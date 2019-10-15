Jordan Nwora, Cole Anthony, and a trio of Blue Devils lead Andy Katz's Top 10 ACC players

Andy Katz previews his top 'glue guys' for the 2019-20 college basketball season

Andy Katz was in Charlotte last week for the ACC’s 2019 Operation Basketball, where he talked to players and coaches ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Katz spoke to North Carolina coach Roy Williams, Louisville coach Chris Mack, and Virginia senior Braxton Key. You can listen to all of those interviews in this week’s edition of the March Madness 365 podcast here:

Katz also ranked the top 10 players in the conference heading into the 2019-20 season. That list includes three players from Duke, two from Louisville, and one each from North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse, Pitt, and Florida State.

Here is the full list:

Andy Katz’s Top 10 players in the ACC for 2019-20

10. Trent Forrest — Florida State

9. Steven Enoch — Louisville

8. Xavier Johnson — Pitt

7. Elijah Hughes — Syracuse

6. Wendell Moore — Duke

5. Vernon Carey Jr. — Duke

4. Markell Johnson — NC State

3. Tre Jones — Duke

2. Cole Anthony — North Carolina

1. Jordan Nwora — Louisville