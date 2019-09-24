NCAA bracket hall of fame: Every winner since 2014 and how they did it

The longest an NCAA bracket has ever stayed perfect

Tens of millions of NCAA brackets have been filled out and entered in the past six years of the Bracket Challenge Game.

Naturally, only six of those have emerged victorious.

Those six championship brackets averaged 51.8 correct pics out of the total 63 games every year — a picking percentage of about .822. In the same time the average Bracket Challenge Game bracket has managed approximately 42 correct picks, for a pick accuracy of almost 66.7 percent.

The biggest takeaway from this bracket Hall of Fame? Look at where the scarce red marks are: Way off to the sides, in the early rounds.

Only one of these winning brackets didn't get all four Elite Eight games correct, and every single one of them went three-for-three in the Final Four and championship. If you're going to take some risks, do it early. These brackets averaged a pick accuracy of .799 over the first 48 games, but that shot up to .900 over the final 15.

For your own takeaways, check out each bracket below.

Here is the bracket of every Bracket Challenge Game winner since 2014:

Bracket name: Meshach34ers

Total points: 167

Total accuracy: 49/63 (77.8 percent)

Round breakdown:

1ST ROUND 2ND ROUND SWEET 16 ELITE EIGHT FINAL FOUR CHAMP 25/32 11/16 6/8 4/4 2/2 1/1

Bracket name: bradmmsmith744

Total points: 179

Total accuracy: 54/63 (85.7 percent)

Round breakdown:

1ST ROUND 2ND ROUND SWEET 16 ELITE EIGHT FINAL FOUR CHAMP 25/32 15/16 7/8 4/4 2/2 1/1

Bracket name: schmidt

Total points: 171

Total accuracy: 50/63 (79.4 percent)

Round breakdown:

1ST ROUND 2ND ROUND SWEET 16 ELITE EIGHT FINAL FOUR CHAMP 25/32 11/16 7/8 4/4 2/2 1/1

Bracket name: KELSEY 2017

Total points: 174

Total accuracy: 54/63 (85.7 percent)

Round breakdown:

1ST ROUND 2ND ROUND SWEET 16 ELITE EIGHT FINAL FOUR CHAMP 28/32 13/16 6/8 4/4 2/2 1/1

Bracket name: Che 3

Total points: 163

Total accuracy: 51/63 (81 percent)

Round breakdown:

1ST ROUND 2ND ROUND SWEET 16 ELITE EIGHT FINAL FOUR CHAMP 27/32 12/16 6/8 3/4 2/2 1/1

Bracket name: mjbrewer

Total points: 178

Total accuracy: 53/63 (84.1 percent)

Round breakdown: