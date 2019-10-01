TRENDING:

Daniel Wilco | NCAA.com | October 1, 2019

March Madness 365 podcast relaunches with new format for 2019-20 season

Louisville could leapfrog to the top of the ACC

NCAA.com’s March Madness 365 podcast relaunches this week with a new format for the 2019-20 college basketball season. This will be the second full season of the podcast, hosted by Andy Katz. Turner’s Chad Aycock joins this season as co-host.

MARCH MADNESS: The 2020 NCAA bracket predicted, 50 days from opening night

You can find every episode of the podcast on Apple Podcasts, and you can listen to the debut episode below.

The podcast includes five fast-moving segments. First, Katz breaks down the latest news. Next is an in-depth conversation with a college basketball insider. Then comes a Katz ranking (the first one this week is the best players in each conference). There's another guest interview with a coach or player, and finally, Aycock joins Katz to spotlight the top matchups, make predictions and keep an eye on NCAA tournament implications.

Here are some notable guests that have been on the podcast in the 94 episodes since it launched in 2017:

  • Trae Young
  • Jay Wright
  • Bruce Pearl
  • Tony Bennet
  • Mark Few
  • Jim Boeheim
  • Roy Williams
  • Mike Krzyzewski
  • Tom Izzo
  • John Calipari 
  • Tony Bennett
  • Grant Williams
  • Dick Vitale
  • Tacko Fall
  • Jerry Stackhouse

