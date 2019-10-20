Vote for the men's basketball preseason player of the year

Who will be this season's college basketball player of the year?

Throughout the preseason, coaches and members of the media have debated about who they think will be the best player of the 2019-20 men's college basketball season.

Now we want you, the fans, to decide.

NCAA.com college basketball insider Andy Katz compiled a 16-player bracket of freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors that are bound for great seasons in 2019-20. He seeded the players based on his expertise, but it’s your expertise and opinions that will determine which player is crowned the fan’s Preseason Player of the Year.

Here is the bracket:

The primary voting will be conducted on the @MarchMadness Twitter account using four rounds of polls over two weeks, beginning on Sunday, Oct. 20. The final poll will be conducted on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and the winner will be announced on Friday, Nov. 1. The team with the most fan votes in each poll will advance to the next round. Voting will also take place in March Madness Instagram & Facebook Stories. Those results will serve as a tiebreaker if the Twitter results are tied.

Here's how the voting will play out:

Voting schedule:

Sunday, Oct. 20: Eight first-round polls

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Four second-round polls

Saturday, Oct. 26: Two semifinal polls

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Final poll

Friday, Nov. 1: Winner announced

During the two-week voting process, we will update this page with the results from every poll in the bracket, so stay tuned as the fans decide who will be this year's preseason player of the year.

Sunday, Oct. 20

No. 1 Cassius Winston (Michigan State) vs. No. 16 Reggie Perry (Mississippi State) | Winston advances

No. 8 Cole Anthony (North Carolina) vs. No. 9 Tre Jones (Duke) | Anthony advances

No. 4 Jordan Nwora (Louisville) vs. No. 13 Jarron Cumberland (Cincinnati)| Nwora advances

No. 5 Lamar Stevens (Penn State) vs. No. 12 Devon Dotson (Kansas) | Dotson advances

No. 2 James Wiseman (Memphis) vs. No. 15 Nico Mannion (Arizona) | Mannion advances

No. 7 Markus Howard (Marquette) vs. No. 10 Anthony Edwards (Georgia) | Howard advances

No. 3 Myles Powell (Seton Hall) vs. No. 14 McKinley Wright IV (Colorado) | Powell advances

No. 6 Kerry Blackshear Jr. (Florida) vs. No. 11 Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky) | Maxey advances

Wednesday, Oct. 23

No. 1 Cassius Winston (Michigan State) vs. No. 8 Cole Anthony (North Carolina) | Vote now

No. 3 Myles Powell (Seton Hall) vs. No. 11 Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky) | Vote now

No. 7 Markus Howard (Marquette) vs. No. 15 Nico Mannion (Arizona) | Vote now

No. 4 Jordan Nwora (Louisville) vs. No. 12 Devon Dotson (Kansas) | Vote now



