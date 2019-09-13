5 predictions for the 2019-20 Pac-12 men's basketball season

Only one program in the Pac-12 has never had a Player of the Year: the Colorado Buffaloes. While they didn't join the conference until 2011, even the Utah Utes (who joined that same year) have had a player receive the honor.
Andy Katz thinks that'll change in 2019-20, and that's just one of several predictions he has for the Pac-12 this season. Check out the rest of them right here.
Andy Katz's 2019-20 Pac-12 predictions
Player of the Year: McKinley Wright IV, Colorado
Freshman of the Year: Isaiah Stewart, Washington
Underrated: Remy Martin, Arizona State
Five important non-conference games:
- Oregon vs. Memphis, Portland, Nov. 12
- Colorado at Kansas, Dec. 7
- Washington vs. Baylor, Anchorage, Alaska, Nov. 8
- Arizona at Baylor, Dec. 7
- Illinois vs. Arizona, Nov. 10
Bold prediction: The much-maligned Pac-12 will get six teams into the NCAA tournament: Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, USC and Arizona State.