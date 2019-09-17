5 predictions for the 2019-20 AAC men's basketball season

While four AAC teams made the NCAA tournament in 2019, they compiled a record of just 3-4 — Temple (lost in First Four), Cincinnati (Round of 64), UCF (Round of 32), Houston (Sweet 16). Andy Katz expects to see a vast improvement from the conference this season.

He believes seven AAC teams will make the Big Dance in 2020, and that one program will end an eight-year tournament drought. Check out the rest of Katz's AAC predictions right here.

Andy Katz's 2019-20 AAC predictions

Player of the Year: Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati

Freshman of the Year: James Wiseman, Memphis

Underrated: Alexis Yetna, South Florida

Five important non-conference games:

Florida at UConn, Nov. 17 Cincinnati at Ohio State, Nov. 6 Memphis at Tennessee, Dec. 14 Houston at Oregon, Nov. 22 South Florida vs. Utah State, Houston, Dec. 18

Bold prediction: The AAC will go into the final weekend of the season with seven teams out of 12 having a chance to get a bid to the NCAA tournament (a minimum of three will get a bid). The seven will be: Memphis, Cincinnati, Houston, South Florida (the school with the eight-year drought), Wichita State, UConn and Temple.