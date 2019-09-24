5 predictions for the 2019-20 A-10 men's basketball season

It was somewhat of a down year for Kellan Grady and the Davidson Wildcats in 2019.

Grady's scoring average, field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage all dropped from the previous season, and the Wildcats narrowly missed the NCAA tournament despite a 24-10 record.

But Andy Katz expects the third-year guard to bounce back in 2019-20, which is why he picked Grady to win Player of the Year in the A-10 Conference. Check out the rest of Katz's A-10 predictions below.

Andy Katz's 2019-20 A-10 predictions

Player of the Year: Kellan Grady, Davidson

Freshman of the Year: Tre Mitchell, UMass

Underrated: Kyle Lofton, St. Bonaventure

Five important non-conference games

1. Rhode Island at Maryland, Nov. 9

2. VCU vs. Purdue, Destin, Fla., Nov. 29

3. LSU at VCU, Nov. 13

4. Davidson vs. Marquette, Orlando Invitational, Nov. 28

5. Dayton vs. Colorado, Chicago, Dec. 21

Bold prediction: The A-10 will be a bid stealer on Selection Sunday. Davidson and VCU are the favorites, but Dayton, St. Bonaventure, URI and Richmond will all be viable automatic qualifying candidates by winning the A-10 tournament.