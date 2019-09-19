NCAA Digital reaches multi-year agreement with veteran college basketball reporter Andy Katz

NCAA Digital, in partnership between the NCAA and Turner Sports, has reached a multi-year agreement with veteran college basketball reporter, analyst and host Andy Katz. Katz, entering his 30th season covering college basketball, has been a prominent contributor to NCAA Digital properties over the past two seasons.

Over that time, @MarchMadness social media handles have become a staple in the college basketball community, highlighted by high levels of engagement with fans, players, coaches and schools.

BRACKETOLOGY: The NCAA tournament bracket predicted, two months away from the season

Katz’s Power 36 Rankings, interviews with newsmakers throughout the game, and March Madness bracket predictions will be available on all of the NCAA’s March Madness and social media channels. He will continue to host The March Madness 365 podcast – nearing its 100th episode – featuring Hall of Fame guests, headliners and influencers in the game.

Katz will also cover a variety of men’s and women’s NCAA Championships for NCAA.com.

“Andy combines an unparalleled passion for the sport of college basketball with terrific storytelling ability and work ethic that has earned him the respect and trust from student-athletes, coaches and his peers,” said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball. “We’re excited that he will continue covering not just college basketball, but other sports that will benefit from Andy’s association with NCAA championships.”

KATZ'S CRYSTAL BALL: 20 predictions for the 2020 NCAA tournament

