Naismith Hall of Fame names 20 power forwards to 2020 Karl Malone Award watch list

Springfield, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 20 watch list members for the 2020 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award. Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

“The young men on the watch list for this, and other awards in the Starting Five, should be extremely proud and motivated heading into the upcoming season,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Karl Malone was an exemplary player who brought his best every game and we expect to see similar effort from these student athletes. It’s a joy to see the passion Mr. Malone has for selecting the athletes who win this esteemed annual award.”

Karl Malone attended Louisiana Tech University due to its close proximity to his hometown of Summerfield, Louisiana. He led the Bulldogs to a Sweet 16 appearance and earned All-Southland honors in his three seasons while averaging 18.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Malone achieved great success during his 19 seasons in the NBA as a 14-time NBA All-Star (1988-98, 2000-02), 11-time All-NBA First Team player (1989-99) and a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team. He also won two Olympic gold medals (1992, 1996).

New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2020 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2020 Karl Malone Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five.

Additional awards being presented and receiving support from Eaton Ephesus Lighting include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women’s Starting Five. Broadcast information will be released by ESPN at a later date.

Previous winners of the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award include Zion Williamson, Duke (2019). Deandre Ayton, Arizona (2018), Johnathan Motley, Baylor (2017), Georges Niang, Iowa State (2016) and Montrezl Harrell, Louisville (2015).

For more information on the 2020 Karl Malone Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, October 18.

2020 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Candidates* Tristan Clark Baylor Yoeli Childs BYU Lamine Diane CSUN Obi Toppin Dayton Killian Tillie Gonzaga EJ Montgomery Kentucky Trendon Watford LSU Jalen Smith Maryland Xavier Tillman Michigan State Reggie Perry Mississippi State Garrison Brooks North Carolina John Mooney Notre Dame Kaleb Wesson Ohio State Brady Manek Oklahoma Lamar Stevens Penn State Trevion Williams Purdue Isaiah Mobley USC Alexis Yetna USF Mamadi Diakite Virginia Tyrique Jones Xavier

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2019-20 season*

