COLLEGE FOOTBALL AP POLL:

NEW POLL

Ohio State jumps Clemson; 5 SEC teams in top 10

📊 Full AP Top 25

Here's who each ranked team plays in Week 9

basketball-men-d1 flag

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame | October 16, 2019

College basketball awards: 20 small forwards named to 2020 Julius Erving Award preseason watch list

Andy Katz breaks down top small forwards that could win Julius Erving Award

Springfield, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 20 watch list members for the 2020 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

“The Starting Five represents our five positional awards that bring together the best in college game today and the Hall of Famers who have paved the way, such as Julius Erving” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Our selection committee has put together an outstanding watch list with talent from across the country, which should inspire fans from coast-to-coast to get involved and vote for their favorite athletes. We’re excited to watch this season unfold!”

WATCH LISTS: Bob Cousy Award | Jerry West Award

Julius Erving attended the University of Massachusetts and averaged 26.3 points and 20.2 rebounds per game, making him one of only six NCAA men’s basketball players to average more than 20 points and 20 rebounds per game. After two seasons, Erving made the jump to the American Basketball Association and was the league’s most recognizable player when it merged with the National Basketball Association in 1976. During his professional career, Erving won three championships, four most valuable player awards and three scoring titles. In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2020 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Erving and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2020 Julius Erving Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five.

Additional awards being presented and receiving support from Eaton Ephesus Lighting include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women’s Starting Five. Broadcast information will be released by ESPN at a later date.

Previous winners of the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award include Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga (2019), Mikal Bridges, Villanova (2018), Josh Hart, Villanova (2017), Denzel Valentine, Michigan State (2016) and Stanley Johnson, Arizona (2015).

2020 candidates named to the watch list:

PLAYER SCHOOL
Josh Green Arizona
Matthew Hurt Duke
Scottie Lewis Florida
Corey Kispert Gonzaga
Seth Towns Harvard
Xavier Sneed Kansas State
Kahlil Whitney Kentucky
Jordan Nwora Louisville
Precious Achiuwa Memphis
Tres Tinkle Oregon State
Alpha Diallo Providence
Nojel Eastern Purdue
L.J. Figueroa St. John's
Elijah Hughes Syracuse
Chris Clarke Texas Tech
Anthony Lamb Vermont
Saddiq Bey Villanova
Jaden McDaniels Washington
C.J. Elleby Washington State
Naji Marshall Xavier

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2019-20 season*

These are 5 women's college soccer games to watch this week

These are the 5 most compelling games to watch this week in women's college soccer, including No. 1 Virginia vs. Notre Dame.
READ MORE

College basketball awards: 20 point guards named to 2020 Bob Cousy Award preseason watch list

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 20 preseason candidates for the 2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.
READ MORE

Women's college soccer: Trio of ACC matches lead what to watch this week

There is a lot of women's soccer action this weekend, but keep an eye on three top-25 ACC matchups.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners