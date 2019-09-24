TRENDING:

⚾️ Former college players in the MLB playoffs

📊 Undefeated Baylor is new No. 1 in volleyball poll

WATCH: This insane bicycle kick goal from DII soccer

basketball-men-d1 flag

Andy Katz | NCAA.com Correspondent | September 30, 2019

5 predictions for the 2019-20 A-10 men's basketball season

Andy Katz makes his Atlantic 10 predictions for 2019-2020 season

It was somewhat of a down year for Kellan Grady and the Davidson Wildcats in 2019.

Grady's scoring average, field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage all dropped from the previous season, and the Wildcats narrowly missed the NCAA tournament despite a 24-10 record.

But Andy Katz expects the third-year guard to bounce back in 2019-20, which is why he picked Grady to win Player of the Year in the A-10 Conference. Check out the rest of Katz's A-10 predictions below.

2019 CONFERENCE PREDICTIONS: 5 Big East predictions | Big 12 | ACC | Big Ten | Pac-12 | SEC | AAC

Andy Katz's 2019-20 A-10 predictions

Player of the Year: Kellan Grady, Davidson
Freshman of the Year: Tre Mitchell, UMass
Underrated: Kyle Lofton, St. Bonaventure 

BIG DANCE: Predicting the 2020 NCAA tournament bracket less than 50 days to opening night

Five important non-conference games

1. Rhode Island at Maryland, Nov. 9
2. VCU vs. Purdue, Destin, Fla., Nov. 29
3. LSU at VCU, Nov. 13
4. Davidson vs. Marquette, Orlando Invitational, Nov. 28
5. Dayton vs. Colorado, Chicago, Dec. 21

Bold prediction: The A-10 will be a bid stealer on Selection Sunday. Davidson and VCU are the favorites, but Dayton, St. Bonaventure, URI and Richmond will all be viable automatic qualifying candidates by winning the A-10 tournament.

The best offensive lines in FCS football this season, by the numbers

According to the stats through five weeks, Youngstown State, North Dakota State and Davidson have the best offensive lines in all of FCS college football.
READ MORE

Atlantic 10's full 2019-2020 men's basketball schedule released

The Atlantic 10 has released their full men's basketball schedule for the 2019-2020 season. Take a look here.
READ MORE

College basketball rankings: Andy Katz's Power 36 following the NBA draft

Andy Katz breaks down the top 36 projected teams for the 2019-2020 men's basketball season.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners