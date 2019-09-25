TRENDING:

Week 5 preview

🏈 Top games, what to watch this week

March Madness bracket hall of fame

WSOC

5️⃣ things to know before Big 12 play begins

basketball-men-d1 flag

Andy Katz | NCAA.com Correspondent | September 25, 2019

5 predictions for the 2019-20 Mountain West men's basketball season

MWC basketball predictions: Preview, top games to watch in 2019

Nevada and Utah State won 15 Mountain West games apiece last season, but the conference feels a bit more wide open now. The Wolf Pack lost several key pieces from last year's squad, and Andy Katz sees a new challenger rising to the top of the conference.

Here are his official predictions for the 2019-20 season.

2019 CONFERENCE PREDICTIONS: Big East | Big 12 | ACC | Big Ten | Pac-12 | SEC | AAC | WCC

Andy Katz's 2019-20 Mountain West predictions

Player of the Year: Sam Merill, Utah State
Freshman of the Year: Orlando Robinson, Fresno State
Underrated: Jazz Johnson, Nevada

BIG DANCE: 20 predictions for the 2020 NCAA tournament 

Five important non-conference games:

  1. LSU at Utah State, Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 22
  2. New Mexico vs. Auburn, Legends Classic, Brooklyn, Nov. 25
  3. Fresno State at Oregon, Nov. 5
  4. Utah State at Saint Mary's, Nov. 29
  5. San Diego State at BYU, Nov. 9
Bold pick: New Mexico will play Utah State in the Mountain West Conference championship game and behind Carlton Bragg and Vance Jackson and ultimately steal a bid.

All-time dream college wrestling matchups at every weight

Dan Gable vs. Tom Brands and Dan Hodge vs. Ed Banach are two of the dream college wrestling matchups we'd put together on our ultimate showdown between wrestlers across eras.
READ MORE

5 potential sleepers who could shake up the 2019 NCAA baseball regionals

The 2019 NCAA baseball tournament begins Friday across 16 regionals. Here are some potential sleeper teams to watch.
READ MORE

5 sleepers to watch in the 2019 NCAA wrestling tournament

Let's take a look at some potential sleepers at the 2019 college wrestling championships, which we define here as those wrestlers with a seed lower than ten but with less than ten losses.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners