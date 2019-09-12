2019-20 ACC men's basketball schedule: Dates, TV channels, games

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2019-20 men’s basketball conference schedule on Thursday. This season marks the ACC’s first-ever 20-game conference slate, including seven league matchups to open the regular season.
All 150 ACC regular-season league games will be available through the ESPN family of networks, including the new ACC Network, or the conference’s Regional Sports Networks (RSN). Sixty-eight regular-season league games are scheduled to be televised by ACC Network.
“There is always tremendous excitement surrounding ACC Basketball, and that’s no different as we look ahead to the 2019-20 season,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “The league is coming off its third national championship in the last five seasons, and the collective success by our programs is second-to-none. In addition to the anticipation for the season to begin, this year also marks the debut of ACC Basketball on ACC Network which will provide our fans with even more opportunities to follow all of our programs.”
The ACC tips off its regular season Tuesday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 6, with a total of seven conference matchups, four of which will air on ACC Network. Louisville travels to Miami, and Georgia Tech visits NC State on Nov. 5 in the first men’s basketball games on the network. The network also airs a doubleheader the following evening with Notre Dame at North Carolina and reigning national champion Virginia playing at Syracuse.
The conference schedule features 10 games in December, including a full complement of seven ACC games the first weekend (Dec. 6-8). The league schedule resumes on New Year’s Eve with a trio of games with Boston College at Duke, Georgia Tech at Florida State and Miami at Clemson. Every conference member will play at least one home and road league game prior to the start of the new year. The conference schedule concludes Saturday, March 7.
Greensboro Coliseum plays host to the 2020 New York Life ACC Tournament March 10-14, marking the 27th time the facility welcomes the conference tournament, and the first since 2014. Featuring all 15 ACC teams, the event begins with three first-round games on Tuesday, March 10, before concluding on Saturday, March 14 with the championship game. The entire tournament will air exclusively on the ESPN family of networks. Game times and network designations will be announced at a later date.
The full non-conference schedule for every team, including game times and television designations, also will be announced at a later date.
FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun, FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports Indiana, NESN, YES Network, AT&T SPORTSNET Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Washington are the regional television partners (RSN) for the 2019-20 ACC basketball season.
The ACC’s current 15 member schools have captured eight of the last 19 NCAA Championships and 17 overall, including Virginia’s first title in 2019. Current ACC member schools have combined for 64 Final Four appearances and a national-best 639 NCAA Tournament wins. League teams have combined to win an NCAA-record 74 NCAA Tournament games over the past five seasons, highlighted by a 68-29 mark versus teams from outside the conference.
Additionally, four of the top eight and six of the top 30 winningest programs in NCAA Division I basketball history currently reside in the ACC. Three of the six active Division I coaches currently in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame are competing in the ACC again this season – Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, North Carolina’s Roy Williams and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim.
2019-20 ACC men's basketball schedule: Dates, TV channels, games
Tuesday, November 5
Louisville at Miami, ACCN
Virginia Tech at Clemson, ESPNU
Georgia Tech at NC State, ACCN
Wednesday, November 6
Wake Forest at Boston College, ESPNU
Notre Dame at North Carolina, ACCN
Florida State at Pitt, ESPNU
Virginia at Syracuse, ACCN
Friday, December 6 or Saturday, December 7
Duke at Virginia Tech, ACCN
North Carolina at Virginia, ACCN
Friday, December 6
Pitt at Louisville, ACCN
Saturday, December 7
NC State at Wake Forest, ACCN
Boston College at Notre Dame, ESPN2/U
Sunday, December 8
Syracuse at Georgia Tech, ACCN
Clemson at Florida State, ACCN
Tuesday, December 31
Boston College at Duke, ACCN
Georgia Tech at Florida State, ESPN2/U
Miami at Clemson, ESPN2/U
Saturday, January 4
Wake Forest at Pitt, RSN
Virginia Tech at Virginia, RSN
Duke at Miami, ESPN
NC State at Clemson, ACCN
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, ACCN
Florida State at Louisville, ESPN2/U
Notre Dame at Syracuse, ESPN2/U
Tuesday, January 7
Virginia at Boston College, ESPN/2/U/ACCN
Miami at Louisville, ESPN/2/U/ACCN
Virginia Tech at Syracuse, ACCN
Wednesday, January 8
Pitt at North Carolina, ACCN
Notre Dame at NC State, ESPN2/U
Florida State at Wake Forest, RSN
Duke at Georgia Tech, ACCN
Saturday, January 11
Louisville at Notre Dame, ESPN
NC State at Virginia Tech, RSN
Syracuse at Virginia, ESPN/2/U
Clemson at North Carolina, RSN
Georgia Tech at Boston College, ACCN
Wake Forest at Duke, ACCN
Sunday, January 12
Pitt at Miami, ACCN
Tuesday, January 14
Duke at Clemson, ESPN/2/U/ACCN
Louisville at Pitt, ESPN/2/U/ACCN
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, ACCN
Wednesday, January 15
Boston College at Syracuse, ACCN
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, ACCN
Virginia at Florida State, ESPN2/U
Miami at NC State, RSN
Saturday, January 18
North Carolina at Pitt, ESPN/2/U
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, RSN
Clemson at NC State, RSN
Louisville at Duke, ESPN/2/U
Florida State at Miami, ACCN
Virginia at Georgia Tech, ACCN
Sunday, January 19
Boston College at Wake Forest, ACCN
Monday, January 20
NC State at Virginia, ESPN
Tuesday, January 21
Wake Forest at Clemson, ACCN
Miami at Duke, ESPN/2/U
Wednesday, January 22
Syracuse at Notre Dame, ESPN/2/U
Georgia Tech at Louisville, RSN
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, ACCN
Boston College at Pitt, RSN
Saturday, January 25
Miami at North Carolina, ESPN/2/U/ACCN
Notre Dame at Florida State, ESPN/2/U/ACCN
NC State at Georgia Tech, RSN
Virginia Tech at Boston College, ESPN2/U
Clemson at Louisville, RSN
Pitt at Syracuse, ACCN
Sunday, January 26
Virginia at Wake Forest, ACCN
Monday, January 27
North Carolina at NC State, ESPN
Tuesday, January 28
Florida State at Virginia, ESPN/2/U
Syracuse at Clemson, RSN
Virginia Tech at Miami, ACCN
Pitt at Duke, ESPN/2/U
Wednesday, January 29
Louisville at Boston College, ACCN
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, ACCN
Saturday, February 1
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, RSN
Louisville at NC State, ESPN/2/U
Florida State at Virginia Tech, RSN
Duke at Syracuse, ESPN/2/U
Boston College at North Carolina, ACCN
Clemson at Wake Forest, ACCN
Sunday, February 2
Miami at Pitt, ACCN
Monday, February 3
North Carolina at Florida State, ESPN
Tuesday, February 4
Duke at Boston College, ESPN/2/U/ACCN
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, ESPN/2/U/ACCN
Wednesday, February 5
Pitt at Notre Dame, ACCN
Clemson at Virginia, RSN
NC State at Miami, ACCN
Wake Forest at Louisville, ESPN2/U
Saturday, February 8
Boston College at Virginia Tech, RSN
Georgia Tech at Pitt, RSN
Virginia at Louisville, ESPN/2/U
Duke at North Carolina, ESPN
Miami at Florida State, ACCN
Wake Forest at Syracuse, ACCN
Sunday, February 9
Notre Dame at Clemson, ACCN
Monday, February 10
Florida State at Duke, ESPN
Tuesday, February 11
NC State at Syracuse, ESPN/2/U
North Carolina at Wake Forest, ACCN
Notre Dame at Virginia, ESPN/2/U
Wednesday, February 12
Boston College at Miami, RSN
Louisville at Georgia Tech, ACCN
Clemson at Pitt, RSN
Saturday, February 15
Syracuse at Florida State, ESPN/2/U
Wake Forest at Miami, RSN
Louisville at Clemson, ESPN/2/U/ACCN
Notre Dame at Duke, ESPN/2/U/ACCN
Virginia at North Carolina, ESPN/2/U
Pitt at Virginia Tech, ACCN
Sunday, February 16
NC State at Boston College, ACCN
Monday, February 17
North Carolina at Notre Dame, ESPN
Tuesday, February 18
Pitt at Florida State, ACCN
Wednesday, February 19
Syracuse at Louisville, ESPN/2/U
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, RSN
Boston College at Virginia, ACCN
Duke at NC State, ESPN/2/U
Miami at Virginia Tech, RSN
Saturday, February 22
Virginia at Pitt, ESPN/2/U
Virginia Tech at Duke, ESPN/2/U/ACCN
Florida State at NC State, ESPN/2/U/ACCN
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, RSN
North Carolina at Louisville, ESPN/2/U
Clemson at Boston College, ACCN
Sunday, February 23
Miami at Notre Dame, ACCN
Monday, February 24
Louisville at Florida State, ESPN
Tuesday, February 25
Duke at Wake Forest, ACCN
Clemson at Georgia Tech, ESPN/2/U/ACCN
NC State at North Carolina, ESPN/2/U/ACCN
Wednesday, February 26
Syracuse at Pitt, ESPN/2/U/ACCN
Virginia at Virginia Tech, ESPN/2/U/ACCN
Notre Dame at Boston College, ACCN
Saturday, February 29
Florida State at Clemson, RSN
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, RSN
Duke at Virginia, ESPN/2/U
North Carolina at Syracuse, ESPN/2/U
Pitt at NC State, ACCN
Miami at Georgia Tech, ACCN
Sunday, March 1
Virginia Tech at Louisville, ACCN
Monday, March 2
NC State at Duke, ESPN
Tuesday, March 3
Wake Forest at North Carolina, ESPN/2/U/ACCN
Syracuse at Boston College, ESPN/2/U/ACCN
Wednesday, March 4
Clemson at Virginia Tech, ACCN
Virginia at Miami, ACCN
Florida State at Notre Dame, ESPN2/U
Pitt at Georgia Tech, RSN
Friday, March 6
Georgia Tech at Clemson, ESPN2
Wake Forest at NC State, ACCN
Saturday, March 7
Louisville at Virginia, ESPN/2/U
Boston College at Florida State, RSN
North Carolina at Duke, ESPN
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, ACCN
Syracuse at Miami, ACCN