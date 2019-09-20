Four regional sites selected to host second year of NCAA College Basketball Academies

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Connecticut was selected to serve as one of four hosts for the second annual NCAA College Basketball Academies, which will take place July 20-26, 2020. UConn, which served as one of the hosts at the inaugural events two months ago, will be joined by the University of Utah, Wichita State University and Winthrop University as the sites for 2020.

Created as a result of recommendations made by the Commission on College Basketball, the College Basketball Academies are intended to give prospective student-athletes a glimpse into the college basketball experience while allowing college coaches from across the country to evaluate players from the high school classes of 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Academy back to Storrs, and equally excited to have Salt Lake City, Wichita and Rock Hill on board as well,” said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball. “Having buy-in from four host institutions is paramount to the planning and execution of these events.

“The 2019 academies were successful but it’s only the beginning. While last year’s participants benefitted greatly from the camps, we’re hopeful we can get even higher caliber prospects and we can also accommodate more than the 1,200 we had this summer. We have great support from the NABC and because of that we’re confident the academies will continue to grow.”

Academy participants will play in scrimmages and go through drills being conducted by past and present coaches from across all three divisions of the NCAA as well as high school coaches. Coaches, as well as a commissioner for each site, will be determined later. All the prospective student-athletes and their parents or guardians will also be instructed on life skills designed to prepare them for the recruiting process, academic eligibility and life on campus.

All prospects are required to be registered with the NCAA Eligibility Center to be eligible for inclusion in the academies. Travel expenses for each participant and one parent or guardian will be paid for by the NCAA.

“The NCAA College Basketball Academy provided a high-level experience to coaches, prospective student-athletes and parents alike in its first year, and we look forward to these four great institutions serving as hosts in 2020,” said Jim Haney, the executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. “Given the importance of July in the recruiting calendar, the NABC and our member coaches remain committed to working alongside the NCAA to help grow these events and ensure their success in the years ahead.”