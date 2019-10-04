Katz: Michigan State will win the 2019-2020 title (and other predictions you'll want to fight me on)

The 2019-20 college basketball season starts Nov. 5 and it will end in Atlanta with Michigan State celebrating its first NCAA men's basketball championship since 2000. At least, that's how NCAA.com's Andy Katz sees the season playing out right now.

You can watch Katz's reasons why the Spartans will win the title in the video above. He also predicts the teams we'll see in the Sweet 16 and the Final Four. Here is his latest prediction of what the entire 68-team NCAA tournament field will look like in March.

KATZ'S CRYSTAL BALL: 20 predictions for the 2020 NCAA tournament

Katz's Sweet 16 prediction includes four teams from the ACC, three from the Big Ten, two each from the Big 12, Big East, SEC, and WCC, and one from the Pac-12.

Here are each:

SWEET 16

Duke (ACC)

Virginia (ACC)

North Carolina (ACC)

Louisville (ACC)

Illinois (Big Ten)

Maryland (Big Ten)

Michigan State (Big Ten)

Villanova (Big East)

Seton Hall (Big East)

Florida (SEC)

Kentucky (SEC)

Oregon (Pac-12)

Kansas (Big 12)

Texas Tech (Big 12)

Saint Mary’s (WCC)

Gonzaga (WCC)

FINAL FOUR

Louisville

Florida

Kansas

Michigan State

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Kansas vs. Michigan State

2020 NCAA TOURNAMENT CHAMPION

Michigan State