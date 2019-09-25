5 predictions for the 2019-20 Mountain West men's basketball season

Nevada and Utah State won 15 Mountain West games apiece last season, but the conference feels a bit more wide open now. The Wolf Pack lost several key pieces from last year's squad, and Andy Katz sees a new challenger rising to the top of the conference.
Here are his official predictions for the 2019-20 season.
Andy Katz's 2019-20 Mountain West predictions
Player of the Year: Sam Merill, Utah State
Freshman of the Year: Orlando Robinson, Fresno State
Underrated: Jazz Johnson, Nevada
Five important non-conference games:
- LSU at Utah State, Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 22
- New Mexico vs. Auburn, Legends Classic, Brooklyn, Nov. 25
- Fresno State at Oregon, Nov. 5
- Utah State at Saint Mary's, Nov. 29
- San Diego State at BYU, Nov. 9