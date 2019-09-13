TRENDING:

basketball-men-d1 flag

Andy Katz | NCAA.com Correspondent | September 13, 2019

5 predictions for the 2019-20 Big 12 men's basketball season

Big 12 basketball preview: Top players, games to watch and bold predictions

Baylor forward Tristan Clark only played in 15 games last year after suffering a knee injury midseason. But in that time, he still averaged 14.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game on 73.7 percent shooting. Yes, you read that correctly.

Andy Katz believes that Clark is the most underrated player in the Big 12 heading into the 2019-20 season. Check out the rest of his Big 12 predictions below.

Andy Katz's 2019-20 Big 12 predictions

Player of the Year: Devon Dotson, Kansas
Freshman of the Year: Jahmius Ramsey, Texas Tech
Underrated: Tristan Clark, Baylor

Five important non-conference games:

  1. Kentucky at Texas Tech, Jan. 25
  2. Baylor at Florida, Jan. 25
  3. Seton Hall at Iowa State, Dec. 8
  4. Oklahoma at Wichita State, Dec. 14
  5. LSU at Texas, Jan. 25

Bold prediction: Eight of 10 teams will enter February with a chance to make the NCAA tournament. Not all eight will, but at least eight will still be in contention.

