Kentucky basketball schedule 2019-20: Dates, times, opponents, results

Kentucky and Florida look to be the class of the SEC

After competing to the wire in the SEC tournament semifinals and 30 wins later, Kentucky basketball’s 2018 season ended in the Elite Eight with a loss to Auburn. That extended the Wildcats’ Final Four drought to four years.

With six consecutive appearances into the second weekend of the NCAA tournament, can Kentucky break through to the Final Four for the first time since 2015? Its first big test comes on college basketball's opening night on Nov. 5.

Kentucky Wildcats full 2019-20 basketball schedule

Below is Kentucky's full basketball schedule for 2019-20. It includes all future games as well as the television schedule. This will update with results listed above future games. All game times are in ET unless noted otherwise.

Opponent Date Time Location TV Michigan State (Champions Classic) Tuesday, Nov. 5 9:30 p.m. New York, NY ESPN Eastern Kentucky Friday, Nov. 8 7 p.m. Lexington, KY SECN Evansville Tuesday, Nov. 12 7 p.m. Lexington, KY SECN Utah Valley (BBN Showcase) Monday, Nov. 18 7 p.m. Lexington, KY ESPN2 Mount St. Mary's (MD) (BBN Showcase) Friday, Nov. 22 7 p.m. Lexington, KY SECN Lamar (BBN Showcase) Sunday, Nov. 24 6 p.m. Lexington, KY SECN UAB (BBN Showcase) Friday, Nov. 29 7 p.m. Lexington, KY SECN Fairleigh Dickinson Saturday, Dec. 7 4 p.m. Lexington, KY SECN Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 14 5 p.m. Lexington, KY ESPN Utah Wednesday, Dec. 18 11 p.m. Las Vegas, NV ESPN2 Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic) Saturday, Dec. 21 5:15 p.m. Las Vegas, NV CBS Louisville Saturday, Dec. 28 3:45 p.m. Lexington, KY CBS Missouri Saturday, Jan. 4 2 p.m Lexington, KY SECN Georgia Tuesday, Jan. 7 9 p.m. Athens, GA ESPN/2/U Alabama Saturday, Jan. 11 Noon Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U South Carolina Wednesday, Jan. 15 6:30 p.m. Columbia, SC SECN Arkansas Saturday, Jan. 18 4 p.m. Fayetteville, AR ESPN/2/U Georgia Tuesday, Jan. 21 7 p.m. Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U Texas Tech (Big 12/SEC Challenge) Saturday, Jan. 25 6 p.m. Lubbock, TX ESPN Vanderbilt Wednesday, Jan. 29 6:30 p.m. Lexington, KY SECN Auburn Saturday, Feb. 1 TBD Auburn, AL ESPN/2/U Mississippi State Tuesday, Feb. 4 9 p.m. Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U Tennessee Saturday, Feb. 8 1 p.m. Knoxville, TN CBS Vanderbilt Tuesday, Feb. 11 7 p.m Nashville, TN ESPN/2/U/SECN Mississippi Saturday, Feb. 15 2 p.m. Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U LSU Tuesday, Feb. 18 9 p.m. Baton Rouge, LA ESPN/2/U Florida Saturday, Feb. 22 TBD Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U Texas A&M Tuesday, Feb. 25 7 p.m. College Station, TX ESPN/2/U/SECN Auburn Saturday, Feb. 29 3:45 p.m. Lexington, KY CBS Tennessee Tuesday, March 3 9 p.m. Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U Florida Saturday, March 7 1 p.m. Gainesville, FL CBS

NOTABLE GAMES

Michigan State — Kentucky opens its season on Nov. 5 in New York at the State Farm Champions Classic. The Wildcats participated in the 2018 edition of the event, losing to Duke by 34. This time around, they'll face Michigan State at Madison Square Garden. The Spartans bring back Cassius Winston, a trendy preseason candidate for the Wooden Award, and will look to build off their Final Four run.

Louisville — The Wildcats' final test before venturing into SEC play is a Dec. 28 meeting with Louisville. Leading the Cardinals is Jordan Nwora, the ACC's Most Improved Player for 2018-19. Now a junior, Nwora is likely to be the centerpiece for head coach Chris Mack, complemented by a strong freshmen class. This in-state rivalry is a must-watch.

Texas Tech — Kentucky's Jan. 25 visit to Lubbock could be one of the marquee matchups of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Sure, you could argue Texas Tech lost a fair amount from the group that was the national runner-up a year ago. But the Red Raiders return guards Kyler Edwards and Davide Moretti in addition to Virginia Tech transfer Chris Clarke and a promising crop of freshmen. This non-conference bout could have all the makings of a postseason atmosphere.

Top returning players

A learning curve is expected when replacing four starters, but Kentucky reloaded with a highly-touted recruiting class and returns veterans poised for larger roles this season.

Ashton Hagans blossomed for Kentucky once the calendar turned to 2019. The defensive-minded point guard showed glimpses of two-way potential, producing 12 of his 13 double-digit scoring performances after the new year while leading the 'Cats in assists and steals as a freshman. After UK lost Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro to the NBA Draft, Hagans returns to Lexington as a potential lead guard and reigning SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

The frontcourt tandem of EJ Montgomery and Nick Richards appeared in every game a season ago, though each averaged less than 20 minutes per contest. Those roles could be similar if John Calipari opts for more small-ball and perimeter-heavy sets. But Richards and Montgomery provide valuable experience to a relatively young team without much low-post depth. Both players averaged at least one block per game, numbers that could increase with more minutes.

Preseason ranking

The Associated Press preseason poll will release on Oct. 22. We will provide an update when that information is available.

March Madness 2020

Selection Sunday is set for March 15, 2020. After that, 67 games will be played over 21 days to determine a champion, a title last held by Kentucky in 2012. The Wildcats have come close since, reaching the Final Four in 2014 and 2015.

Will Kentucky be playing during the season's final weekend? Regardless, here are the dates and location of the 2020 Final Four.

When is the 2020 Final Four

The Final Four of the 2020 NCAA tournament is set for Saturday, April 4. On Monday, April 6, the two winners will compete for a national championship. All three games will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. For 2020 Final Four ticket information, click or tap here.

Below are each of Kentucky's previous national championship victories.

YEAR GAME 1948 Kentucky 58, Baylor 42 1949 Kentucky 46, Oklahoma A&M 36 1951 Kentucky 68, Kansas State 58 1958 Kentucky 84, Seattle 72 1978 Kentucky 94, Duke 88 1996 Kentucky 76, Syracuse 67 1998 Kentucky 78, Utah 69 2012 Kentucky 67, Kansas 59

