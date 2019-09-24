TRENDING:

Daniel Wilco | NCAA.com | September 24, 2019

NCAA bracket hall of fame: Every winner since 2014 and how they did it

The longest an NCAA bracket has ever stayed perfect

Tens of millions of NCAA brackets have been filled out and entered in the past six years of the Bracket Challenge Game.

Naturally, only six of those have emerged victorious.

BRACKET TIPS: The 2019 bracket challenge winner is a reminder of the most important bracket lesson

Those six championship brackets averaged 51.8 correct pics out of the total 63 games every year — a picking percentage of about .822. In the same time the average Bracket Challenge Game bracket has managed approximately 42 correct picks, for a pick accuracy of almost 66.7 percent.

The biggest takeaway from this bracket Hall of Fame? Look at where the scarce red marks are: Way off to the sides, in the early rounds.

Only one of these winning brackets didn't get all four Elite Eight games correct, and every single one of them went three-for-three in the Final Four and championship. If you're going to take some risks, do it early. These brackets averaged a pick accuracy of .799 over the first 48 games, but that shot up to .900 over the final 15.

THE PERFECT BRACKET: A statistical dive into the absurd odds of the March Madness dream

For your own takeaways, check out each bracket below.

Here is the bracket of every Bracket Challenge Game winner since 2014:

2014

2014 Bracket Challenge Game Winner

Bracket name: Meshach34ers 
Total points: 167
Total accuracy: 49/63 (77.8 percent)
Round breakdown: 

1ST ROUND 2ND ROUND SWEET 16 ELITE EIGHT FINAL FOUR CHAMP
25/32 11/16 6/8 4/4 2/2 1/1

2015

2015 Bracket Challenge Game Winner

Bracket name: bradmmsmith744
Total points: 179
Total accuracy: 54/63 (85.7 percent)
Round breakdown:

1ST ROUND 2ND ROUND SWEET 16 ELITE EIGHT FINAL FOUR CHAMP
25/32 15/16 7/8 4/4 2/2 1/1

2016

2016 Bracket Challenge Game Winner

Bracket name: schmidt
Total points: 171
Total accuracy: 50/63 (79.4 percent)
Round breakdown:

1ST ROUND 2ND ROUND SWEET 16 ELITE EIGHT FINAL FOUR CHAMP
25/32 11/16 7/8 4/4 2/2 1/1

2017

2017 Bracket Challenge Game Winner

Bracket name: KELSEY 2017
Total points: 174
Total accuracy: 54/63 (85.7 percent)
Round breakdown:

1ST ROUND 2ND ROUND SWEET 16 ELITE EIGHT FINAL FOUR CHAMP
28/32 13/16 6/8 4/4 2/2 1/1

2018

2018 Bracket Challenge Game Winner

Bracket name: Che 3
Total points: 163
Total accuracy: 51/63 (81 percent)
Round breakdown:

1ST ROUND 2ND ROUND SWEET 16 ELITE EIGHT FINAL FOUR CHAMP
27/32 12/16 6/8 3/4 2/2 1/1

2019

2019 Bracket Challenge Game Winner

Bracket name: mjbrewer
Total points: 178
Total accuracy: 53/63 (84.1 percent)
Round breakdown:

1ST ROUND 2ND ROUND SWEET 16 ELITE EIGHT FINAL FOUR CHAMP
26/32 12/16 8/8 4/4 2/2 1/1

