Daniel Wilco | NCAA.com | October 8, 2019

Cassius Winston leads Andy Katz's Top 10 players in the Big Ten

Michigan State leads a deep Big Ten filled with tournament teams

Last week, Andy Katz traveled to Illinois for the Big Ten men’s basketball media day. He talked to a handful of players and coaches to predict how the Big Ten season will play out in 2019-20, and you can hear all of those interviews and predictions in the latest March Madness 365 podcast:

MARCH MADNESS: The 2020 NCAA bracket predicted, 50 days from opening night

In the podcast, Katz also compiled a preseason top 10 of Big Ten players. Both Maryland and Michigan State land two players on the list, while Iowa, Purdue, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio State, and Penn State all got one.

KATZ: Michigan State will win the 2019-2020 title (and other predictions you'll want to fight me on)

Here is the full list:

Andy Katz's Top 10 players in the Big Ten

10. Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

9. Nojel Eastern, Purdue

8. Jalen Smith, Maryland

7. Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

6. Zavier Simpson, Michigan

5. Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

4. Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

3. Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

2. Lamar Stevens, Penn State

1. Cassius Winston, Michigan State

