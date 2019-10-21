FOLLOW LIVE

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | October 23, 2019

DII men's basketball: Schedule, scores from every DI exhibition game

Northwest Missouri State claims the 2019 DII Men's Basketball Championship

Northwest Missouri State will open the 2019-20 DII men's basketball season on Nov. 1 against Daemen, looking to extend its 38-game winning streak and defend its national championship.

But first a trip to Durham, N.C. is in order.

PRESEASON TOP 25: Here's how we see the first poll of the season panning out

The Bearcats will travel to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on the Blue Devils in an exhibition bout on Oct. 26. Duke finished the season No. 1 in the DI men's basketball AP poll, just as the Bearcats finished in the final DII NABC poll. But they aren't alone as DII programs across the nation take on some DI in-state rivals and March Madness teams before the regular season commences.

2019-20 OPENING WEEKEND: Schedule, times for the top 25

Cedarville — in its first of three matchups against DI schools — Cal State East Bay and Stonehill got the ball rolling on Oct. 19. Barry is the first DII school to take on a school that finished in the top 25 of the final NET rankings of the 2018-19 season, traveling to Tallahassee to take on No. 15 Florida State on Oct. 22. North Carolina, Michigan, Kansas, Kentucky, Buffalo, Tennessee, and Kansas State are some of the other top 25 schools welcoming DII programs to their campus for a little exhibition fun.

DII vs. DI: The complete history of Chaminade in the Maui Invitational

Let's not forget to keep an eye out for those upsets. Augusta made waves last year taking down South Carolina amongst a handful of DII schools that rose victorious. 

Below is the schedule as of Oct. 21, 2019.

2019 RECAP: Bearcats undefeated season one of many highlights in the DII Elite Eight

The 2019 DII vs. DI men's basketball exhibition schedule (all times Eastern)

(BOLD GAMES: Matchups against Division I schools which finished in the top 25 last season)

Saturday, Oct. 19

  • Nevada 81, Cal State East Bay 52
  • Valparaiso 85, Cedarville 65
  • Providence 87, Stonehill 68

Sunday, Oct. 20

  • Georgia Tech 98, Georgia College 76

Tuesday, Oct. 22

  • Florida State 95, Barry 66
  • Central Washington 88, Idaho 81
  • Southern Illinois 56, Minnesota State 41
  • Seattle 92, St. Martin's 71

UPSET NO. 1: Central Washinton trails for just 51 seconds in 7-point win over DI Idaho

Wednesday, Oct. 23

  • Illinois State 74, Truman 68

Thursday, Oct. 24

  • Christian Brothers at Memphis, TBA
  • Daemen at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
  • Fort Hays State at Kansas, 8 p.m.
  • Union (TN) at Austin Peay, TBA

Friday, Oct. 25

  • Bloomfield at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
  • Lynn at Florida Atlantic, 7 p.m.
  • Emporia State at Kansas State, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 26

  • Northwest Missouri State at Duke, TBA
  • Daemen at Syracuse, TBA 
  • UVa-Wise at William & Mary, TBA

Sunday, Oct. 27

  • Findlay vs. Toledo, 2 p.m.
  • Mount Olive at NC State, TBA

Monday, Oct. 28

  • LeMoyne-Owen at Memphis, TBA
  • Southern Indiana at Evansville, 7 p.m. (tentative)

Tuesday, Oct. 29

  • Bellarmine at Louisville, TBA
  • Mississippi College at Southern Mississippi, TBA
  • Montevallo at Jacksonville State, TBA
  • Northeastern State at Wichita State, TBA
  • Southeastern Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, TBA
  • Gannon at Indiana, 7 p.m. 
  • Lynn at Florida, 7 p.m.
  • Saint Leo at South Florida, 7 p.m.
  • Indianapolis at Loyola Chicago, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

  • Anderson (SC) at Clemson, TBA
  • Cedarville at Ohio State, TBA
  • Chaminade at Hawaii, 1 A.M. (7 p.m. local time)
  • Colorado Christian at Nevada, TBD
  • Eastern New Mexico at Tennessee, TBD
  • Findlay at Bowling Green, TBA
  • Flagler at Miami (FL), TBA
  • Fort Valley State at Duke, TBA
  • Harding at Arkansas State, TBA
  • Indianapolis at Xavier, 7 p.m.
  • Missouri-St. Louis at Eastern Illinois, TBA
  • Northwest Nazarene at Wyoming, TBA
  • Notre Dame (OH) at Cleveland State, TBA
  • Queens (NY) at St. John's, TBA
  • Saginaw Valley State at Oakland, TBA
  • St. Martin's at California, TBA
  • Saint Michael's at UConn, 7 p.m.
  • Slippery Rock at Pittsbugh, TBA
  • Sonoma State at Stanford, TBA
  • Stanislaus State at UCLA, TBA
  • Texas-Tyler at Utah, TBA
  • Washburn at Kansas State, TBA

Thursday, Oct. 31

  • Cal State Dominguez Hills at Cal State Fullerton, TBA
  • Georgia Court at Farleigh Dickinson, TBA
  • Pittsburg State at Kansas, 8 p.m. 
  • Quincy at Northwestern, TBA
  • Rockhurst at Tulsa, TBA
  • St. Edwards at Rice, 8 p.m.
  • Spring Hill at Tulane, TBA
  • Western Washington at Washington, TBA

Friday, Nov. 1 

  • Bellarmine at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
  • Chico State at Arizona, TBA
  • Clark Atlanta at Vanderbilt, TBA
  • Colorado Christian at Air Force, TBA
  • Columbus State at Florida State, TBD
  • Eckerd at Auburn, TBA
  • Fayetteville State at Maryland, TBA
  • Indianapolis at Butler, 7 p.m.
  • Kentucky State at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
  • Lewis at Illinois, 8 p.m.
  • Limestone at East Tennessee State, TBA
  • McKendree at Creighton, 8 p.m.
  • Morehouse at Alabama Birmingham, 8 p.m.
  • Saginaw Valley State at Michigan, 7 p.m. 
  • Southern Indiana at Purdue, 7 p.m.
  • UC San Diego at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
  • Winston-Salem State at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2 

  • Cal State Dominguez Hills at Cal State Northridge, TBA
  • Cedarville at Dayton, 7 p.m.
  • Concordia-St. Paul at South Dakota, TBA
  • Lees-McRae at Austin Peay, TBA
  • Lincoln (MO) at Southeast Missouri State, TBA
  • West Chester at LaSalle, TBA

Sunday, Nov. 3

  • Saint Michael's at Vermont, 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 4

  • Glenville State at Davidson, TBA
  • Mississippi College at Ole Miss, TBA

Tuesday, Nov. 5

  • Central State at Wright State, TBA
  • Davenport at Grad Canyon, TBA
  • Delta State at Southern Mississippi State, TBA
  • Erskine at Wofford, TBA
  • Flagler at Florida Atlantic, TBA
  • Mars Hill at Elon, TBA
  • New Mexico Highlands at Texas-El Paso, TBA
  • Notre Dame de Namur at Cal State Bakersfield, 6 p.m.
  • Oakland City at Austin Peay, TBA
  • Oklahoma Christian at North Texas, TBA
  • Quincy at SIU Edwardsville, TBA
  • Spring Hill at New Orleans, 8:45 p.m.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce at North Texas, TBA
  • Tiffin at Bowling Green, 8 p.m.
  • Western New Mexico at New Mexico State, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

  • Arkansas Monticello at Arkansas State, TBA
  • Eastern New Mexico at New Mexico, TBA
  • Newberry at East Tennessee State, TBA

Friday, Nov. 7

  • St. Mary's (TX) at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, TBA

Here are some additional exhibition games once the season starts. If we missed one, let us know by sending us a note at NCAASupport@turner.com.

Saturday, Nov. 9

  • Angelo State at Houston, TBA
  • Edinboro at Cleveland State, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13    

  • UVa-Wise at Samford, TBA

Friday, Nov. 15    

  • Eastern New Mexico vs. UTEP, TBA


Saturday, Nov. 16

  • Palm Beach Atlantic at Florida Atlantic, 4 p.m.
  • Western Colorado at Denver, TBA

Monday, Nov. 18

  • Nov. 18    Florida Tech at Florida Gulf Coast, TBA

Tuesday, Nov. 19

  • Spring Hill at South Alabama, TBA
  • Notre Dame de Namur at Santa Clara, TBA

Wednesday, Nov. 20

  • Central State at Miami (OH), TBA
  • Urbana at Wright State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

  • Bluefield State at North Carolina Central, TBA

Friday, Nov. 22

  • Fresno Pacific at Long Beach State, TBA
  • Missouri S&T at Southeast Missouri State, TBA

Sunday, Nov. 24

  • Arkansas Tech at Texas-Arlington, TBA
  • Caldwell at St. Peter's, TBA

TRACK THE MAUI INVITATIONAL: Chamindae's history in the tournament

Tuesday, Nov. 26 

  • Caldwell at Norfolk State, TBA
  • Colorado Christian at Montana State, TBA 
  • Lindenwood at Illinois, TBA

Wednesday, Nov. 29

  • Illinois Springfield at Illinois State

Saturday, Nov. 30

  • Missouri-St. Louis at Indiana State, 2 p.m.
  • Shorter at Troy, TBA

Sunday, Dec. 1 

  • Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, TBA

Saturday, Dec. 7

  • Fort Valley State at Florida A&M, TBA
  • Quincy at Loyola-Chicago, TBA

Sunday, Dec. 8

  • Trevecca Nazarene at Lipscomb, TBA

Tuesday, Dec. 10

  • Maryville at Bradley, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

  • Bluefield State at Marshall, TBA
  • Carson-Newman at Belmont, TBA
  • North Greenville at Furman, TBA

Friday, Dec. 13

  • Nebraska-Kearney at South Dakota State, TBA
  • North Greenville at Wofford, TBA

Saturday, Dec. 14

  • Central Oklahoma at Oral Roberts, TBA
  • Gannon at St. Bonaventure, TBA

Sunday, Dec. 15

  • Texas-Permian Basin at Texas-San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17 

  • Maryville at St. Louis, TBA
  • McKendree at Austin Peay, TBA

Saturday, Dec. 21

  • Belmont Abbey at High Point, TBA

Sunday, Dec. 22

  • San Francisco State at Cal State Northridge, TBA

Monday, Dec. 30

  • Caldwell at Rutgers, TBA

Saturday, Jan. 4

  • Cal State L.A. at Long Beach State, TBA

Tuesday, February, 18

  • UTPB at UTRGV, TBA

(NOTE: Exhibition schedules are not final. This will be updated as those games are announced.)

