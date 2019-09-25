5 predictions for the 2019-20 Mountain West men's basketball season

Nevada and Utah State won 15 Mountain West games apiece last season, but the conference feels a bit more wide open now. The Wolf Pack lost several key pieces from last year's squad, and Andy Katz sees a new challenger rising to the top of the conference.

Here are his official predictions for the 2019-20 season.

Andy Katz's 2019-20 Mountain West predictions

Player of the Year: Sam Merill, Utah State

Freshman of the Year: Orlando Robinson, Fresno State

Underrated: Jazz Johnson, Nevada

Five important non-conference games:

LSU at Utah State, Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 22 New Mexico vs. Auburn, Legends Classic, Brooklyn, Nov. 25 Fresno State at Oregon, Nov. 5 Utah State at Saint Mary's, Nov. 29 San Diego State at BYU, Nov. 9

New Mexico will play Utah State in the Mountain West Conference championship game and behind Carlton Bragg and Vance Jackson and ultimately steal a bid.