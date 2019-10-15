COLLEGE FOOTBALL AP POLL:

NEW POLL

Ohio State jumps Clemson; 5 SEC teams in top 10

📊 Full AP Top 25

Here's who each ranked team plays in Week 9

basketball-men-d1 flag

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame | October 15, 2019

College basketball awards: 20 shooting guards named to 2020 Jerry West Award preseason watch list

Myles Powell talks about being the Big East preseason Player of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 20 watch list members for the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. 

Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

"The Hall of Fame is proud to create connections between modern day athletes and fans with the iconic figures in our game, such as Jerry West,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “It is an honor to have his continued involvement in the Starting Five and we look forward integrating the fan voting component and we narrow the watch list this season."

HOOPHALL WATCH LISTS: 20 point guards named to Bob Cousy Award preseason watch list

Jerry West attended West Virginia University and averaged 24.8 points and 13.3 rebounds per game in his three varsity seasons. He led his team to the NCAA Championship game in 1959 and was named a consensus All-American in 1959 and 1960. In the summer of 1960, he was co-captain of the U.S. men’s basketball team and won an Olympic gold medal.

As a professional player, West played 14 seasons in the NBA with the Lakers making the All-NBA First Team 10 times. West won an NBA championship in 1972 and was named the NBA Finals MVP in 1969 despite his team not winning the championship. In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

AWARD SEASON: Andy Katz breaks down his Player of the Year candidate for this season

New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner of the 2020 Jerry West Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, California on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five.

Additional awards being presented and sponsored by Eaton Ephesus Lighting include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women’s Starting Five. Broadcast information will be released by ESPN at a later date.

2020 PREDICTIONS: Michigan State will win the title | Full 2020 bracket predicted

Previous winners of the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award include RJ Barrett, Duke (2019), Carsen Edwards, Purdue (2018), Malik Monk, Kentucky (2017), Buddy Hield, Oklahoma (2016) and D’Angelo Russell, Ohio State (2015).

2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Candidates*

PLAYER SCHOOL
Isaiah Joe Arkansas
Kamar Baldwin Butler
Jarron Cumberland Cincinnati
Ty-Shon Alexander Creighton
Kellan Grady Davidson
Antoine Davis Detroit Mercy
Anthony Edwards Georgia
Trent Frasier Illinois
Joe Wieskamp Iowa
Tyrese Maxey Kentucky
Skylar Mays LSU
Joshua Langford Michigan State
Temple 'T.J.' Gibbs Notre Dame
Breein Tyree Ole Miss
Myles Powell Seton Hall
A.J. Lawson South Carolina
Mustapha Heron St. John's
Desmond Bane TCU
Jordan Bowden Tennessee
Sam Merrill Utah State

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2019-20 season*

5 predictions for the 2019-20 Big East men's basketball season

Andy Katz gives his five predictions for how the Big East will play out this year, including Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and important non-conference games.
READ MORE

11 major college basketball decisions that will shape next season

Here are some major decisions in the past few weeks that will have a significant impact.
READ MORE

Here are 7 of the most versatile college basketball players

Not all of these guys are star players, but they do everything well. Here are five of the most versatile guys in college basketball.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners