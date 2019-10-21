How the AP preseason college basketball poll predicts success

The AP men's college basketball preseason poll is here and it has Michigan State at No. 1 for the first time in school history. Kentucky, Kansas, Duke and Louisville round out the top 5. Check out the full poll below:

RANK TEAM POINTS 2018-19 FINAL RECORD 1 Michigan State (60) 1,619 32-7 2 Kentucky (2) 1,497 30-7 3 Kansas (3) 1,457 26-10 4 Duke 1,399 32-6 5 Louisville 1,386 20-14 6 Florida 1,313 20-16 7 Maryland 1,134 23-11 8 Gonzaga 1,096 33-4 9 North Carolina 1,060 29-7 10 Villanova 1,048 26-10 11 Virginia 1,007 35-3 12 Seton Hall 863 20-14 13 Texas Tech 837 31-7 14 Memphis 773 22-14 15 Oregon 742 25-13 16 Baylor 523 20-14 17 Utah State 491 28-7 18 Ohio State 407 20-15 19 Xavier 356 19-16 20 Saint Mary's (Cal) 330 22-12 21 Arizona 265 17-15 22 LSU 234 28-7 23 Purdue 230 26-10 24 Auburn 210 30-10 25 VCU 193 25-8

The release of the first AP poll of the season is always exciting, but is it a good indicator of how the basketball regular season will actually go?

We can answer this by looking at how well the preseason poll has lined up historically with the final AP poll of the season, which comes out in mid-March, before the NCAA tournament starts.

A team's fortune can change quite a bit in that time frame, but from our research of historical rankings from 2000 to 2019, the preseason poll is good prediction of how the regular season will play out.

Since the turn of the century, 501 teams have been ranked in the preseason Top 25. Of those, 314 were ranked at the end of the regular season. That’s 62.7 percent. Not a terrible mark.

But it gets better when you look at the top teams. If a team is ranked in the Top 10 to start the year, it’s close to a virtual lock that they’ll be ranked in the final poll, which is released prior to the NCAA tournament. Of the 200 teams ranked in the preseason Top 10 since 2000, 165 finished in the Top 25 — a strong 82.5 percent.

Of course, there are some outliers here. This century, 35 teams have started the season in the Top 10 and finished the regular season unranked. Ten of those were even more drastic, as they began the year in the Top 5.

Year Team Preseason Rank Final Rank Record 2014 Kentucky 1 NR 29-11 2011 Michigan State 2 NR 19-15 2013 Kentucky 3 NR 21-12 2010 Texas 3 NR 24-10 2004 Michigan State 3 NR 18-12 2012 Connecticut 4 NR 20-14 2006 Michigan State 4 NR 22-12 2007 Louisiana State 5 NR 17-15 2004 Missouri 5 NR 16-14 2002 UCLA 5 NR 21-12

Michigan State is one of five teams (along with Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina) to have been ranked in the Top 5 of the AP preseason poll, doing so eight times since 2000. However, they're the only team this century to have fallen three times from preseason Top 5 to unranked in the final poll.

Kentucky’s 2014 squad holds a distinction in this category as well, as the only team since 2000 to start the regular season No. 1 and end it unranked. The 2014 Wildcats went 29-11 on the year, earning an 8 seed in the NCAA tournament. But there, they picked up steam, winning five straight games before losing to 7-seed UConn in the championship game, 60-54.

But there’s a brighter side to this story as well.

Six teams since 2000 have made an extremely impressive journey, starting the season unranked and finishing the regular season in the Top 5.

Year Team Preseason rank Final Rank Record 2018 Virginia NR 1 31-3 2010 Syracuse NR 4 30-5 2013 Miami (FL) NR 5 29-7 2012 Michigan State NR 5 29-8 2011 Notre Dame NR 5 27-7 2002 Cincinnati NR 5 31-4

Four of those teams ended up as 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament, and the other two as two seeds — a mighty accomplishment for teams that started the season outside of the Top 25. But none of the six made it to the Elite Eight.

Six teams since 2000 have been on the other side of the coin as well, starting in the preseason Top 5 and finishing unranked.

So, if your team appears in the Top 10 of the first poll in October, you can be fairly confident the regular season won’t be a bust. But — as history has proven — if they’re outside the Top 25, there’s always a chance.

