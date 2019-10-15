COLLEGE FOOTBALL AP POLL:

NEW POLL

Ohio State jumps Clemson; 5 SEC teams in top 10

📊 Full AP Top 25

Here's who each ranked team plays in Week 9

basketball-men-d1 flag

Daniel Wilco | NCAA.com | October 15, 2019

Jordan Nwora, Cole Anthony, and a trio of Blue Devils lead Andy Katz's Top 10 ACC players

Andy Katz previews his top 'glue guys' for the 2019-20 college basketball season

Andy Katz was in Charlotte last week for the ACC’s 2019 Operation Basketball, where he talked to players and coaches ahead of the 2019-20 season.

MORE KATZ: 20 predictions for the 2020 NCAA tournament

Katz spoke to North Carolina coach Roy Williams, Louisville coach Chris Mack, and Virginia senior Braxton Key. You can listen to all of those interviews in this week’s edition of the March Madness 365 podcast here:

MM365: Listen to every episode of Andy Katz's March Madness 365 podcast

Katz also ranked the top 10 players in the conference heading into the 2019-20 season. That list includes three players from Duke, two from Louisville, and one each from North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse, Pitt, and Florida State.

NEW BLOOD: 12 predictions for the 12 new coaches at new programs this season

Here is the full list:

Andy Katz’s Top 10 players in the ACC for 2019-20

10. Trent Forrest — Florida State

Trent Forrest

9. Steven Enoch — Louisville

Steven Enoch

PLAYER WATCH: These are the top 25 players to watch for the 2019-20 season

8. Xavier Johnson — Pitt

Xavier Johnson

7. Elijah Hughes — Syracuse

Elijah Hughes

6. Wendell Moore — Duke

Wendell Moore

MOST IMPORTANT PLAYERS BY CONFERENCE: AAC | ACC | Big 12 | Big Ten | Pac-12 | SEC

5. Vernon Carey Jr. — Duke

Vernon Carey Jr

4. Markell Johnson — NC State

Markell Johnson

3. Tre Jones — Duke

Tre Jones

2. Cole Anthony — North Carolina

Cole Anthony

1. Jordan Nwora — Louisville

Jordan Nwora

Vote for the men's basketball preseason player of the year

Vote now for the 2019-20 preseason men's basketball player of the year.
READ MORE

College basketball awards: 20 centers named to 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award preseason watch list

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 20 watch list members for the 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.
READ MORE

7 college basketball freshmen who we aren't talking about enough

Every college basketball season there is a crop of freshmen who dominate headlines throughout the year, but what about some of the freshmen who don't get all the attention? Here are seven freshmen to keep an eye on this season.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners