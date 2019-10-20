Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey wins fan vote for men's basketball preseason player of the year

Who will be this season's college basketball player of the year?

Throughout the preseason, coaches and members of the media have debated about who they think will be the best player of the 2019-20 men's college basketball season.

But we wanted you, the fans, to decide.

NCAA.com college basketball insider Andy Katz compiled a 16-player bracket of freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors that are bound for great seasons in 2019-20. He seeded the players based on his expertise, but it was your expertise and opinions that voted Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey as the fan’s Preseason Player of the Year.

Here is the final bracket:

The primary voting was conducted on the @MarchMadness Twitter account using four rounds of polls over two weeks, beginning on Sunday, Oct. 20. The final poll was conducted on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and the winner was announced on Friday, Nov. 1. The player with the most fan votes in each poll advanced to the next round. Voting also took place in March Madness Instagram & Facebook Stories.

Here's how the voting played out:

Voting schedule:

Sunday, Oct. 20: Eight first-round polls

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Four second-round polls

Saturday, Oct. 26: Two semifinal polls

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Final poll

Friday, Nov. 1: Winner announced

Sunday, Oct. 20

No. 1 Cassius Winston (Michigan State) vs. No. 16 Reggie Perry (Mississippi State) | Winston advances

No. 8 Cole Anthony (North Carolina) vs. No. 9 Tre Jones (Duke) | Anthony advances

No. 4 Jordan Nwora (Louisville) vs. No. 13 Jarron Cumberland (Cincinnati)| Nwora advances

No. 5 Lamar Stevens (Penn State) vs. No. 12 Devon Dotson (Kansas) | Dotson advances

No. 2 James Wiseman (Memphis) vs. No. 15 Nico Mannion (Arizona) | Mannion advances

No. 7 Markus Howard (Marquette) vs. No. 10 Anthony Edwards (Georgia) | Howard advances

No. 3 Myles Powell (Seton Hall) vs. No. 14 McKinley Wright IV (Colorado) | Powell advances

No. 6 Kerry Blackshear Jr. (Florida) vs. No. 11 Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky) | Maxey advances

Wednesday, Oct. 23

No. 1 Cassius Winston (Michigan State) vs. No. 8 Cole Anthony (North Carolina) | Winston advances

No. 3 Myles Powell (Seton Hall) vs. No. 11 Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky) | Maxey advances

No. 7 Markus Howard (Marquette) vs. No. 15 Nico Mannion (Arizona) | Howard advances

No. 4 Jordan Nwora (Louisville) vs. No. 12 Devon Dotson (Kansas) | Nwora advances

Saturday, Oct. 26

No. 1 Cassius Winston (Michigan State) vs. No. 4 Jordan Nwora (Louisville) | Winston advances

No. 7 Markus Howard (Marquette) vs. No. 11 Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky) | Maxey advances

Tuesday, Oct. 29

No. 1 Cassius Winston (Michigan State vs. No. 11 Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky) | Maxey wins