North Carolina, ACCN

Notre Dame at NC State, ESPN2/U

Florida State at Wake Forest, RSN

Duke at Georgia Tech, ACCN

Saturday, January 11

Louisville at Notre Dame, ESPN

NC State at Virginia Tech, RSN

Syracuse at Virginia, ESPN/2/U

Clemson at North Carolina, RSN

Georgia Tech at Boston College, ACCN

Wake Forest at Duke, ACCN

Sunday, January 12

Pitt at Miami, ACCN

Tuesday, January 14

Duke at Clemson, ESPN/2/U/ACCN

Louisville at Pitt, ESPN/2/U/ACCN

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, ACCN

Wednesday, January 15

Boston College at Syracuse, ACCN

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, ACCN

Virginia at Florida State, ESPN2/U

Miami at NC State, RSN

Saturday, January 18

North Carolina at Pitt, ESPN/2/U

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, RSN

Clemson at NC State, RSN

Louisville at Duke, ESPN/2/U

Florida State at Miami, ACCN

Virginia at Georgia Tech, ACCN

Sunday, January 19

Boston College at Wake Forest, ACCN

Monday, January 20

NC State at Virginia, ESPN

Tuesday, January 21

Wake Forest at Clemson, ACCN

Miami at Duke, ESPN/2/U

Wednesday, January 22

Syracuse at Notre Dame, ESPN/2/U

Georgia Tech at Louisville, RSN

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, ACCN

Boston College at Pitt, RSN

Saturday, January 25

Miami at North Carolina, ESPN/2/U/ACCN

Notre Dame at Florida State, ESPN/2/U/ACCN

NC State at Georgia Tech, RSN

Virginia Tech at Boston College, ESPN2/U

Clemson at Louisville, RSN

Pitt at Syracuse, ACCN

Sunday, January 26

Virginia at Wake Forest, ACCN

Monday, January 27

North Carolina at NC State, ESPN

Tuesday, January 28

Florida State at Virginia, ESPN/2/U

Syracuse at Clemson, RSN

Virginia Tech at Miami, ACCN

Pitt at Duke, ESPN/2/U

Wednesday, January 29

Louisville at Boston College, ACCN

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, ACCN

Saturday, February 1

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, RSN

Louisville at NC State, ESPN/2/U

Florida State at Virginia Tech, RSN

Duke at Syracuse, ESPN/2/U

Boston College at North Carolina, ACCN

Clemson at Wake Forest, ACCN

Sunday, February 2

Miami at Pitt, ACCN

Monday, February 3

North Carolina at Florida State, ESPN

Tuesday, February 4

Duke at Boston College, ESPN/2/U/ACCN

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, ESPN/2/U/ACCN

Wednesday, February 5

Pitt at Notre Dame, ACCN

Clemson at Virginia, RSN

NC State at Miami, ACCN

Wake Forest at Louisville, ESPN2/U

Saturday, February 8

Boston College at Virginia Tech, RSN

Georgia Tech at Pitt, RSN

Virginia at Louisville, ESPN/2/U

Duke at North Carolina, ESPN

Miami at Florida State, ACCN

Wake Forest at Syracuse, ACCN

Sunday, February 9

Notre Dame at Clemson, ACCN

Monday, February 10

Florida State at Duke, ESPN

Tuesday, February 11

NC State at Syracuse, ESPN/2/U

North Carolina at Wake Forest, ACCN

Notre Dame at Virginia, ESPN/2/U

Wednesday, February 12

Boston College at Miami, RSN

Louisville at Georgia Tech, ACCN

Clemson at Pitt, RSN

Saturday, February 15

Syracuse at Florida State, ESPN/2/U

Wake Forest at Miami, RSN

Louisville at Clemson, ESPN/2/U/ACCN

Notre Dame at Duke, ESPN/2/U/ACCN

Virginia at North Carolina, ESPN/2/U

Pitt at Virginia Tech, ACCN

Sunday, February 16

NC State at Boston College, ACCN

Monday, February 17

North Carolina at Notre Dame, ESPN

Tuesday, February 18

Pitt at Florida State, ACCN

Wednesday, February 19

Syracuse at Louisville, ESPN/2/U

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, RSN

Boston College at Virginia, ACCN

Duke at NC State, ESPN/2/U

Miami at Virginia Tech, RSN

Saturday, February 22

Virginia at Pitt, ESPN/2/U

Virginia Tech at Duke, ESPN/2/U/ACCN

Florida State at NC State, ESPN/2/U/ACCN

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, RSN

North Carolina at Louisville, ESPN/2/U

Clemson at Boston College, ACCN

Sunday, February 23

Miami at Notre Dame, ACCN

Monday, February 24

Louisville at Florida State, ESPN

Tuesday, February 25

Duke at Wake Forest, ACCN

Clemson at Georgia Tech, ESPN/2/U/ACCN

NC State at North Carolina, ESPN/2/U/ACCN

Wednesday, February 26

Syracuse at Pitt, ESPN/2/U/ACCN

Virginia at Virginia Tech, ESPN/2/U/ACCN

Notre Dame at Boston College, ACCN

Saturday, February 29

Florida State at Clemson, RSN

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, RSN

Duke at Virginia, ESPN/2/U

North Carolina at Syracuse, ESPN/2/U

Pitt at NC State, ACCN

Miami at Georgia Tech, ACCN

Sunday, March 1

Virginia Tech at Louisville, ACCN

Monday, March 2

NC State at Duke, ESPN

Tuesday, March 3

Wake Forest at North Carolina, ESPN/2/U/ACCN

Syracuse at Boston College, ESPN/2/U/ACCN

Wednesday, March 4

Clemson at Virginia Tech, ACCN

Virginia at Miami, ACCN

Florida State at Notre Dame, ESPN2/U

Pitt at Georgia Tech, RSN

Friday, March 6

Georgia Tech at Clemson, ESPN2

Wake Forest at NC State, ACCN

Saturday, March 7

Louisville at Virginia, ESPN/2/U

Boston College at Florida State, RSN

North Carolina at Duke, ESPN

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, ACCN

Syracuse at Miami, ACCN