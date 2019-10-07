11 men's college basketball players who need more love this season

While these players don't necessarily garner the national spotlight, they are integral to the success of their respective teams. In no particular order, here are 11 players who need more love during the 2019-20 college basketball season.

Quinton Rose, Temple, 6-8 senior: Reliable player inside and out for Aaron McKie. Rose could and should be first-team all-AAC. The Owls should be in the hunt for a bid down to the final weekend.

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 6-9 junior: His numbers have steadily climbed in each of his first two seasons in Chapel Hill. The hype is around Cole Anthony and it should be this season. But Brooks will be an anchor inside and be well fed by Anthony.

Fatts Russell, Rhode Island, 5-10 junior: I loved Russell's energy and passion for the game the first time I saw him as a freshman. He'll be a double-figure scorer for the Rams and the reason they will be in contention for a bid late in the season.

Myles Cale, Seton Hall, 6-6 junior: Myles Powell gets all the headlines for the Pirates and it is well deserved. But Cale can make big shots, has in the past and will continue to do so this season. He is the silent partner next to Powell and will be an integral part of a Big East title team.

Derek Culver, West Virginia, 6-10 sophomore: Culver had 22 points and 21 boards in a game against TCU. He was a hair shy of being a double-double player last season on average. He will likely get that this season on a regular basis. And he could prove me wrong on my prediction that the Mountaineers will finish low in the Big 12 if he breaks out this year.

Devonte Green, Indiana, 6-3 senior: The Hoosiers are in rebuild mode a bit, but Green was and is the most dependable guard for Archie Miller. The Big Ten is loaded with elite guards this season and Green should be included on the list.

Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA, 6-0 junior. : He led Conference USA in scoring last season with 22.9 points a game. Western Kentucky and Charles Bassey will be the pick to win the league, but Jackson will ensure UTSA is in the hunt for the automatic berth.

Neemias Queta, Utah State, 7-0 sophomore: Queta declared for the NBA Draft but then came back to the Aggies to pair up with Mountain West player of the year Sam Merrill. Queta had 84 blocks last season and will continue to be a force inside and one of the best rim protectors in the West.

Daejon Davis, Stanford, 6-3 junior: The Cardinal may not finish in the upper half of the Pac-12 but Davis deserves the love. He'll lead the Cardinal at the point, be the top distributor and will be one of the better lead guards in the conference.

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss, 6-2 senior: Tyree averaged nearly 18 points a game last season. He should be in the same ballpark this season. Pairing with Devontae Shuler again means the Rebels will be in the chase for a bid, and if they play to their full potential, they could prove my preseason prediction wrong.

Colbey Ross, Pepperdine, 6-1 junior: The Waves have one of the most entertaining and productive guards in the West who few discuss. Ross averaged over 19 points a game and he could exceed 20 on a regular basis. Ross will lead the Waves toward a possible bid.