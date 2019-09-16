The 2020 NCAA bracket predicted, 50 days from opening night

Just 50 days from the start of the 2019-20 college basketball season, we asked NCAA.com basketball expert Andy Katz to fill out a March Madness bracket based on everything he saw this preseason.

Last year, Katz filed almost a dozen bracket predictions throughout the season. In his final prediction before Selection Sunday, he got 67 of the 68 teams correct.

So let's take a look at how he's starting off the 2019-20 season. Here's his preseason bracket (click or tap here to open the bracket in a new window or tab):

And here’s that same bracket in table form:

Andy Katz's preseason 2020 NCAA tournament bracket Midwest West South East 1 Michigan St. Louisville Kansas Kentucky 16 NC Central/FDU Iona/Prairie View Sam Houston St. Radford 8 USC Wisconsin Colorado Penn St. 9 Houston Arizona LSU VCU 5 Baylor Illinois Ohio St. Georgetown 12 ASU/ND Belmont Harvard Bowling Green 4 Villanova Gonzaga Xavier Purdue 13 W. Kentucky New Mexico St. Missouri St. Furman 6 Auburn Washington Oregon Utah St. 11 Vermont Kansas St. Iowa St. Michigan/S. Carolina 3 Virginia Memphis UNC Duke 14 William & Mary Wright St. Bucknell Liberty 7 Marquette St. Mary's Providence Davidson 10 Cincinnati NC State Florida St. Tennessee 2 Texas Tech Maryland Florida Seton Hall 15 Montana UCSB Omaha UT-Arlington

Now, let's take a closer look at some of the highlights.

Michigan State, Kansas, Kentucky, and Louisville earn 1 seeds

These predictions add even more spice to what is bound to be an electric opening night of the 2019-20 season.

Two of those teams — Michigan State and Kentucky — will play head to head in Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 5. A third — Kansas — will face off against Duke in the same tournament that night. Katz placed Duke — which will be led by returning starter Tre Jones, among a cadre of talented freshmen — as a 3 seed in his preseason prediction.

Last year’s Champions Classic saw No. 1 Kansas take down No. 10 Michigan State 92-87 and No. 4 Duke dominate No. 2 Kentucky 118-84.

Of course, things will look quite different for Kentucky and Duke this year. Both teams lost four of their top five scorers from last year, though Duke brings back Tre Jones, and Kentucky returns Ashton Hagans.

Michigan State and Kansas on the other hand will have two of the most talented veteran lineups in the country.

The Spartans bring back seniors Cassius Winston (who Katz predicted to be this year’s player of the year) and Joshua Langford, junior Xavier Tillman, and sophomore Aaron Henry, all of whom were crucial to Michigan’s first Final Four run since 2015.

Kansas will have Devon Dotson and a healthy Udoka Azubuike back, along with key role players Silvio De Sousa and Mitch Lightfoot.

But for anyone who hasn’t paid attention during the offseason, the biggest surprise in this top line is Louisville as the fourth 1 seed. Coach Chris Mack is in his second season at the helm for the Cardinals, who had an impressive year in 2019, earning the school’s first tournament-berth since Rick Pitino’s departure, but still lost in the first round of the tournament.

But the Cardinals have an extremely solid core group to make a deeper run this year, returning leading scorer Jordan Nwora, along with Dwayne Sutton, Malik Williams, and Steven Enoch. The team will also add grad-transfer Lamarr “Fresh” Kimble — who averaged 15.6 points per game at St. Joseph’s last season — along with a loaded freshman class.

Just missing the cut

Katz went beyond the field of 68 to make some predictions on the bubble for the upcoming season.

First Four out:

BYU

USF

Creighton

Syracuse

Next four out:

Iowa

Oklaoma

TCU

Wichita State

Under consideration:

Texas

Pepperdine

Clemson

Arkansas

Alabama

St. Bonaventure

Dayton

UConn

Andy Katz's field of 68

